Williamsburg, VA

The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia

The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation's capital is great and all, but if you're looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Part of Ballahack Road in Chesapeake closed due to fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Part of Ballahack Road in the southern part of Chesapeake is closed due to a fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the city. The section closed is between Backwoods Road and Old Battlefield Boulevard. This area is close to the Virginia-North Carolina state line and Northwest River Natural Area Preserve.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NBC12

Virginia hits 2 million COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health. According to VDH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the commonwealth has had 2,002,533 cases. Over 21,000 Virginians have died due to the virus. The current 7-day...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

William & Mary student killed in Virginia shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent Henrico County shooting, which authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on Aug. 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Norfolk police investigate shooting on Tappahannock Drive

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot on Tappahannock Drive in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Tappahannock Drive. The Norfolk Police Department said it responded to the area just around 12:40 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital, according...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Free rides for impaired drivers: Drive Safe Hampton Roads partnering with Lyft on Labor Day

NORFOLK, Va. — Those impaired by alcohol in Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and Norfolk on Labor Day will have the option to take a free Lyft ride. Drive Safe Hampton Roads said it will sponsor '757 Sober Ride,' so that people in those three cities can get a free Lyft ride up to $15 if they enter a code from 4 p.m. on September 5 through 4 a.m. on September 6.
NORFOLK, VA
ggwash.org

Virginia bucks ridership trends with intercity bus routes

This article was first published in the Virginia Mercury. A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the US population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 million passengers; today, many cities and towns across the country are completely inaccessible if one doesn’t own a car.
VIRGINIA STATE
