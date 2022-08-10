ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

wfxg.com

Augusta's Saturday Market designed to support local businesses

(AUGUSTA, GA) - Augusta’s Saturday Market provides a weekly opportunity for shoppers to support small businesses. The market, held Saturdays on 8th and Reynolds streets, features crafters, food trucks, and other local provisions. Lela Nielsen, with Clyde’s Fresh Produce tells FOX54 “It brings people from all over the CSRA,...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Albrecht Center offers low-cost pet care in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Every Saturday, Aiken's SPCA Albrecht Center offers affordable care for things like vaccinations, ear and skin treatment, and preventative healthcare. The clinic also offers low-cost spays and neuters, which, Veterinary Practice Manager Julie Petersen says is integral to the Center's goals. “That is our mission, to...
AIKEN, SC
wgac.com

Augusta – One Of The Best Cities To Own A Vacation Rental

If you plan well, a vacation rental can be extremely lucrative for extra income. And with rental sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, it can make it even easier. Surprisingly, Augusta is one of the best cities to own a vacation rental in! Whether it’s a spare room, a mother-in-law suite, or your entire home, there is good money to be made. In an article from LawnStarter, short-term rental hosts can bring in an average of $44,000 a year, according to market analysis.
AUGUSTA, GA
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
wgac.com

Things To Do In And Around Augusta This Weekend

Enjoy some cooler temperatures this weekend and plenty of things to do around the area!. For more information, please contact Jade Nealious at 803-654-8440. Free textbooks & educational materials for the local community. New Ellenton Community Center. 212 Pine Hill Ave. New Ellenton, SC 29809. For more information click HERE.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

See The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile In Augusta This Weekend

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has been spotted in Augusta this week. Did you know that it has been around since 1936? It’s actually older than the Oscar Mayer jingle, which didn’t get created until 1963. If you didn’t chance to stop and see it, there are planned stops...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: New signal greets Columbia County drivers

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new traffic signal entered flash mode Friday on William Few Parkway at Berkley Hills Pass. Once operational, drivers will see yellow flashing lights on William Few Parkway and red flashing lights on Berkley Hills Pass and Georgia Pine Trail. Flashing yellow means to proceed with...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

City of Thomson looking for funding for new public space

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF)- Thomson is looking for funding for a proposed park after being denied a grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. There is about $1 million earmarked from the most recent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for this park, which may cost nearly $2 million. The park is is planned […]
THOMSON, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken County Rec Center holds annual school supply giveaway

Around 200-250 children received school supplies Saturday morning at the second Joe Jackson School Supply Giveaway. The giveaway was held at the Aiken County Recreation Center located at 917 Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville. Tandra Cooks, Aiken County recreation manager, said the giveaway is held to relieve the stress of...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Clogged pipe causes 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A clogged sewer overflowed at the Euchee Creek Walking Trails, spilling more than 10,000 gallons of wastewater and leading to a big cleanup. The overflow happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday due to a clog of rags and grease, according to the city of Grovetown. Much of...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Crash brings I-20 traffic to standstill at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A collision on Interstate 20 near mile maker one has traffic at a standstill past the state line. All eastbound lanes were closed for almost two hours, lanes are now open. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the call came in at 4:47 p.m. There are...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

What's next for McDuffie County animal shelter?

Just over two weeks ago, the McDuffie County Animal Shelter closed its doors for what was meant to be a short renovation project. Now, the future of the shelter is unclear, but the need for services has not gone away. Today, the shelter stands empty following the retirement of one...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Missing Augusta man may be suffering mental health crisis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. Thirty-seven-year-old Keith Aaron Styburski was last seen July 26 on the 2300 block of Mims Rd. Investigators believe he may be suffering a mental health crisis. Styburski is described as being around 5-feet-9-inches tall and...
AUGUSTA, GA

