wfxg.com
Augusta's Saturday Market designed to support local businesses
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Augusta’s Saturday Market provides a weekly opportunity for shoppers to support small businesses. The market, held Saturdays on 8th and Reynolds streets, features crafters, food trucks, and other local provisions. Lela Nielsen, with Clyde’s Fresh Produce tells FOX54 “It brings people from all over the CSRA,...
Clayton News Daily
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Augusta
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wfxg.com
Albrecht Center offers low-cost pet care in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Every Saturday, Aiken's SPCA Albrecht Center offers affordable care for things like vaccinations, ear and skin treatment, and preventative healthcare. The clinic also offers low-cost spays and neuters, which, Veterinary Practice Manager Julie Petersen says is integral to the Center's goals. “That is our mission, to...
wgac.com
Augusta – One Of The Best Cities To Own A Vacation Rental
If you plan well, a vacation rental can be extremely lucrative for extra income. And with rental sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, it can make it even easier. Surprisingly, Augusta is one of the best cities to own a vacation rental in! Whether it’s a spare room, a mother-in-law suite, or your entire home, there is good money to be made. In an article from LawnStarter, short-term rental hosts can bring in an average of $44,000 a year, according to market analysis.
wgac.com
Things To Do In And Around Augusta This Weekend
Enjoy some cooler temperatures this weekend and plenty of things to do around the area!. For more information, please contact Jade Nealious at 803-654-8440. Free textbooks & educational materials for the local community. New Ellenton Community Center. 212 Pine Hill Ave. New Ellenton, SC 29809. For more information click HERE.
New Augusta Chick-Fil-A to feature windowless drive-thru
The new Chick-Fil-A will have plenty of new features like increased parking, more inside seating, outdoor dining, and one new feature that has people talking.
wgac.com
See The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile In Augusta This Weekend
The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has been spotted in Augusta this week. Did you know that it has been around since 1936? It’s actually older than the Oscar Mayer jingle, which didn’t get created until 1963. If you didn’t chance to stop and see it, there are planned stops...
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: New signal greets Columbia County drivers
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new traffic signal entered flash mode Friday on William Few Parkway at Berkley Hills Pass. Once operational, drivers will see yellow flashing lights on William Few Parkway and red flashing lights on Berkley Hills Pass and Georgia Pine Trail. Flashing yellow means to proceed with...
City of Thomson looking for funding for new public space
THOMSON, Ga (WJBF)- Thomson is looking for funding for a proposed park after being denied a grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. There is about $1 million earmarked from the most recent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for this park, which may cost nearly $2 million. The park is is planned […]
Aiken County Rec Center holds annual school supply giveaway
Around 200-250 children received school supplies Saturday morning at the second Joe Jackson School Supply Giveaway. The giveaway was held at the Aiken County Recreation Center located at 917 Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville. Tandra Cooks, Aiken County recreation manager, said the giveaway is held to relieve the stress of...
Temporary lane closure on Evans to Locks Road in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane closure on Evans to Locks Road. According to Columbia County traffic officials, the lane closure will be in the westbound lane of Evans to Locks Road from Mims Road to Jennings Roads. Officials say the lane closure will be from 9 […]
Tacocat restaurant in downtown Augusta creates friendly group atmosphere
With bright colors, board games and a lively atmosphere, new taqueria Tacocat, located at 990 Broad St. in downtown Augusta, looks to bring a fun dining experience to the area. Owned by the Frog Hollow Group, a local hospitality management group that has several other concept restaurants, the Mexican inspired...
WRDW-TV
Clogged pipe causes 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A clogged sewer overflowed at the Euchee Creek Walking Trails, spilling more than 10,000 gallons of wastewater and leading to a big cleanup. The overflow happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday due to a clog of rags and grease, according to the city of Grovetown. Much of...
WRDW-TV
Crash brings I-20 traffic to standstill at state line
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A collision on Interstate 20 near mile maker one has traffic at a standstill past the state line. All eastbound lanes were closed for almost two hours, lanes are now open. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the call came in at 4:47 p.m. There are...
wfxg.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of Peach Orchard Road are blocked
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says all northbound lanes of Peach Orchard Road are blocked following an accident with injuries. They say the call came in just before 8:00 am this morning. Drivers in the area are asked to use caution and seek alternate routes.
Aiken County high-schoolers must pay fee if they opt to use lockers
High-schoolers in the Aiken County Public School District who want to use a locker this year will have to pay a $5 fee. That's because the district is a 1-to-1 school district and students use e-books, said Dr. Corey Murphy, the chief officer of operations and student services. He added...
wfxg.com
What's next for McDuffie County animal shelter?
Just over two weeks ago, the McDuffie County Animal Shelter closed its doors for what was meant to be a short renovation project. Now, the future of the shelter is unclear, but the need for services has not gone away. Today, the shelter stands empty following the retirement of one...
wfxg.com
Missing Augusta man may be suffering mental health crisis
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. Thirty-seven-year-old Keith Aaron Styburski was last seen July 26 on the 2300 block of Mims Rd. Investigators believe he may be suffering a mental health crisis. Styburski is described as being around 5-feet-9-inches tall and...
Aiken small business restaurants bouncing back amid pandemic; concerns over inflation, COVID
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Small business owners in Aiken say they are bouncing back amid the pandemic. But, they’re still concerns over inflation and COVID-19. “Before the pandemic. We, we were still in the growing phase,” General Manager of THE Village Cafe Jason Tufts told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. Small business owners […]
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County Animal Shelter remains closed, investigation continues
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A padlock and chains are keeping the doors of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter shut for now. The shelter closed at the end of July and was supposed to open this week after renovations. Instead, investigations are ongoing after several serious allegations. We have more...
