Second contracted employee at McCracken County Jail charged with third-degree rape
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A second woman working in the McCracken County Jail has been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of having sexual contact with an inmate. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it was notified by the jail on Friday of an accusation that the woman,...
Police searching for stolen truck out of Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a stolen truck. Deputy Peyton Jackson says a white 2005 Ford F-150 was stolen from the parking lot of Adam’s/Clark Electrical on US-45 North. The sheriff’s office was notified of the incident...
Carlisle traffic stop turns into drug arrest for two women
A Friday night traffic stop in Carlisle County turned into a drug arrest for two women. A Carlisle County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Christina Griffin of Paducah. The deputy noticed the passenger, Rikki Warthen of Carbondale, allegedly try to hide something in the glove box. The...
Teen recaptured after escape from Graves Juvenile Justice Center
According to authorities, a teen escaped from the Juvenile Justice Youth Development Center in Mayfield Friday afternoon and was captured a short time later. The Graves County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched to US 45 south at about 4:15 p.m. Friday to investigate a reported escape of a 16-year-old being incarcerated at the Juvenile Justice Youth Development Center. Deputies said the teen had been convicted of serious felony offenses.
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
Traffic stop nets Calvert City man on drug charges
A Calvert City man was arrested Thursday afternoon on drug charges after a traffic stop. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped 49-year-old Charles Baucum on Calvert Drive near Benton Road for a traffic violation. During their investigation, they said Baucum had crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and...
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
Princeton man charged with strangulation
A Princeton man was charged with strangulation in connection to an altercation that occurred over the weekend. Princeton police said 36-year old Bryan D. Harris was arrested Monday after an investigation of a domestic disturbance that occurred on Saturday where Harris allegedly grabbed a female victim by the throat and strangled her until she was unconscious.
Disease that affects cattle detected in Kentucky; one case found in Hart County
FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says two cases of a new, potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. A release by the department stated Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried...
Heartland residents helped save man’s life by extinguishing truck fire after crash, deputies say
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies say some residents helped save a man’s life after crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a pickup on Thursday evening, August 11. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Freightliner, driven by Ricardo Castanedo of California, was going westbound on Blandville Road when it left the road on the right shoulder for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went into the eastbound lane of travel.
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
Nation Inspired by Standing Unyielding Crosses in Southeastern Kentucky during July 2022 Flood
HARLAN COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday, July 28th, 2022 a massive amount of rain fell across large portions of southeastern Kentucky and caused flash flooding. Those floodwaters resulted in the loss of homes and property felt by several communities throughout the region. Official death toll numbers were...
