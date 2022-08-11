East Hartford Man Accused Of Assaulting Connecticut DOT Employee

Luis Moreno Jr. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police/Google Maps street view

A 31-year-old man was charged for allegedly assaulting a Connecticut Department of Transportation employee.

Connecticut State Police troopers received a report of an assault in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford near Exit 41 shortly after 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to Connecticut State Police.

The right lane was closed at the time, and two lanes were open to traffic, police said.

State Police said responding troopers learned that a motorist had struck a DOT employee in the face after driving into the active construction pattern.

When the DOT employee directed the motorist to exit the area, the motorist allegedly got out of the vehicle and assaulted the employee before driving away, police said.

Authorities said the employee was hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries and released.

Police said a contracted highway worker followed the motorist, identified as Luis Moreno Jr., of East Hartford, to his place of work, and the worker met with State Police there.

Moreno Jr. was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, authorities reported.

He posted a $1,000 cash/surety bond and is set to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 29, police said.

