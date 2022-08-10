Read full article on original website
GOP heavyweights stress urgency at annual Basque Fry
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
Nevada officials offer regulations as hand-counts gain steam
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Hand-counting teams of four, not all from the same party. Table centers at least 10 feet apart. Ballots counted 20 at a time. Those are some of the regulations the Nevada secretary of state’s office is proposing for how counties can count paper ballots by hand amid a growing push for the method in some rural parts of the state where election misinformation including a distrust of voting machines has grown.
Book has insight, no clear answer on Northam yearbook photo
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia author’s investigative effort to uncover the origins of a racist photo on Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page has ended inconclusively, according to the author, who has written a book that offers new details about the 2019 scandal and the former governor’s remarkable political survival.
FEMA faces criticism for response as flood death count grows
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear called out the Federal Emergency Management Agency for denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, where the number of people who died as a result of the disaster has risen to 39. The official death count rose Thursday when...
Rotterdam disability advocate to compete in Ms. Wheelchair America
They say if you can see it, you can be it. A Rotterdam woman says she wants the world to see she’s ready to take on any challenge that comes her way. Heather Horwedel currently holds the title of Ms. Wheelchair New York and is getting ready to compete for Ms. Wheelchair America.
Letitia James reaches settlement with business for illegal robocalls
New York Attorney General Letitia James reached a settlement with a business for illegal robocalls meant to keep black New Yorkers from voting by mail before the 2020 election. James says an investigation by her office found Message Communications violated state and federal laws by creating robocalls threatening and harassing...
Mississippi trooper cleared in probe of chokehold video
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Friday that its internal investigation found no criminal conduct by a white Highway Patrol trooper who used physical force against a handcuffed Black man during an arrest — a confrontation caught on video by relatives of the man being arrested.
California governor’s plan would extend life of state’s last nuclear plant at least five to 10 years, provide $1.4B loan
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California governor’s plan would extend life of state’s last nuclear plant at least five to 10 years, provide $1.4B loan. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Hochul signs bill poised to bring new high-tech jobs to NY state
Gov. Hochul joined Sen. Schumer Thursday to sign the new “Green Chips Bill.” The bill brings new tech jobs to the state and hopes to attract leaders from across the semiconductor industry. “You come to New York, or you rebuild in New York, you continue to invest in...
Cuomo sues NY state attorney general over refusal to pay legal fees
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is suing New York State Attorney General Letitia James. This was first reported by The Times Union. Cuomo says the attorney general’s office was wrong to refuse to pay for legal fees, after a state police investigator accused the now ex-governor of inappropriately touching her.
School district tries to fix bad Spanish translation
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — With voting already under way in Florida’s Aug. 23 election, officials in a county where about one in four voters are Hispanic are scrambling to fix a Spanish translation error that can’t help efforts to raise more money for education. The Broward...
Naloxone to soon be available without prescription in NY
A key weapon in the fight against drug overdoses will soon be more available across New York. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett issued a standing order for naloxone to be dispensed by all state pharmacies without a prescription. The medication is administered after an overdose to block the effects...
Man sentenced for ID theft and fraud
Three and a half years in prison, for a man who took part in an ID theft case impacting hundreds of New Yorkers. 54 year old Guy Cuomo is from Maryland. He was just sentenced for his role in a scheme to sell personal information he got from the New York State Department of Labor and workforce agencies in other states.
Authorities say case of missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being treated as a homicide
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say case of missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being treated as a homicide. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
