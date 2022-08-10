ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California stimulus check calculator: See the size of your refund

(NEXSTAR) – California hasn’t sent out the Middle Class Tax Refund yet, but you can see how much you’ll be getting in the meantime. The direct payments, also referred to as “inflation relief” payments by legislators, will be sent out to more than 20 million starting in October. The payments will range in size from $200 to $1,050, depending on the size of your income and number of dependents.
Gov. Newsom announces water supply strategy to combat drought

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a water supply strategy to respond to “hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change” in a news conference in the East Bay Thursday morning. “… [T]he science and the data lead us now to understand that we...
