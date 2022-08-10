Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Related
“There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment complex in Dayton Friday evening. “Someone’s getting stabbed,” a caller tells dispatchers in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request. Crews were called to Wentworth Apartments around...
Crews extinguish overnight house fire in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Beavercreek early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a fire at a two-story home in the 400 block of Mill Stone Drive just after midnight, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Man, dog killed in Riverside house fire. Additional...
1 dead, 1 critical following Harrison Twp. crash
The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene. The front seat passenger of the Prius was removed to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
1 dead, 1 in serious condition after crash in Harrison Twp.; Suspects fled the scene
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person died, and a second is in the hospital after a crash Friday evening in Harrison Township, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Driver ejected, killed in I-70 crash that shut down eastbound lanes in Clay Twp. 5 hours. Crews were dispatched to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 adult, 3 juveniles in area hospitals following rollover crash in Darke County
MONROE TOWNSHIP — One woman and three juveniles are hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday afternoon in Darke County, according to a news release. >>2 adults, 3 juveniles taken to area hospitals after SUV crash in Darke County. Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies responded with rescue crews at 1:43...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — One person is dead following a crash involving Rumpke ruck in Trotwood Friday morning. A Trotwood police officer reported the crash happened on Little Richmond Road near Diamond Mill Road around 11:40 a.m. >>Columbus man dead after standoff following attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI office identified. A...
Daily Advocate
Narcotics may have contributed to crash
ARCANUM — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 1:43 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 722 in reference to a one vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a...
1 man in critical condition after shooting at Butler Township hotel
BUTLER TWP. — One man is hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday night at a hotel in Butler Township, according to a press release. >>Dayton man sentenced to prison for deadly shooting in Red Roof Inn parking lot. A Butler Township police officer came in contact with Ronald Grant, 21,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Advocate
CareFlight responds to crash near North Star
NORTH STAR – On Aug. 11, at approximately 4:36 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, North Star Fire and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Greenville-St. Mary’s Road and Medford Road for a two vehicle injury crash. Preliminary investigation revealed a red 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven...
Centre Daily
6-year-old ‘regularly’ given Smirnoff Ices says it helps him sleep, Ohio sheriff says
The first time Ohio deputies saw a 6-year-old boy with “an open Smirnoff Ice in his hand,” they say a woman acting as his mom said she didn’t realize he had just grabbed one of her drinks. When the same child was later found riding a scooter...
Indiana cop wounded during traffic stop 'extremely critical'
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics remained in “extremely critical” condition Thursday, her police chief said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton is being treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following the shooting Wednesday evening. “Surgery has been performed and she is initially showing slight signs of responsiveness. She has not regained consciousness and is still fighting for her life,” Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said in a Facebook post Thursday night. Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist with the stop involving a man who was riding a moped, state police said in a release.
Fox 19
Motorcycles collide, killing 1 rider, critically hurting the other
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One motorcycle rider is dead and another is critically hurt when their motorcycles collided in Middletown early Friday, police said. It was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, they said. The surviving motorcyclist was flown in a Careflight medical...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People evacuated from Dayton apartment fire
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire occurred at 3114 Legend Way around 11 p.m. on Thursday.
wamwamfm.com
Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot
RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
WISH-TV
Chilling new details of shooting of Richmond police officer
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Formal criminal charges were filed Friday in Wednesday night’s shooting of a Richmond police officer. The charges include the attempted murder of officer Seara Burton, 28, a four-year member of the Richmond Police Department. Police said Friday that Burton remained in extremely critical condition...
1 dead after crash in Middletown involving two motorcycles
The crash, which involved two motorcycles, happened around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads.
Dirt bike driver arrested after fleeing from Greenville police
DARKE COUNTY — A dirt bike rider accused of driving “recklessly” was arrested after fleeing from Greenville police on Tuesday. Greenville police say an officer was on patrol when he saw a dirt bike being driven recklessly on the roadway. The officer attempted to stop the dirt...
miamivalleytoday.com
Area first responders to speak at Miami Valley Veterans Museum monthly meeting
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak will be the featured speaker at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7 at the monthly meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. He will give a presentation called, “Got a Gun? The New Firearms Regulations in Ohio,” in which he will brief veterans and their friends on new Ohio gun laws and respond to questions from the audience.
Daily Advocate
New GADC home has great benefits
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the Greenville Area Dog Club (GADC) on Saturday morning. The club is pleased to announce they have moved to their new location at 803 Martin St., Greenville (former Club 7 location). The GADC began helping area...
Friends, colleagues share more about Officer Seara Burton
People who know Officer Burton both personally and professionally say she isn't afraid of danger. One friend told WRTV Burton would run toward it if she knew someone needed help.
Comments / 0