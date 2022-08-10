Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 17-23
MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Aug. 17-23, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 7-10 cents, soy down 5-10 cents, corn steady-2 cents lower
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. Note: Muted trade expected in corn, soybeans and wheat ahead of release of U.S. Department of...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat retreats after four-session rally; key U.S. report in focus
SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, with the market dropping from a two-week high, as investors squared positions ahead of a key U.S. report on global supply and demand. Corn and soybeans edged lower, although concerns about hot and dry weather...
Agriculture Online
Russia's new crop wheat exports stifled as Western bank wariness bites
MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Exports of Russian wheat harvested this summer for the 2022/23 marketing season are unlikely to fulfil the potential offered by an expected record crop as banks, shippers and insurers are still wary despite U.S. assurances over sanctions, traders said. The West issued an array of...
Agriculture Online
Russia to ban some imports of seeds from Europe and Canada
MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia will ban imports of some seeds from several locations in Europe and Canada from Aug. 15, its agriculture safety watchdog said on Thursday, citing non-compliance by suppliers with phytosanitary requirements as the reason. Imports of tomato and carrot seeds will be banned from a...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle, hog futures firm on meaty consumer demand
CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose on Thursday, with several back months hitting new life-of-contract highs on thin trading, as domestic demand for beef this summer continues to be stronger than expected, traders said. Meanwhile, lean hog futures rose - with the October and...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-French maize crop rating tumbles as drought deepens
PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - French maize crop conditions declined steeply last week to their lowest level in at least a decade, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, as a worsening drought and latest heatwave baked fields in the European Union's top grain producer. An estimated 53% of French grain...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago soybean futures bounce back after USDA forecasts massive U.S. harvest
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures turned higher on Friday, as traders questioned a surprisingly large record-crop forecast and focused instead on August weather as recent hot and dry days threaten key U.S. growing areas. Soybean futures slid sharply after the U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday forecast U.S....
Agriculture Online
NOPA July U.S. soybean crush forecast at 171.525 million bushels -survey
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in July likely rebounded from a nine-month low the prior month to the highest point since March, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday. NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Lean hog, live cattle futures end lower on profit-taking
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed lower on Friday on cooling wholesale pork prices and profit-taking at week's end, a day after the benchmark October contract set a life-of-contract high. Cattle futures also set back on profit-taking, but the most-active October live cattle contract...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Asian demand for beef to remain strong as per-capita consumption still low - JBS
SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, is bullish on the outlook for beef sales to Asian countries, mainly China, as per-capita beef consumption in the region remains low. Speaking on a conference call to discuss second-quarter results, Chief Executive Gilberto Tomazoni said JBS, with...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Aug. 8
PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French grain maize and spring barley harvest progress, covering week 31 ending Aug. 8. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 31 average in France 3 16 27 49 4 Week 30 2022 2 11 24 56 6 Week 31 2021 0 1 8 80 11 SPRING BARLEY HARVEST Percent sown Week 31 average in France 100 Week 30 2022 99 Week 31 2021 77 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Gus Trompiz)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Brazil's JBS Q2 profit falls almost 10%, but tops estimates
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, posted an almost 10% drop in net profits, to $766 million, driven by the relative weakness of its U.S. beef and pork units in the second quarter, according to an earnings statement on Thursday. Still, it beat analysts...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, August 12, 2022
Wheat futures plunged and soybeans were lower in overnight trading as ships continue to move from Ukraine ports and as investors square positions ahead of today's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. More ships hauling agricultural products from Ukraine have sailed in recent days, bringing the number of...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Singapore's Olam profit inches up, but higher costs weigh
(Adds details on results, outlook, comments and background) Aug 12 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Olam Group Ltd on Friday posted a marginal rise in net profit for the first half of fiscal 2022, as a weak performance in the food ingredients unit partially countered strong showing in its Olam Agri business.
Agriculture Online
RPT-UPDATE 1-Shipping disruption continues as Rhine water levels fall again in Germany
HAMBURG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have fallen again in dry weather on Friday, with some vessels no longer able to sail, shipping operators and brokers said. Rhine cargo shipping continues, but with vessels sometimes forced to sail three-quarters empty with cargo owners...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Singapore's Olam posts rise in first-half profit
(Adds dividend, details about results) Aug 12 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Olam Group Ltd on Friday posted a 1.8% rise in net profit for the first half of fiscal 2022, driven by a strong performance in its Olam Agri business. "Olam Agri is poised to build on its track record...
Agriculture Online
India's palm oil imports fall in July as soyoil jumps to record high
MUMBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in July fell 10% from a month ago, as refiners ramped up purchases of rival soyoil to take advantage of New Delhi's move to allow duty-free imports of the vegetable oil to calm all-time high prices, a trade body said on Friday.
Agriculture Online
Brazil's Marfrig reports net profit beat, announces buyback program
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA on Thursday said its second-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year ago, beating market estimates on higher revenues from its South American operations amid strong Chinese demand. Marfrig said it earned 4.25 billion reais ($823.85 million),...
Agriculture Online
Grain prices closed mixed | Friday, August 12, 2022
The WASDE report sparked a lot of volatility in the market today and prices are mixed at the close. September corn is up 7¢. September soybeans are up 11¢. CBOT wheat is down 6¢. KC wheat is down 2¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 2¢. Live...
