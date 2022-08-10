ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

American Airlines cutting fall flights out of CLT Airport

Carowinds has some big things in store for its 50th anniversary season in 2023. Panthers Fan Fest returns to Bank of America Stadium Thursday night. Tickets for Fan Fest are only $5 and there is a six-ticket limit. Carowinds set to make ‘major announcements’ Thursday about 2023 season.
Flight troubles continue at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — Flying in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport continues to be a headache for many passengers. On Wednesday, 474 flights from the airport were delayed and another 50 were cancelled, according to data from FlightAware. By 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, 45 flights had already been cancelled and 14 more were delayed.
EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
6 Closed Carowinds Rides We Wish Still Existed

Carowinds has experienced much growth in the past 10-15 years. Cedar Point’s acquisition of the park has brought some fantastic new rollercoasters to the park that draw visitors from across the country. We’ve also seen the expansion of the Carolina Harbor Waterpark and the addition of the County Fair rides. While no one can discount the new thrills I can’t help but be nostalgic for the park I grew up visiting. And there will always be a part of me that misses some of the closed classic Carowinds rides. And the North and South Carolina actually park announced this week that they are closing 4 additional rides most likely to make room for new attractions. That announcement prompted me to compile this list.
Passengers on high alert during bomb threat onboard flight bound for Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — Passengers onboard a flight bound for Charlotte Douglas International Airport said they were on high alert after a security scare Thursday night. An American Airlines flight with service from St. Lucia to Charlotte Douglas International Airport was met by law enforcement after it landed Thursday night due to a possible security issue, a spokesperson with the airline confirmed.
'We need more talent' | Nearly 20k jobs added in the Charlotte area in recent months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the second quarter of 2022, 19,900 new jobs were created in the Charlotte region, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. "The problem remains that we need more talent. So there's still a lot of openings, and it's a good time to be looking for a job," Kelly O'Brien, the chief advocacy and strategy officer for the Alliance, said.
Carowinds announces big changes taking flight in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds announced Thursday it will be making some big additions in 2023 as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. Aeronautica Landing, the park said, “sets the runway for curiosity and imagination to soar” with attractions “inspired by the spirit of adventure and innovation that made world history in the Carolinas.”
Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
Timeless European Cottage with Dutch Influence

This elegant home located in the Myers Park neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina blends contemporary elements and classic European architecture with an eccentric Dutch vibe. Designed by Garrett P. Nelson Studio and constructed by Gerrard Builders, the urban cottage has a stucco exterior contrasting with cedar roof and copper accents.
