Back to school event held in New Bern
A back-to-school event in New Bern gave parents the chance to get school supplies while providing children some food and fun. 12th annual Oriental Dragon Boat Race takes place …. Family, friends seeking to have creeks named for …. Pitt County named fourth in the country for digital …. ENC...
The Coastal Report: New elementary school to open in Jacksonville; Aquaculture hub to be created in Carteret County
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read […]
Swansboro hosts town hall meeting about public safety
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — In the wake of recent gun violence across the nation, the Town of Swansboro Chamber of Commerce held a safety discussion Thursday night. Inside First Baptist Church Swansboro, panelists talked to attendees about gun violence. “We had the sheriffs from both Carteret and Onslow County, Asa Buck and Hans Miller, Kay […]
Greenville Comic Con brings fun for all ages
Pop culture fans gathered together for some fun and excitement at the Greenville Comic Con 2022 event on Saturday. 12th annual Oriental Dragon Boat Race takes place …. Family, friends seeking to have creeks named for …. Pitt County named fourth in the country for digital …. ENC Sheriff’s Offices...
Local high school releases new security protocols for upcoming school year
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The new school year for one high school in Eastern North Carolina is going to look a little different. Jacksonville High School sent home a letter to parents letting them know about the new security protocols in place for the upcoming year. Students that go to school will have to say […]
A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
Type II Incident Management Team assumes command of Pender County fire
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews continued to battle the Juniper Road Two fire got some good news with Friday’s rain and Saturday’s cooler temperatures. But there’s still a lot of work to do. The N.C. Forest Service had this update on the conditions on Saturday. ===== Firefighting efforts along with Friday afternoon rainfall have held […]
Suspect arrested who fatally struck NCDOT employee
Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when she was hit, the NCDOT said.
Softball World Series Day 5: Season ends for Pitt Co.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Little League Softball World Series will continue on Sunday but without host Pitt County. Chesterfield, Va., scored the winning run in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 2-1 victory in Saturday’s final game of the day. The win ends the tournament run for Pitt […]
Section of U.S. 64 in Martin Co. to close Monday for bridge repair
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a five-mile section of eastbound U.S. 64 in Martin County at 6 a.m. on Monday to perform bridge maintenance and repair. NCDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Division will be performing repairs on the highway’s eastbound bridge over Huskanaw Swamp. A detour will be in place at […]
ECU commit Parker Byrd to undergo another amputation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd will need to have his right knee amputated after undergoing a below-the-knee-amputation on the same side earlier this month, his mother announced Thursday. Byrd, an ECU baseball commit, has been in the operating room numerous times after suffering serious leg damage in a boating […]
19-year-old arrested for July murder in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in July that took the life of a 21-year-old man in Greenville. Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was taken into custody Thursday evening without incident after turning himself over to the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Smallwood is […]
Greenville 13-15s cruise in World Series opener
STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — The Greenville 13-15 year-old all-star team got off to a strong start in the Babe Ruth World Series with an 11-1 win over Sylacauga, Ala. on Saturday. Greenville will play three more round-robin games, which run through Tuesday. The teams with the best records will advance to the double-elimination format, which […]
Suspect charged with murder after Rocky Mount man shot in head dies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A 21-year-old who was shot in the head last Sunday has died and the suspect now has been charged with murder. Rocky Mount police said they responded to the 1200 block of Branch Street. They found Austin Townsend suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to […]
Goldsboro police seeking suspect after teen shot
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police say they are looking for a suspect in a shooting that injured a teen on Wednesday. Police responded around 7 p.m. to the 500 block of Hinson Street. They found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North William Street. The teen, later identified as […]
La Grange man arrested for stealing $10,000 worth of copper from a hospital, police say
A LaGrange man was arrested Thursday for stealing copper wire from a hospital on two different occasions, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.
Havelock man facing drug charges after traffic stop
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man is facing drug charges after he was arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday. Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped and searched a vehicle driven by Scotty Hastings, 40, of Speight Street in Havelock, on U.S. Hwy. 70 near the Cove City exit. Officials found heroin and methamphetamine. […]
