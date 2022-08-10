(NEXSTAR) – California hasn’t sent out the Middle Class Tax Refund yet, but you can see how much you’ll be getting in the meantime. The direct payments, also referred to as “inflation relief” payments by legislators, will be sent out to more than 20 million starting in October. The payments will range in size from $200 to $1,050, depending on the size of your income and number of dependents.

