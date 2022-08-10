ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Already one of the wettest Augusts in Cincinnati's history

By Brandon Spinner
 3 days ago
Our first nine days of August have been anything but normal here in the Tri-State. While we haven't been hit with the historic rains like they saw down in Eastern Kentucky, St. Louis or even in Death Valley, we have actually had a record-breaking start to August when it comes to rainfall.

In the first nine days of the month, the rainfall total at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport has been 6.25 inches. That makes it the wettest nine-day start ever recorded in Cincinnati, dating back to 1871. The previous record was in 1995 when we received 4.93 inches in the first nine days, followed by 1879 when we had 4.57 inches. We not only passed those totals, we obliterated them. For perspective, the average rainfall for our first nine days of the month is

Rainfall in August and so far this summer compared to where the averages are for August 9.

What is even more impressive is that the 6.25 inches of rain we have seen so far in August already puts 2022 as the eighth wettest August on record in Cincinnati. If we see another 0.28 inches between now and the end of the month it will put us in the top five.

2022 already ranks in the top 10 for the wettest Augusts on record in Cincinnati and we still have three weeks to go.

The average rainfall the rest of the month is 2.22 inches. If we were to see that, it would put us right at second on the list. But is that likely? While we have drier weather on the way over the next few days, there is another chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday and again earlier next week, which could bring some more downpours here in the Valley. As for the long term, the current outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows that the mid to late portion of the month will have an above-average chance of being wetter than normal.

Climate Prediction Center's Precipitation Outlook for August 18th through 24th.

We will likely end this month in the top three for wettest Augusts ever in Cincinnati, but where in the top three is still in question. Stay tuned to find out! I will update this as we get to the end of August or if we break the record before then!

