NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News
Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News
On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys, Broncos Fight
A massive fight broke out on Thursday between some of the Dallas Cowboys players and some of the Denver Broncos players. The two teams were practicing together when some pushing & shoving happened. That led to a small pile of players on top of each other as the others rushed to break it up.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kirk Cousins News
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sent home as he wasn't feeling well during today's training camp practice. Head coach Kevin O'Connell says the team is still “working through” whether or not the starting quarterback has COVID-19. There is not yet a conclusive answer, per Vikings insider Ben Goessling.
NFL World Is Praying For Legendary Quarterback
The NFL world is praying for the family of a legendary Chiefs quarterback on Sunday morning. Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has reportedly entered hospice care at the age of 87. Our thoughts are with Dawson and his friends and family members. Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
LeBron James loses it watching teenage sons Bronny and Bryce play together on the court
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was extremely excited to watch his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, play on the same court together on Thursday. LeBron James sent out an emotional tweet to describe his feelings as any proud father would. Bronny and Bryce James are both turning into fantastic...
Longtime PGA Tour Player Has Split From His Caddie
Earlier this week, former PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler revealed that he split with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, who was a childhood friend and the only full-time caddie he's ever had. "It was a team decision," Fowler said. "Decided to go different ways. It could be the best option currently....
Everyone Told JJ Watt The Same Thing After He Found Rattlesnake In His House
On Saturday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt discovered a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom. Watt shared his discovery on Twitter because he wanted his followers to give him advice on how to handle this situation. "Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me… I’ve got a baby...
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
NHL world reacts to Minnesota Wild’s controversial promotion
The Minnesota Wild haven’t been able to make it very far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in recent years, perhaps in part to their thin play in between the blue lines. So in that sense, it’s perhaps natural that the NHL franchise wants to align themselves with the Thin Blue Line.
NFL World Reacts To The Ezekiel Elliott Practice Highlight
On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos participated in a joint practice at facilities in Oxnard, California. Footage of this practice session gave football fans some first looks at competition between NFL teams ahead of the 2022 season. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was featured in today's highlights —...
Sports Media World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth Son News
The son of prominent NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth has reportedly landed a big-time job. According to a report from The New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Jac Collinsworth, who played at Notre Dame, will be calling Fighting Irish football games for NBC. Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett will be on the...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Insane Punt On Saturday
Move over A.J. Cole and Bryan Anger - there's a new contender for the strongest punting leg in the NFL heading into 2022. During Saturday's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza booted a punt from his own 18-yard line all the way to the Colts endzone - 82 yards away. It was a touchback, making it a 62-yard net punt.
Vegas’ Robin Lehner expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season: Around the Pacific
Welcome back to Around the Pacific — a series in which we examine news from around the Pacific Division through a Canucks-tinted lens. That’s right, it’s the middle of August, and we have NHL news that affects your Vancouver Canucks quite a bit. After injuries ultimately derailed...
Boobie Miles Jersey Goes Viral Saturday: NFL World Reacts
Y'all wanna win? Put Boobie in. On Saturday, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts pulled up to Philly's preseason opener in a Permian High Boobie Miles jersey. The NFL world was loving it. "He's a freak athlete," one user replied. "Put Boobie in, let Boobie spin," a member of PFF commented. "This...
Kirk Herbstreit's Son Praised By Pat McAfee: Sports World Reacts
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the case of Kirk Herbstreit and his oldest son. This summer, Kirk Herbstreit's son interned for the Pat McAfee Show. McAfee had Kirk Herbstreit on his show earlier this week, telling the ESPN college football analyst how proud he should be of his son.
Bengals DE Announces Retirement At 24: Fans React
This Saturday morning, a 24-year-old NFL player announced his retirement. That player is Bengals defensive lineman Wyatt Hubert. The former Kansas State star was taken by the Bengals in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, injuries have become too big a burden on Hubert. The 24-year-old has...
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Ben Roethlisberger On Steelers Debut: NFL World Reacts
Ben Roethlisberger might be retired, but the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is still keeping a close eye on his old team. Saturday night, the Steelers made their preseason debut, taking on the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh topped Seattle, 32-25. Big Ben was impressed. "Great showing by the @steelers tonight! All 3...
