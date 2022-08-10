ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

deseret.com

Goal met: No turnovers by BYU offense in first scrimmage

Kalani Sitake is walking a tight rope the first week of BYU’s football practice. This was evident at Saturday’s first scrimmage in LaVell Edwards Stadium. Sitake continued to hold out star players such as tight end Dallin Holker, receiver Puka Nacua and others. He said the time will come when proven veterans will need to be tested, pushed and even challenged more with all the benefits of hard tackling, but Saturday wasn’t that time.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Why new Utah safety Clayton Isbell is turning heads in fall camp

Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes what new safety Clayton Isbell brings to the defense. Isbell transferred to the Utes after playing two seasons at Illinois State. His sophomore season, he collected 62 tackles and three interceptions. Now, Isbell is making an impression in fall camp. “He covers a lot...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

High school football: Orem beats East in dramatic finish

In a tightly contested season opening game, the Orem Tigers got the best of the East Leopards Friday night, scoring on a Cole Johnson touchdown reception late and successfully converting a two-point conversion to grab the victory by the slimmest of margins, 22-21. With just over two minutes left in...
OREM, UT
deseret.com

High school football: Riverton edges Syracuse in season-opening thriller with big plays, stifling second-half defense

Riverton wide receiver Samuel Woolley bided his time Friday night, awaiting the play call the Silverwolves expected him to seize and take the distance. With a long drive ahead of them in the fourth quarter and an offense that hadn’t quite shaken off the offseason rust, the coaches finally dialed up Woolley’s favorite route and the senior receiver broke free, rose high, grabbed the ball, shook off a Syracuse Titans defender and scampered 79 yards for the eventual game-winner.
RIVERTON, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Avalanche of Suds: Beerfests Take Over the Utah Mountains

There’s something about autumn’s approach that triggers a thirst. Specifically, the thirst for a frosty beverage in the hills. Parched from a summer under the hot sun, people suddenly unleash their inner lederhosen like we’re on holiday in Bavaria. Fortunately, Utah mountains abide such behavior, playing host to numerous beer-laden festivities at resorts throughout the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

High school football: Mountain Ridge rallies late to beat Olympus in season opener

Semisi Kinikini pounded home the ever-common advice ‘play to the whistle’ Friday night as Mountain Ridge topped Olympus 31-27 in both teams’ season debut. With the game tied at 21, Kinikini took off down the sideline with the ball and appeared to be wrapped up by Olympus, but the whistle never blew and the back never stopped, breaking free from the group and trotting into the end zone to put Mountain Ridge back on top.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

High school football: Desert Hills starts fast despite 90-minute weather delay, holds off Brighton for season-opening win

There was a moment on Thursday night when administrators for Brighton and Desert Hills started seriously talking about possible alternatives to their season-opening football game as the lightning outside flashed regularly all around Cottonwood Heights. In reality though, Desert Hills didn’t pack for a hotel stay, so unless the 7...
BRIGHTON, UT
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

Funnel cakes, rodeos and the remaining Utah fairs

UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
UTAH STATE

