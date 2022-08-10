Read full article on original website
Freida D. Mason, 93, of Sackets Harbor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Freida D. Mason, age 93 of Sackets Harbor, NY will be held on Tuesday (August 16, 2022) at 3:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home in Ogdensburg with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Mrs. Mason...
Clayton celebrates 150 years
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - 150 years is a big milestone for a little village. On Saturday, Clayton celebrated its 150th anniversary. A ceremony was held in Frink Park. Visitors were treated to custom cookies, a look at vintage vehicles, and a musical performance from Syracuse’s Excelsior Cornet Band.
Pirate Days return to Alexandria Bay
Alexandria Bay, New York (WWNY) - If you see people running around with swords and pirate hats in Alexandria Bay this weekend, have no fear. That’s all part of Pirate Days. After being forced to walk the plank last year, Alexandria Bay’s pirate days are back. Scoundrels and scallywags alike have come together for a weekend of crafts, contests, cuisine, and plenty of entertainment.
Jefferson County SPCA: Playful Jaxx
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jaxx is a 5-year-old pit bull who was surrendered to the Jefferson County SPCA some time ago. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the staff affectionately call him “Bubba.”. She says Jaxx has a history of biting, so he should go to a home with...
Evelyn A. Virkler, 89, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn A. Virkler, 89, formerly of NYS Route 410, Castorland, passed away on Friday morning, August 12, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Naumburg Mennonite Church. There will be no...
Sharon A. Black, 81, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Sharon A. Black, 81, passed away at her home in Clayton Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was born in Watertown December 15, 1940, daughter of Harold and Irene Cuppernall Alton. She was a graduate of LaFargeville High School. On April 14, 1956 she married Leslie W. Black in Theresa. Mr. Black died November 5, 2012.
Pirate Bill Johnston, hero or villain?
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A fan-favorite festival in Alexandria Bay starts Friday: Bill Johnston’s Pirates Weekend. But who was Bill Johnston? Well, he’s not your typical pirate. As you prepare for swashbuckling fun, the real buried treasure is the story of Bill Johnston, a merchant in...
Watertown’s Streetscape project underway
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Construction is underway on Watertown’s Streetscape project. It’s visible on Franklin Street as well as Lachanauer plaza near Coffeen Street as CSI Construction begins the upgrades. The $3.6 million project was funded by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, money the city won to improve...
Well-known sculptor remembered
TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - North country artist and nationally renowned sculptor Will Salisbury passed away Tuesday morning. But, the legacy he leaves behind won’t soon be forgotten. After more than half a decade of steel sculpting, welding, and pushing the artistic envelope, Will Salisbury has passed...
Graveside service for Dr. David A. Kendall and Cynthia B. Kendall
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Dr. David A. Kendall and his wife Cynthia B. Kendall will be held on Saturday, August 20, at 10 AM in Clayton Cemetery. Dr. David A. Kendall, 84 died January 1, 2022 and his wife Cynthia B. Kendall died June 13, 2022. Both were formerly of Clayton and currently were living in Pennsylvania.
NNY Wildlife Management Areas Opening August 16th
During the 16-day open house, Upper and Lower Lakes and Wilson Hill WMAs in St. Lawrence County, including the posted refuge or wetland restricted areas, will be open to visitors each day from sunrise to sunset. Perch River WMA in Jefferson County will also be open to visitors with one exception-Perch Lake will be open daily from noon to sunset.
Canton’s Remington Trail temporarily closed
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Remington Trail in Canton is temporarily closed. According to the Village of Canton, the trail will be closed on Thursday, August 11 for wild parsnip abatement. This effort began at 4 a.m. on Thursday and will continue for 24 hours. All questions should be...
Senior citizens reflect on pandemic as they gather for picnic
TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Senior citizens in St. Lawrence County were treated to lunch, dessert, and an eagerly-awaited annual gathering. Nearly 300 people attended the Office for the Aging’s annual senior picnic. It was the first one since the Covid pandemic started - a time that was particularly hard on seniors.
Clarkson students from Ogdensburg, Alex Bay doing research in the St. Lawrence
Clarkson graduate students Kelsey Cullen (‘22) of Alexandria Bay and Maria Pelusi (‘22) of Ogdensburg collecting water from the research vessel Lampsilis on the Upper Saint Lawrence River to investigate the microbiome of one of the world’s largest rivers. Clarkson photo.
A chat with Hot Jazz Jumpers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Hot Jazz Jumpers, an innovative quartet from the NYC metro area, is coming to Sacket Harbor for a concert on August 28. I had a blast chatting with two of their members; Betina Hershey and Nick Russo. We chatted about music, art, and just what genre do they play.? I asked them if their reputation for being indefinable, (no labels) and fun was warranted. From my short visit via zoom, I already know the answer. SEE VIDEO ABOVE.
Dogs rescued from Watertown apartment fire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters rescued two dogs from a fire at an apartment in Watertown Wednesday evening. First responders were called to a report of an air conditioning unit on fire at 1229 Faichney Drive at Ontario Village apartments around 7 p.m. Crews found smoke coming from the...
Gouverneur Rescue Squad says grant will benefit entire county
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Federal funds for a St. Lawrence County ambulance squad will bring newer equipment and advanced training. To help bring hands-on training and education to first responders, the Gouverneur Rescue Squad is receiving $130,000 in federal grant money. “The way that money can be used for...
Lyme School District changes mascot from Indians to Lakers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From Indians to Lakers - the Lyme Central School District has a new mascot. The Lyme Lakers was the winning mascot decided by a vote. In a letter to the school community, Superintendent Cammy Morrison wrote that the decision to change the mascot from the Lyme Indians was made out of gratitude and respect for native people and cultures.
Facelifts continue on Watertown buildings
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown buildings in Watertown are continuing to get facelifts. Thanks to Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds, facades have been updated at Empire Square and the Crystal Restaurant on Public Square as well as the Musselman Building on State Street. More projects are still in the works.
Early voting in second round of New York primaries begins
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Early voting started Saturday for New York’s second round of primaries. Lewis, St. Lawrence, and some Jefferson County residents will be voting for candidates in the newly drawn 21st district. The rest of Jefferson County’s residents are now in the 24th district. Here’s...
