RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics remained in “extremely critical” condition Thursday, her police chief said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton is being treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following the shooting Wednesday evening. “Surgery has been performed and she is initially showing slight signs of responsiveness. She has not regained consciousness and is still fighting for her life,” Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said in a Facebook post Thursday night. Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist with the stop involving a man who was riding a moped, state police said in a release.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO