Read full article on original website
Related
Fox40
California has a new strategy to save and collect water, Natural Resources Sec. Wade Crowfoot gives context
(Inside California Politics) — California has a new strategy to save and collect water, Natural Resources Sec. Wade Crowfoot gives context. California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot joined Inside California Politics to discuss California’s new water strategy detailed this week by Governor Gavin Newsom. Crowfoot explains the goals...
Fox40
Some areas of California could have 'safe injection sites' for drug use, under SB 57 bill
The bill has passed both chambers of the state legislature and is awaiting a signature from the governor. Some areas of California could have ‘safe injection …. California has a new strategy to save and collect …. Experts discuss legal, political ramifications of …. CA Senate Leader Toni Atkins...
Fox40
Officials emphasize photo of missing teen
While hopes are still high, frustration and fatigue are starting to mount. Experts discuss legal, political ramifications of …. CA Senate Leader Toni Atkins discusses abortion, …. California has a new strategy to save and collect …. The National Multicultural Donor Awareness Month. Kiely Rodni Search: Nearly 1,000 tips provided...
Fox40
Study ranks the best places to raise a family in California
(Stacker) – Choosing a place to raise children can be a daunting task for any family. If it takes a village to raise a child, that may just extend all the way to your next-door neighbor, fifth-grade teacher, or volunteer soccer coach. While all parents are looking for a great place to raise their kids, oftentimes this decision means balancing—and prioritizing—certain community resources and costs.
Comments / 0