Judge denies psychiatrist’s proposal to let man who killed AT&T lineman out on supervised trips into community
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A judge has denied a request from Austin State Hospital officials to allow a man who stabbed and beat an AT&T worker to death in 2016 to leave the mental facility to go on supervised trips into the community. Without comment or a hearing, Judge David...
Central Texas parents spending hundreds on school supplies due to inflation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Back to school shopping has become harder for Cosheanna Roberson and her family this year. “School supplies plus school clothes and shoes my sister has spent roughly $1500 for everything for 3 kids,” Roberson said. According to the AP, parents like Roberson should expect to...
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An animal rescue went underway following a concerned call about pets in a Waco home. The McLennan County Sherriff’s Office responded at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 to an animal rescue call on Sacred Heart Road. Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on...
Killeen designates district ‘safe place’ in case teens, or anyone needs somewhere to turn
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - When parents are dropping off your kid at school next week you may see some new signage at Central Texas’ largest district. Campuses at the Killeen Independent School District are now considered Safe Place locations and can provide any community member with help or safety.
Active duty soldier killed in hit-and-run in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run fatality crash in the early morning of Saturday. Officers were arrived at around 12:40 a.m. Aug. 13 to the area of Mohawk Drive and South Clear Creek Road in reference to a single motorcycle crash where they located an unconscious man laying in the roadway.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Texas felon gets life in prison in brutal sledgehammer killing of Waco cousin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who served time for multiple assaults was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in the beating death of his cousin in Waco. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 20 minutes Thursday before deciding that David Earl Johnson should spend the rest of his life in prison in the February 2020 beating death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s residence on East Calhoun Street.
Central Texas pedestrian dead after being hit by truck
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A person is dead following an accident Friday night in near Golinda. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at around 10:20 p.m. Aug. 12 to an auto-pedestrian crash on US 77 near CR 466. A Ford F250 traveling southbound crashed into a pedestrian walking in...
One passenger killed in early morning Waco crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A person are dead after a crash on Saturday morning in Waco. Waco Police officers were called at 4:41 a.m. Aug. 13 to the 1600 Block of South 18th street and the 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway Northbound. When officers arrived, they learned a Chrysler...
There is hope from some residents that city uses outside resources for inclusivity initiatives
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Representative of some Central Texas minority communities say there is hope, mixed with concern for their city government. This follows a decision made last week by the City of Temple, which would do away with finding outside help to promote more equity for minority communities within city government.
Detectives piece together witness information to identify hitchhiker accused of killing Temple man
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Justin Glen Boswell, 31, is charged with murder in the killing of Rowdy Mays, 25, a man who picked up Boswell at a Taco Bell in Temple before he was stabbed and killed, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. Temple Police officers responded at around...
Single-vehicle accident on SB I-35 reroutes traffic
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a fatal vehicle accident on southbound I-35. Around 2 a.m., officers were called out to a single-vehicle accident on the Interstate near exit 299. Authorities say, the vehicle struck the retaining wall near the exit, which caused the crash. We’re told the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
Waco businesses partner with nonprofit to provide 150 foster children with new shoes
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly 150 foster care kids in McLennan County have a new pair of shoes on their feet to start the new school year thanks to the generosity of Central Texans. After weeks of collecting shoes from the public, Foster Village Waco, a nonprofit which provides foster...
Local police investigate an armed robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Temple are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 2000 block of S. 57th St. According to police, they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday, August 13th in regards to an armed robbery. They say, a man with a handgun, who was wearing black clothing, stole cash and then fled the scene on foot.
Good News Friday: August 12, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway ISD’s First Year teachers received a great welcoming gift from their district’s education foundation this week. Each teacher received $150 to use for classroom supplies. 44 teachers were able to take advantage of this amazing gift. A North Belton Middle school teacher best...
Jax’s Fund raises money for domestic violence victims with a dog agility test and a lot of tutus
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - To most, it was just the first day of the weekend, but to those at the Bell County Expo Center, it was tutu Saturday. From tiny to large, dogs showing off their best tutus were at every corner, all for a good cause. “Chances are everybody...
Temple coalition educates parents as more turn to homeschooling
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Central Christian Homeschooling is wanting to make sure students are equipped when they go back to school...at home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from spring 2020 to fall 2020 the rate of parents homeschooling their kids nationwide more than doubled from 5% to around 11%.
One injured in early morning shooting incident
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Around 1:32 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Ave. K. Upon arrival, they found shell casings, and were notified about a man with gunshot wounds, who was being treated at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. We’re told his injuries are life-threatening.
‘I find some comfort in knowing they are together’: Loved ones in mourning after Waco family of 3 dies in crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three young lives were lost after a tragic crash on Tuesday. A young couple and their three-year-old daughter were traveling down US 77 when they collided with a Freightliner. Raul Julian Ramos, 24, Abigail Marie Ramos, 24, and Lilith Ramos, 3, were all pronounced dead on...
