Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman
Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million
Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
Is Hailie Deegan’s Ride at Risk After the Shakeup at David Gilliland Racing?
Hailie Deegan is getting a new crew chief for the remainder of this season, raising the question of whether she's at risk for losing her ride in 2023. The post Is Hailie Deegan’s Ride at Risk After the Shakeup at David Gilliland Racing? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
survivornet.com
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
Longtime PGA Tour Player Has Split From His Caddie
Earlier this week, former PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler revealed that he split with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, who was a childhood friend and the only full-time caddie he's ever had. "It was a team decision," Fowler said. "Decided to go different ways. It could be the best option currently....
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series goes short track racing for the first time in four months with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. Sunday's event is one of just three races left in a regular season scheduled to wrap up at the end of the month. Richmond’s length (3/4...
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News
On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
NASCAR: 2022 Richmond qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, the Federated Auto Parts 400. Richmond Raceway is set to host its second race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday afternoon after hosting its first back in early April, a race won by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
Look: Rickie Fowler Had Brutal End To His Round Today
Rickie Fowler is having a Saturday to forget out at TPC Southwind. Fowler is competing at the Fedex St. Jude Championship on the PGA Tour this weekend. Unfortunately, he's not having the best time. Fowler finished his round on Saturday with a nine on 18. The quintuple bogey dropped him...
NASCAR: Kurt Busch retirement hinted in Bubba Wallace announcement?
Bubba Wallace signed a multi-year contract extension with 23XI Racing, committing his NASCAR Cup Series future to the team long-term. 23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace agreed to a multi-year contract extension to keep the 28-year-old Mobile, Alabama native behind the wheel of the #23 Toyota at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Cup Series team for the foreseeable future.
NASCAR: The other driver who could be screwed by the playoff system
Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are generating a ton of buzz as it pertains to the flaws of the NASCAR playoff system. But who else is getting the short end of the stick?. Kevin Harvick’s win in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway did what most victories have done throughout the 2022 season: shook up the playoff picture.
Richmond Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Next up, the NASCAR Cup Series unloads in Richmond, Virginia. The field is set for a round of practice and qualifying on the 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway. View the Richmond starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Richmond Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. The field...
Richmond Race Results: August 13, 2022 (NASCAR Truck Series)
Tonight, the NASCAR Truck Series takes the stage in Richmond, Virginia. It’s the Worldwide Express 250 on the 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway. View Richmond results for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Richmond Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. Ty Majeski and Chandler Smith set the front...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Michael Jordan Have a Different Inflation Concern Than the Rest of Us Face
If Dale Earnhardt Jr. or Michael Jordan plan to grow their NASCAR teams in the Cup Series, the price has increased sharply. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Michael Jordan Have a Different Inflation Concern Than the Rest of Us Face appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Digest
Why Bubba Watson's PGA Tour resignation could change the fate of four aspiring tour pros
MEMPHIS — Bubba Watson publicly announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he had resigned his membership from the PGA Tour ahead of playing on the LIV Golf circuit in 2023. The seemingly innocuous decision, however, could be a significant break for four aspiring tour pros. Watson, a two-time Masters...
thecomeback.com
Bubba Wallace makes decision with 23XI Racing
As many have speculated over the past few weeks, 23XI Racing, led by co-0wners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, has signed driver Bubba Wallace to an extension. The driver, who initially signed with the team two years ago, was excited about the new deal that keeps him behind the wheel of the No. 23 Toyota.
Something new for NASCAR starts in Richmond
It's race weekend in Richmond, once again. But this year's event is not your grandpappy's NASCAR race. Driving the news: NASCAR hits Richmond Raceway every April and August for two days, but this summer's race kicked off with Bubba's Block Party — an event featuring NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, live music from rapper Wale and DJ Domo and food from some Richmond Black-owned food trucks.
The Spun
