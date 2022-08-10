Read full article on original website
heartlandcollegesports.com
Anonymous Big 12 Coach Says Iowa State Had ‘Hiccup in Their Culture’ Last Season
There’s no doubt that the 2021 Iowa State football season didn’t live up to expectations. Another loss to Iowa was followed by a mediocre 2022 campaign that saw a team with College Football Playoff hype end up going 7-6. This came one season after a trip to the...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Auburn Trying to Flip 2023 Iowa State QB Commit JJ Kohl
Iowa State football is now in a place where they have SEC programs trying to flip their recruits. According to Auburn Live, Auburn is trying to flip four-star Iowa State 2023 quarterback commit JJ Kohl. The report says the Tigers’ staff has been talking with Kohl for weeks, who they...
cyclonefanatic.com
FALL CAMP: Tight ends working to fill big shoes
Iowa State Cyclones tight end Easton Dean (87) runs after a catch as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. © Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK. The Iowa State tight ends know and understand the challenge they’re facing during the...
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville is Overcoming a Tire Concern
Due to supply and labor issues there was a big concern entering the Knoxville Nationals. It has been an issue all year in the sport of racing according to Knoxville Raceway Director John McCoy. The issue was a tire shortage nationwide. The race teams at the Nationals will be limited...
KCRG.com
Possible GOP presidential hopeful visits Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan isn’t running for president, yet. However, he did make a notable appearance this week, but not in Maryland. It was in Iowa, which is one of the first places presidential hopefuls go in campaign season. Hogan flipped burgers at...
KCCI.com
Goo Goo Dolls to perform in central Iowa
AMES, Iowa — Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum-selling band the Goo Goo Dolls is bringing the "Chaos In Bloom" tour to central Iowa. Goo Goo Dolls, formed in Buffalo, New York, will come to Stephens Auditorium in Ames on Oct. 30. That concert date was announced just Friday morning. “We’re...
littlevillagemag.com
Deep in a Des Moines golf course sits a haunted observatory with a far-out history
The Drake Municipal Observatory is probably the only scientific facility of its kind more familiar to local golfers than local school kids. Since 1921, it’s sat between the green on the 17th hole of Waveland Golf Course and the tee of the 18th. It’s an anomalous presence among the fairways and the nearby tennis courts, like a relic of some alternative version of Des Moines.
iheart.com
Iowa State University Issues Statement On Student's Death
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University has released a statement after the death of a student. A body was found at an apartment complex at 425 Welch Avenue yesterday (Wednesday). An Autopsy willb e performed by the State Medical Examiner's Office. The individual's name has not been released. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
KCCI.com
Iowa DPS launching study on human trafficking at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety is starting a new study to determine if there is a problem with human trafficking at the fair and other large Iowa events. They also want to determine if the crimes take place at the fair, or at areas...
Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan
Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer, 75, wants to retract his longtime plan to retire by the end of 2023, he told Axios Thursday.The nonprofit casino's board called a special meeting Friday to consider extending his contract.What's happening: A few board members have inquired whether he'd be interested in staying, he told Axios.And he said he's got no other plans but to fish after 2023 anyway.Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows pumps tens of millions of dollars annually into the budgets of Iowa charities and local governments.Palmer has worked for the casino for decades and plans for his secession have been ongoing for years.Also on today’s agenda is a plan to terminate a search for an executive vice president that could work for a year before replacing Palmer.Of note: Palmer's annual salary is $641,000.He was given an $800,000 bonus earlier this year.What's next: Friday's meeting starts at 10:30am at the James Rasmussen Board Room, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.
Name Of Iowa State University Student Found Dead Has Been Released
(Ames, IA) — The name of the 20-year-old Iowa State University student who was found dead Wednesday has been released. Ames police say Emma Timmer’s body was found at an apartment complex. Investigators say Timmer lived in unit 303 but her body was found in unit 203. W-H-O/T-V...
Hy-Vee will host COVID-19, pneumonia and shingles vaccination clinics during the first six days of the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, IOWA – According to the statement, the vaccination clinics will be held daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 through Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials also said thatthere is no appointment necessary to receive a vaccine. Hy-Vee Pharmacy team members will be at Booth #10040 just west...
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
Coaches Kolaches reopening in Urbandale
Fans of Coaches Kolaches only have to wait a few more weeks until the popular eatery reopens its doors in Urbandale on Sept. 1.Customers will find a bigger kitchen and expanded menu at its new location at 2777 100th Street.Catch up fast: After closing the Clive-based store in March, Owner Brent Curvey said he spent months searching for the right spot. The Urbandale storefront formerly housed Cookies by Design — making the bakery layout a natural fit for his operation, Curvey said.What to expect: Fresh, homemade kolaches made every day, as well as expanded coffee options, like lattes and espresso.The store is known for its Texas twist on the traditionally sweet Czech pastry. The former menu, including egg and cheese, brisket and jalapeno and sausage kolaches is also set to return.But if you're looking for something sweeter, they'll also serve fruit-filled ones.Open: 7am to noon, Wed.-Fri.; and 8am to 1pm, Sat.-Sun.
theperrynews.com
Armed Des Moines teen defaces Jordan Creek concrete
A Des Moines teenager with a loaded handgun was arrested Thursday night after impressing his initials into fresh concrete at the Jordan Creek mall. Jaden Michael Graham, 18, of 1521 E. 17th Court, Des Moines, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts. The incident began about...
Iowa Vietnam veterans still fighting Agent Orange decades later
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Vietnam War claimed the lives of more than 800 Iowans. Local veterans hope a special event Wednesday can also honor the soldiers who died years later or are still feeling the deadly effects of a toxin used in combat. “On the Iowa Vietnam Wall there are 868 combat-related deaths. Their […]
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Texas company buys two warehouse properties on Delaware Avenue
An Austin, Texas, venture capital group has purchased two industrial properties located in Des Moines, Polk County real estate records show. The company, AIC Ventures, bought both properties from ColorArt LLC, located in Sarasota, Fla. 2525 Delaware Ave. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes 65,134 square feet of warehouse and other...
