If you plan well, a vacation rental can be extremely lucrative for extra income. And with rental sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, it can make it even easier. Surprisingly, Augusta is one of the best cities to own a vacation rental in! Whether it’s a spare room, a mother-in-law suite, or your entire home, there is good money to be made. In an article from LawnStarter, short-term rental hosts can bring in an average of $44,000 a year, according to market analysis.

