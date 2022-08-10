Read full article on original website
Rep. Rob Wittman focused on rural healthcare?Watchful EyeMiddlesex County, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Hidden Virginia Beaches Worth Finding this SummerTravel MavenVirginia State
Amtrak service between Hampton Roads and Washington DC has expandedWatchful EyeNorfolk, VA
VA Attorney Facing Federal Charges In Multi-Million Dollar "Elaborate Tax Scheme"TaxBuzzNewport News, VA
Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to host drive-thru event in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 7, 2022. Inflation continues to cause strain on Americans, whether they're filling up at the pump or going to the grocery store. This reality, combined with the fact that...
Part of Ballahack Road in Chesapeake closed due to fire
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Part of Ballahack Road in the southern part of Chesapeake is closed due to a fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the city. The section closed is between Backwoods Road and Old Battlefield Boulevard. This area is close to the Virginia-North Carolina state line and Northwest River Natural Area Preserve.
Medical examiners investigate body found on Elizabeth River in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man's body was found in the Elizabeth River in Chesapeake late Monday morning, according to police. The Chesapeake Police Department said officers responded to the 3800 block of Whites Landing, which is the Western Branch section of the city, after someone reported a human body floating in the water behind some houses.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
LIST: Here are the highest-rated local barbecue restaurants in Richmond, according to online reviews
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth unveils businesses that will operate at casino site
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Seven new businesses are set to fill Rivers Casino Portsmouth, a gaming and entertainment complex that's opening in 2023 and expected to bring big economic benefits to the city. Roy Corby, the general manager of the casino, announced those businesses Tuesday morning. The casino will feature...
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 18,867 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 65,536 PCR tests processed over the past week.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
Take A Scenic Drive To The Top Of One Of Virginia’s Highest Mountains
Virginia is home to many picturesque mountaintops that pack some seriously gorgeous views. From the Blue Ridge Mountains in the north to the Roanoke Mountains in the south, there are so many high-altitude overlooks to explore here.
The 15 most expensive places to buy homes in the metro-Richmond area
As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Richmond metro area using data from Zillow.
newscentermaine.com
A Virginia family met a goose at the beach. Then, it chased their boat and followed them home.
SEAFORD, Va. — A wild encounter turned into a goose chase (yes, literally) for a York County, Virginia family spending time on the water Sunday. Allison and John Tyrrell, who live in Seaford, Virginia, made a TikTok video of a goose following them throughout the day, both over the water and on land.
Important changes this season Virginia hunters need to know
Hunters who want to take part in a managed deer hunt at a Virginia State Park this Fall will have to make an online reservation to do so. That's new this year.
NBC12
Virginia hits 2 million COVID-19 cases
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health. According to VDH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the commonwealth has had 2,002,533 cases. Over 21,000 Virginians have died due to the virus. The current 7-day...
Woman flown to hospital after being struck by tractor in Virginia Beach
A woman was flown to the hospital after being struck by a tractor in the rural area of Virginia Beach. Crews were dispatched to service around 6 p.m., in the 3200 block of Hungarian Road.
wfxrtv.com
William & Mary student killed in Virginia shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent Henrico County shooting, which authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on Aug. 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Norfolk police investigate shooting on Tappahannock Drive
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot on Tappahannock Drive in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Tappahannock Drive. The Norfolk Police Department said it responded to the area just around 12:40 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital, according...
Free rides for impaired drivers: Drive Safe Hampton Roads partnering with Lyft on Labor Day
NORFOLK, Va. — Those impaired by alcohol in Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and Norfolk on Labor Day will have the option to take a free Lyft ride. Drive Safe Hampton Roads said it will sponsor '757 Sober Ride,' so that people in those three cities can get a free Lyft ride up to $15 if they enter a code from 4 p.m. on September 5 through 4 a.m. on September 6.
Virginia car dealer hopes CHIPS Act brings business 'back to normal'
The CHIPS and Science Act is a $52 billion boost to the nation's semiconductor industry, which manufactures the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.
ggwash.org
Virginia bucks ridership trends with intercity bus routes
This article was first published in the Virginia Mercury. A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the US population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 million passengers; today, many cities and towns across the country are completely inaccessible if one doesn’t own a car.
