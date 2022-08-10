ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

WHIO Dayton

Crews extinguish overnight house fire in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Beavercreek early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a fire at a two-story home in the 400 block of Mill Stone Drive just after midnight, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Man, dog killed in Riverside house fire. Additional...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — One person is dead following a crash involving Rumpke ruck in Trotwood Friday morning. A Trotwood police officer reported the crash happened on Little Richmond Road near Diamond Mill Road around 11:40 a.m. >>Columbus man dead after standoff following attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI office identified. A...
TROTWOOD, OH
Daily Advocate

Narcotics may have contributed to crash

ARCANUM — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 1:43 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 722 in reference to a one vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

CareFlight responds to crash near North Star

NORTH STAR – On Aug. 11, at approximately 4:36 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, North Star Fire and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Greenville-St. Mary’s Road and Medford Road for a two vehicle injury crash. Preliminary investigation revealed a red 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
The Associated Press

Indiana cop wounded during traffic stop 'extremely critical'

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics remained in “extremely critical” condition Thursday, her police chief said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton is being treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following the shooting Wednesday evening. “Surgery has been performed and she is initially showing slight signs of responsiveness. She has not regained consciousness and is still fighting for her life,” Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said in a Facebook post Thursday night. Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist with the stop involving a man who was riding a moped, state police said in a release.
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

Motorcycles collide, killing 1 rider, critically hurting the other

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One motorcycle rider is dead and another is critically hurt when their motorcycles collided in Middletown early Friday, police said. It was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, they said. The surviving motorcyclist was flown in a Careflight medical...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
wamwamfm.com

Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot

RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
RICHMOND, IN
WISH-TV

Chilling new details of shooting of Richmond police officer

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Formal criminal charges were filed Friday in Wednesday night’s shooting of a Richmond police officer. The charges include the attempted murder of officer Seara Burton, 28, a four-year member of the Richmond Police Department. Police said Friday that Burton remained in extremely critical condition...
RICHMOND, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Area first responders to speak at Miami Valley Veterans Museum monthly meeting

TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak will be the featured speaker at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7 at the monthly meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. He will give a presentation called, “Got a Gun? The New Firearms Regulations in Ohio,” in which he will brief veterans and their friends on new Ohio gun laws and respond to questions from the audience.
TROY, OH
Daily Advocate

New GADC home has great benefits

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the Greenville Area Dog Club (GADC) on Saturday morning. The club is pleased to announce they have moved to their new location at 803 Martin St., Greenville (former Club 7 location). The GADC began helping area...
GREENVILLE, OH

