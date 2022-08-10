ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ClutchPoints

Rumor: The real reason why Yankees, Mets failed to acquire Raisel Iglesias ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Angels were among the notable sellers at last week’s MLB trade deadline. They decided to part ways with three players, including closer Raisel Iglesias, as they traded him to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for starting pitcher Tucker Davidson and reliever Jesse Chavez. Angels general manager Perry Minasian did not end up […] The post Rumor: The real reason why Yankees, Mets failed to acquire Raisel Iglesias ahead of trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Giants Announce Tim Lincecum's Wife, Cristin, Has Died

On Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants released a statement saying Cristin Coleman, the wife of former star pitcher Tim Lincecum, passed away. "The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife, Cristin Coleman," a statement from the Giants read. "Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin’s family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Team advances to Little League World Series after brutal call

Washington advanced to the Little League World Series with a walk-off win over Oregon on Thursday, but the ending of the game was an umpiring disaster. Washington had a runner on first with one out in the bottom of the 7th inning when Braydon Rudolph chopped a ball down the third base line. The third base umpire clearly held his arms up to indicate that the ball went foul, but the play continued. Ezra Seitz scored all the way from first.
EUGENE, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City

Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Yasiel Puig discusses Major League Baseball return

Former Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been playing in the KBO in South Korea since appearing in his last MLB game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, but it sounds like the 31-year-old is ready to make his return to the big leagues. In an interview with TMZ...
MLB
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Fame QB Reportedly Placed Into Hospice Care

Late Friday night, the football world learned that a beloved former player has been placed into hospice care. Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, entered hospice care in Kansas City, his wife confirmed to a local Kansas City TV station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966. Dawson,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Matt Carpenter Revealed The Latest On His Injury

Matt Carpenter‘s bounce-back season with the New York Yankees hit a snag on Monday night when he fouled a pitch off of his foot, which caused a fracture. Carpenter is expected to be out 6-8 weeks as he recovers from the injury. After his tenure with the St. Louis...
MLB
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Ezekiel Elliott Practice Highlight

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos participated in a joint practice at facilities in Oxnard, California. Footage of this practice session gave football fans some first looks at competition between NFL teams ahead of the 2022 season. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was featured in today's highlights —...
OXNARD, CA
The Spun

John Smoltz Reveals His Father Passed Away Today During MLB Broadcast

During the bottom of the eighth inning of tonight's "Field of Dreams" game, Fox announcer John Smoltz shared some awful news. The Hall of Fame pitcher's father John Adam Smoltz passed away earlier today. Despite the tragedy, Smoltz said he had "peace" and there was no doubt he was going to fulfill his duties tonight.
MLB
FanSided

Padres: 3 immediate roster moves to replace Fernando Tatis Jr.

The San Diego Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the 2022 season and the first month of the 2023 season due to a PED suspension. Who will replace him?. The San Diego Padres were hit with the crushing news that they will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the season, for the playoffs, and into the 2023 season due to an 80-game PED suspension.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy

Kyle Shanahan has had his fair share of disputes in the NFL since he came onto the scene. This time around, however, the San Francisco 49ers head coach has taken a shot at the league for what some might see as a very trivial matter. Well, this isn’t the case for the 42-year-old shot-caller. Hats. […] The post ‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Report: 46 Players Being 'Held Out' Of 1 NFL Preseason Game

Preseason football can be fun if rookies are out in the spotlight. But for veteran-led teams, it's generally a snooze-fest. That'll be the case tonight when the Dolphins take on the Buccaneers. According to a report, a total of 46 players are being "held out" of tonight's preseason action. It's...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets

Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Bengals DE Announces Retirement At 24: Fans React

This Saturday morning, a 24-year-old NFL player announced his retirement. That player is Bengals defensive lineman Wyatt Hubert. The former Kansas State star was taken by the Bengals in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, injuries have become too big a burden on Hubert. The 24-year-old has...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban

TSN: The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked what might happen with unrestricted free agent winger Phil Kessel and defenseman P.K. Subban. “With Kessel I think, it’s more of a, let’s see how the contenders line up. Do they feel they have...
NHL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patriots Retirement News

A member of the New England Patriots who played a huge role in their historic Super Bowl LI comeback has called it a career today. Running back James White, one of the NFL's top backfield receiving threats for over five years, has retired after eight seasons. The announcement comes less than six months after he signed a two-year, $5 million contract extension with the team.
NFL
