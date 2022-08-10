Read full article on original website
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte passengers say they were stranded for days in the Dominican Republic after their American Airlines flight was canceled multiple times. AA782 from Punta Cana was supposed to be back to the Queen City on 4 p.m. on Aug. 7. Instead, that flight was changed to AA9603 and arrived on Aug. 9.
American Airlines cutting fall flights out of CLT Airport
Carowinds has some big things in store for its 50th anniversary season in 2023. Panthers Fan Fest returns to Bank of America Stadium Thursday night. Tickets for Fan Fest are only $5 and there is a six-ticket limit. Carowinds set to make ‘major announcements’ Thursday about 2023 season.
Flight troubles continue at Charlotte Douglas
CHARLOTTE — Flying in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport continues to be a headache for many passengers. On Wednesday, 474 flights from the airport were delayed and another 50 were cancelled, according to data from FlightAware. By 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, 45 flights had already been cancelled and 14 more were delayed.
EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
‘Clear for takeoff’: Carowinds reveals new ‘Aeronautica Landing’ area
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Carowinds is taking flight in 2023 by celebrating its 50th Anniversary with its new “Aeronautica Landing” area, a tribute to the Carolinas’ history of aviation, park officials announced Thursday. In 2023, the park will celebrate “50 years of Carolina fun,” a special event that will bring new rides, […]
6 Closed Carowinds Rides We Wish Still Existed
Carowinds has experienced much growth in the past 10-15 years. Cedar Point’s acquisition of the park has brought some fantastic new rollercoasters to the park that draw visitors from across the country. We’ve also seen the expansion of the Carolina Harbor Waterpark and the addition of the County Fair rides. While no one can discount the new thrills I can’t help but be nostalgic for the park I grew up visiting. And there will always be a part of me that misses some of the closed classic Carowinds rides. And the North and South Carolina actually park announced this week that they are closing 4 additional rides most likely to make room for new attractions. That announcement prompted me to compile this list.
Passengers on high alert during bomb threat onboard flight bound for Charlotte Douglas
CHARLOTTE — Passengers onboard a flight bound for Charlotte Douglas International Airport said they were on high alert after a security scare Thursday night. An American Airlines flight with service from St. Lucia to Charlotte Douglas International Airport was met by law enforcement after it landed Thursday night due to a possible security issue, a spokesperson with the airline confirmed.
'We need more talent' | Nearly 20k jobs added in the Charlotte area in recent months
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the second quarter of 2022, 19,900 new jobs were created in the Charlotte region, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. "The problem remains that we need more talent. So there's still a lot of openings, and it's a good time to be looking for a job," Kelly O'Brien, the chief advocacy and strategy officer for the Alliance, said.
Carowinds announces big changes taking flight in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds announced Thursday it will be making some big additions in 2023 as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. Aeronautica Landing, the park said, “sets the runway for curiosity and imagination to soar” with attractions “inspired by the spirit of adventure and innovation that made world history in the Carolinas.”
A Guide To Our Favorite Apple Orchards 2 Hours Or Less From Charlotte
This month marks the beginning of apple picking season and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve rounded up a list of 7 apple orchards that are opening this month and even better, they’re all 2 hours or less from Charlotte. 1. The Orchard at Altapass. One of...
Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
These Charlotte-area stores offer overstocked and returned items at deep discounts. Here's how it works
GASTONIA, N.C. — Inflation is making many of us re-examine our spending habits, from food and gas to clothing and other everyday essentials. But even before inflation, bargain hunters were on the lookout for the best deals around. If you're new to the bargain deals game, then Bin 5...
Nearly 20 years later, Fort Mill’s ‘Carolina Reaper’ continues to spark TV interest
The Guinness Book of World Records says the Carolina Reaper ranks more than 1.64 million on the Scoville Heat Unit scale.
High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
Timeless European Cottage with Dutch Influence
This elegant home located in the Myers Park neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina blends contemporary elements and classic European architecture with an eccentric Dutch vibe. Designed by Garrett P. Nelson Studio and constructed by Gerrard Builders, the urban cottage has a stucco exterior contrasting with cedar roof and copper accents.
Understanding how the CDC’s changed COVID guidelines could impact the start of school in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s back to school for some South Carolina schools on Monday, and many students in North Carolina head back at the end of the month. Changing guidelines from the CDC could impact those students as they return to the classroom. The CDC announced Thursday that...
All lanes of I-85 near Kings Mountain reopened after crash, officials say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain have reopened following a crash, officials say. The incident occurred on I-85 near Battleground Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to...
Group to Provide Reduced Gas Prices at Charlotte Station
Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina will host an event providing reduced gas prices at a Charlotte station.
