ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

You have ramps… Here’s what to do with them

By Shayla Klein, Alexandra Weaver, Sam Kirk
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Omsq3_0hCNoX3A00

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — So you bought ramps at a West Virginia festival, or from a gatherer, or picked some yourself, but now what? Similar to a green onion, ramps are a West Virginia delicacy that can be used in a number of dishes as a substitute for onions, but first-time rampers might not know exactly where to start.

Rules for collecting ramps in Mon National Forest

You have ramps… now what?

Fresh ramps, which are usually picked in May and June, are strong smelling and can be overwhelming. If you want to prepare a ramps dish for company or a date, we recommend not cutting or eating the raw ramps right before they will arrive. Cutting fresh ramps can fill your entire kitchen/home with a strong smell somewhere between onion and garlic.

If you buy or collect ramps, consider cutting them into useable pieces and then storing them in sealed baggies in either the fridge or the freezer. This will keep the smell from taking over your living space.

Recipes

Pickled Ramps

If you want to preserve your ramps, pickling is another alternative to freezing them, or the pickles can be served as a state alone. One recipe even said that the brine makes a great salad dressing. Looking for a sweet and spicy snack or addition to meals? This recipe takes only four ingredients.

Ramperoni Rolls

Looking for the most West Virginia food out there? This might be it. A classic West Virginia pepperoni roll is the delicious sausage wrapped in bread dough and baked, sometimes with cheese. Add some ramps to the inside of the roll and you get another layer of authentic West Virginia flavor.

There are plenty of West Virginians who believe they make the best pepperoni rolls; you can choose whether to use stick, slice or ground pepperoni. To prevent a feud among our north central West Virginia Italian population, we’ll let you choose which recipe to try: Search West Virginia pepperoni roll recipe .

West Virginia’s must-have food, according to Food & Wine

Ramps Pizza

Who doesn’t love pizza? What if you added ramps, morel mushrooms and eggs to it? Odds are you either just said ‘ew’ or ‘oo’, in response to that combo. If the gatherer’s dream pizza sounds like something you’d enjoy, you can find the recipe here . It serves two people and takes an estimated hour to make.

Spaghetti and Ramps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLuaO_0hCNoX3A00
Deep fried ramps sign at Mason-Dixon Ramp Fest in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania circa 2010 (Courtesy: MrBill3 via WikimediaCommons )

Ramps and cheese… name a better duo. This pasta dish posted to a ramps blog is simple, fast, only has five ingredients and serves four people.

Fried Ramps

Think Bloomin’ Onion, but West Virginia style. To make buttermilk fried ramp sticks, you will need buttermilk, flour, salt, pepper, cayenne pepper and vegetable oil. The breaded ramps only need to be fried for a few minutes and are best served with a lemon wedge. Read the full recipe here .

Ramp Potato Soup

Potatoes and pork are considered some of the best accompaniments to ramps. Ramps can be added to your favorite potato soup recipe in place of onions or garlic or simply added for some extra flavor. If you’re looking for a soup recipe based around ramps, this one-pot recipe serves four to six people.

Ramp Ribs

For the grillmaster, ramps also make a great marinade, especially for pork. This recipe uses an entire pound of ramps, along with garlic, vinegar and habanero peppers. Directions on how to bake your ramps ribs can also be found in the recipe.

Ramp Jam

Not exactly a condiment or “jam” as you probably are imaging, ramp jam is good in a variety of uses, from an addition to a cheese board to a flavoring and thickening agent in gravy and other sauces. “The ramp jam’s possibilities in the kitchen are only limited by your imagination,” said the recipe .

Endless ramps recipes can also be found online or in this ramps cookbook which is available on Amazon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Here are the estimated peak fall foliage points in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, fall is nearing. For those who enjoy seeing the leaves change, that means it’s leaf-peeping season. West Virginia’s Department of Tourism has already released its estimated peak fall foliage map for 2022 to help you plan. The Department of Tourism said it used fall foliage reports […]
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

State Fair of West Virginia officially opens

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–The State Fair of West Virginia officially opened the gates for its 97th year on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Fairgoers can find familiar favorites like cinnamon rolls and turkey legs, but, there are some new additions as well. The 2022 fair welcomes Swifty Swine, Welds Bears and performing acrobats who are already pretty […]
POLITICS
royalexaminer.com

West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 Northbound delays in Virginia

Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, VA., during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first period is for preparation work, and the second is for pavement work.
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Where to get gas for less than $4/gal in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For the first time in five months, the nation’s average gas price dipped to just under $4 per gallon—$3.99—Thursday. Earlier this week, AAA cited decreasing demand and the fact that oil prices slumped amid fears of global economic slowdowns as the reasons behind the drop in fuel prices. Gas prices can […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Food Wine#Pizza Dough#Pasta Dish#Mon National Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Amazon
Government Technology

Opinion: West Virginia Schools Should Be Wary of Facial Recognition

(TNS) — Marion County announced this week that it plans to add facial recognition technology to its schools in the near future, in partnership with Rank One Computing. The idea behind the upgrade is to use the tech—which matches the facial features of a visitor to a database of images to identify the person—to pinpoint potential threats to the school or students inside.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

See how much land in West Virginia is owned by the federal government

The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States, or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural resources. The Bureau of Land Management, a governmental division that manages public lands, controls 39.7% of federally owned lands. The Forest Service, in […]
U.S. POLITICS
wvexplorer.com

Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders

The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia DOH awarded Marshall Engineering’s Employer of the Year

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways has been named the Marshall University College of Engineering and Computer Science Co-Op program’s 2022 Employer of the Year. Marshall University says the agency has provided dozens of students with hands-on learning opportunities in the civil, mechanical and electrical engineering fields. The Co-Op program says […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Hinton News

Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program to begin closing procedures

CHARLESTON, W.VA (Hinton News) — The state’s program to help renters pay for housing costs during the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down after paying out hundreds of millions of dollars in rent and utility payments. The application portal will remain available for a limited time to first-time applicants seeking help with rent and utility payments. As of August 9, 2022, renters that have already received funding will no longer be able to reapply. The change is necessary because of the program’s success. Although the program is winding down, applications that were submitted before August 9 will still be reviewed...
HOUSE RENT
thecentersquare.com

West Virginia to launch two broadband projects costing $6 million

(The Center Square) – Two large West Virginia broadband projects that cost about $6 million, which are meant to expand internet access in Kanawha, Jackson and Lincoln counties, received preliminary approval. The projects will fund about 768 miles worth of new fiber infrastructure, which is expected to provide broadband...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy