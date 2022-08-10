Read full article on original website
Rumor: The real reason why Yankees, Mets failed to acquire Raisel Iglesias ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Angels were among the notable sellers at last week’s MLB trade deadline. They decided to part ways with three players, including closer Raisel Iglesias, as they traded him to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for starting pitcher Tucker Davidson and reliever Jesse Chavez. Angels general manager Perry Minasian did not end up […] The post Rumor: The real reason why Yankees, Mets failed to acquire Raisel Iglesias ahead of trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants Announce Tim Lincecum's Wife, Cristin, Has Died
On Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants released a statement saying Cristin Coleman, the wife of former star pitcher Tim Lincecum, passed away. "The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife, Cristin Coleman," a statement from the Giants read. "Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin’s family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher.
Team advances to Little League World Series after brutal call
Washington advanced to the Little League World Series with a walk-off win over Oregon on Thursday, but the ending of the game was an umpiring disaster. Washington had a runner on first with one out in the bottom of the 7th inning when Braydon Rudolph chopped a ball down the third base line. The third base umpire clearly held his arms up to indicate that the ball went foul, but the play continued. Ezra Seitz scored all the way from first.
Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City
Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
Yasiel Puig discusses Major League Baseball return
Former Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been playing in the KBO in South Korea since appearing in his last MLB game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, but it sounds like the 31-year-old is ready to make his return to the big leagues. In an interview with TMZ...
Browns Will Reportedly 'Consider' Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing full well that he might not be with them for the start of the 2022 season. So in what may be an effort to ensure stability at the position while he's gone, they're considering a blockbuster trade. According to Browns insider Mary...
MLB News: Wild Brawl Between Padres and Giants Fans at Petco Park Goes Viral
An ugly brawl between Giants and Padres fans took the baseball internet by storm.
NFL Hall Of Fame QB Reportedly Placed Into Hospice Care
Late Friday night, the football world learned that a beloved former player has been placed into hospice care. Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, entered hospice care in Kansas City, his wife confirmed to a local Kansas City TV station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966. Dawson,...
Matt Carpenter Revealed The Latest On His Injury
Matt Carpenter‘s bounce-back season with the New York Yankees hit a snag on Monday night when he fouled a pitch off of his foot, which caused a fracture. Carpenter is expected to be out 6-8 weeks as he recovers from the injury. After his tenure with the St. Louis...
NFL World Reacts To The Ezekiel Elliott Practice Highlight
On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos participated in a joint practice at facilities in Oxnard, California. Footage of this practice session gave football fans some first looks at competition between NFL teams ahead of the 2022 season. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was featured in today's highlights —...
Steelers Player Exits Preseason Game, Carted Off Field With Potential Injury
We have concerning news to share out of Pittsburgh. A Steelers player was carted off the field with an injury during tonight's preseason game. Steelers safety Karl Joseph exited tonight's preseason game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a potentially serious injury. Early on in the preseason exhibition, Joseph was seen...
John Smoltz Reveals His Father Passed Away Today During MLB Broadcast
During the bottom of the eighth inning of tonight's "Field of Dreams" game, Fox announcer John Smoltz shared some awful news. The Hall of Fame pitcher's father John Adam Smoltz passed away earlier today. Despite the tragedy, Smoltz said he had "peace" and there was no doubt he was going to fulfill his duties tonight.
Padres: 3 immediate roster moves to replace Fernando Tatis Jr.
The San Diego Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the 2022 season and the first month of the 2023 season due to a PED suspension. Who will replace him?. The San Diego Padres were hit with the crushing news that they will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the season, for the playoffs, and into the 2023 season due to an 80-game PED suspension.
‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy
Kyle Shanahan has had his fair share of disputes in the NFL since he came onto the scene. This time around, however, the San Francisco 49ers head coach has taken a shot at the league for what some might see as a very trivial matter. Well, this isn’t the case for the 42-year-old shot-caller. Hats. […] The post ‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: 46 Players Being 'Held Out' Of 1 NFL Preseason Game
Preseason football can be fun if rookies are out in the spotlight. But for veteran-led teams, it's generally a snooze-fest. That'll be the case tonight when the Dolphins take on the Buccaneers. According to a report, a total of 46 players are being "held out" of tonight's preseason action. It's...
Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets
Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
Bengals DE Announces Retirement At 24: Fans React
This Saturday morning, a 24-year-old NFL player announced his retirement. That player is Bengals defensive lineman Wyatt Hubert. The former Kansas State star was taken by the Bengals in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, injuries have become too big a burden on Hubert. The 24-year-old has...
NHL Rumors: Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban
TSN: The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked what might happen with unrestricted free agent winger Phil Kessel and defenseman P.K. Subban. “With Kessel I think, it’s more of a, let’s see how the contenders line up. Do they feel they have...
Whitefish Bay youth baseball team reaches Juniors Little League World Series and will play on ESPN+
A juniors youth baseball team from Whitefish Bay (ages 13 and 14) will appear Sunday morning on ESPN+ in the first battle of the Juniors Little League World Series, taking on a team from South Riding, Virginia. The event, for players just slightly older than the renowned Little League World...
NFL World Reacts To The Patriots Retirement News
A member of the New England Patriots who played a huge role in their historic Super Bowl LI comeback has called it a career today. Running back James White, one of the NFL's top backfield receiving threats for over five years, has retired after eight seasons. The announcement comes less than six months after he signed a two-year, $5 million contract extension with the team.
