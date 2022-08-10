Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, August 12, 2022
Wheat futures plunged and soybeans were lower in overnight trading as ships continue to move from Ukraine ports and as investors square positions ahead of today's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. More ships hauling agricultural products from Ukraine have sailed in recent days, bringing the number of...
Agriculture Online
Chicago grain prices ease after rally as USDA report looms
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat, and soybean futures edged down on Friday as the run-up to U.S. government crop forecasts encouraged the market to consolidate after gains this week, fueled by weather risks and a falling dollar. A bounce in the dollar, after a slide triggered by lower-than-expected U.S. inflation in July, and news of a first wheat shipment via a maritime corridor for Ukrainian exports also curbed prices.
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Aug. 8
PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French grain maize and spring barley harvest progress, covering week 31 ending Aug. 8. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 31 average in France 3 16 27 49 4 Week 30 2022 2 11 24 56 6 Week 31 2021 0 1 8 80 11 SPRING BARLEY HARVEST Percent sown Week 31 average in France 100 Week 30 2022 99 Week 31 2021 77 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Gus Trompiz)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. farmers to harvest record soy crop on massive yields - USDA
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean harvest, already forecast as the biggest ever, will top previous expectations as prospects in major producing states like Illinois, Indiana and Ohio make up for shortfalls west of the Mississippi River, the government said on Friday. But corn production will be smaller...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-French maize crop rating tumbles as drought deepens
PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - French maize crop conditions declined steeply last week to their lowest level in at least a decade, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, as a worsening drought and latest heatwave baked fields in the European Union's top grain producer. An estimated 53% of French grain...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat retreats after four-session rally; key U.S. report in focus
SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, with the market dropping from a two-week high, as investors squared positions ahead of a key U.S. report on global supply and demand. Corn and soybeans edged lower, although concerns about hot and dry weather...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago soybean futures bounce back after USDA forecasts massive U.S. harvest
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures turned higher on Friday, as traders questioned a surprisingly large record-crop forecast and focused instead on August weather as recent hot and dry days threaten key U.S. growing areas. Soybean futures slid sharply after the U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday forecast U.S....
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains firm on yield uncertainty ahead of USDA report
CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and soybean futures closed higher on Thursday as a weaker U.S. dollar lent support to dollar-priced commodities and traders squared up their positions ahead of a key government report. Meanwhile, corn futures firmed, supported by concerns about hot and dry weather stressing the...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 7-10 cents, soy down 5-10 cents, corn steady-2 cents lower
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. Note: Muted trade expected in corn, soybeans and wheat ahead of release of U.S. Department of...
Agriculture Online
D4 exceptional drought expands to 4 of top 18 corn growing states
Total drought acreage in the lower 48 states declined this week to 50.11%. That means 234.3 million acres of crops are experiencing drought conditions, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. Of the top 18 corn growing states, D4 exceptional drought is now present in four - Texas, Kansas,...
Agriculture Online
State attorneys general support new poultry rule but question oversight
The attorneys general of 10 states are backing a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is meant to get poultry growers fair agreements with meat processors, but they want stronger oversight. “One of the many reasons it’s tough for small poultry farmers — and small farmers of...
Agriculture Online
August weather critical for harvest yields
There is an argument that this year’s corn crop, due to above-normal temperatures, is getting close to being caught up to a more normal growing season. Significant planting delays reminded many of 2019, the latest planted crop on record. In this week’s USDA Crop Progress report, the silking stage is 90% versus a 5-year average of 93%; corn in the dough stage is 45% versus 49%; denting is at 6% versus a 5-year average of 9%. Still, the crop is estimated to be 5 to 10 days behind normal.
Agriculture Online
Earn cash by filling up with biodiesel
Today the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) announced a statewide program for farmers to earn cash for choosing to power their operation with biodiesel. Iowa farmers can earn 50¢ per gallon of B20 and 25¢ per gallon of B11 purchased for on-farm use up to a maximum of $500.
Agriculture Online
As farmland values soar, so do fears of a price bubble
Flush with cash, farmers and investors have driven up farmland values this year at breathtaking rates — a 12% gain nationwide and more than 20% in three Farm Belt states. “Given recent experiences with fluctuations in the broader economy and prior farmland price dynamics, many market participants express concern that the rapid increase in farmland prices is a signal of a speculative bubble,” said three Purdue University economists.
Agriculture Online
Shift to cool and wet weather next week may ease yield concerns
The highest close since July 29 for November soybeans is a positive technical development ahead of the key USDA Supply/Demand report this morning. Solid demand news for meal and continued concerns with the short-term weather pattern lent support to the market yesterday. For the 1- to 5-day forecast, there are...
Agriculture Online
USDA projects higher soybean yield, lower demand
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, the USDA pegged the U.S. 2022/23 projected ending stocks at 1.388 billion bushels vs. the trade estimate of 1.383 billion bushels. USDA’s estimate in July was much higher at 1.470 billion bushels. For soybeans,...
Agriculture Online
Grain prices closed mixed | Friday, August 12, 2022
The WASDE report sparked a lot of volatility in the market today and prices are mixed at the close. September corn is up 7¢. September soybeans are up 11¢. CBOT wheat is down 6¢. KC wheat is down 2¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 2¢. Live...
Agriculture Online
USDA Supply and Demand Report | August 12, 2022
For corn, the USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-23 projected ending stocks at 1.388 billion bushels vs. the trade estimate of 1.383 billion bushels. USDA’s estimate in July was much higher at 1.470 billion bushels. Read the full report here.
Agriculture Online
Massachusetts delays hog welfare law for second time
Massachusetts officials will wait for a Supreme Court ruling on California’s Proposition 12 animal welfare rules before enforcing similar regulations that would ban the sale of pork from out-of-state farms that do not give hogs enough room to lie down, stand up, fully extend their legs, or turn around freely.
Agriculture Online
Great carbon expectations
The next time you buy a product, look at its label. It may include a claim of carbon neutrality. Such a declaration doesn’t just signify the company is trying to be a good environmental steward. It also indicates the firm believes it can increase the product’s value through a carbon-neutral claim.
