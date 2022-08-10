ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

WNCT

Back to school event held in New Bern

A back-to-school event in New Bern gave parents the chance to get school supplies while providing children some food and fun. 12th annual Oriental Dragon Boat Race takes place …. Family, friends seeking to have creeks named for …. Pitt County named fourth in the country for digital …. ENC...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Swansboro hosts town hall meeting about public safety

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — In the wake of recent gun violence across the nation, the Town of Swansboro Chamber of Commerce held a safety discussion Thursday night. Inside First Baptist Church Swansboro, panelists talked to attendees about gun violence. “We had the sheriffs from both Carteret and Onslow County, Asa Buck and Hans Miller, Kay […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

Greenville Comic Con brings fun for all ages

Pop culture fans gathered together for some fun and excitement at the Greenville Comic Con 2022 event on Saturday. 12th annual Oriental Dragon Boat Race takes place …. Family, friends seeking to have creeks named for …. Pitt County named fourth in the country for digital …. ENC Sheriff’s Offices...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Type II Incident Management Team assumes command of Pender County fire

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews continued to battle the Juniper Road Two fire got some good news with Friday’s rain and Saturday’s cooler temperatures. But there’s still a lot of work to do. The N.C. Forest Service had this update on the conditions on Saturday. ===== Firefighting efforts along with Friday afternoon rainfall have held […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Softball World Series Day 5: Season ends for Pitt Co.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Little League Softball World Series will continue on Sunday but without host Pitt County. Chesterfield, Va., scored the winning run in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 2-1 victory in Saturday’s final game of the day. The win ends the tournament run for Pitt […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Section of U.S. 64 in Martin Co. to close Monday for bridge repair

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a five-mile section of eastbound U.S. 64 in Martin County at 6 a.m. on Monday to perform bridge maintenance and repair. NCDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Division will be performing repairs on the highway’s eastbound bridge over Huskanaw Swamp. A detour will be in place at […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

ECU commit Parker Byrd to undergo another amputation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd will need to have his right knee amputated after undergoing a below-the-knee-amputation on the same side earlier this month, his mother announced Thursday. Byrd, an ECU baseball commit, has been in the operating room numerous times after suffering serious leg damage in a boating […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

19-year-old arrested for July murder in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in July that took the life of a 21-year-old man in Greenville. Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was taken into custody Thursday evening without incident after turning himself over to the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Smallwood is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville 13-15s cruise in World Series opener

STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — The Greenville 13-15 year-old all-star team got off to a strong start in the Babe Ruth World Series with an 11-1 win over Sylacauga, Ala. on Saturday. Greenville will play three more round-robin games, which run through Tuesday. The teams with the best records will advance to the double-elimination format, which […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Goldsboro police seeking suspect after teen shot

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police say they are looking for a suspect in a shooting that injured a teen on Wednesday. Police responded around 7 p.m. to the 500 block of Hinson Street. They found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North William Street. The teen, later identified as […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Havelock man facing drug charges after traffic stop

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man is facing drug charges after he was arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday. Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped and searched a vehicle driven by Scotty Hastings, 40, of Speight Street in Havelock, on U.S. Hwy. 70 near the Cove City exit. Officials found heroin and methamphetamine. […]
HAVELOCK, NC

