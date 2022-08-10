There is an argument that this year’s corn crop, due to above-normal temperatures, is getting close to being caught up to a more normal growing season. Significant planting delays reminded many of 2019, the latest planted crop on record. In this week’s USDA Crop Progress report, the silking stage is 90% versus a 5-year average of 93%; corn in the dough stage is 45% versus 49%; denting is at 6% versus a 5-year average of 9%. Still, the crop is estimated to be 5 to 10 days behind normal.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO