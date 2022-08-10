Read full article on original website
Related
KRON4
California stimulus check calculator: See the size of your refund
(NEXSTAR) – California hasn’t sent out the Middle Class Tax Refund yet, but you can see how much you’ll be getting in the meantime. The direct payments, also referred to as “inflation relief” payments by legislators, will be sent out to more than 20 million starting in October. The payments will range in size from $200 to $1,050, depending on the size of your income and number of dependents.
KRON4
Gov. Newsom announces water supply strategy to combat drought
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a water supply strategy to respond to “hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change” in a news conference in the East Bay Thursday morning. “… [T]he science and the data lead us now to understand that we...
KRON4
Flying Tails: Special rescue flight brings 1 dog, 2 cats to their new homes in Oregon
(KRON) — Flying Tails is back! This time with a rescue flight involving one dog, two cats and two airplanes. KRON4’s Ken Wayne is one of the pilots who helped get these pets to their new homes in Oregon. Two cats were flown from Ventura County to Petaluma...
Comments / 0