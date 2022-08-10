Read full article on original website
Ducey issues executive order, will use state money to fill border wall gaps near Yuma
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Friday to fill out nearly a quarter-mile of gaps in the border wall on federal land near Yuma. Construction on the 1,000 feet of gaps began at 9 a.m. and will be funded with $6 million from the fiscal year 2023 state budget.
Climate experts warn the variability of Arizona’s monsoon season is increasing
PHOENIX — Arizona’s monsoon season is consistently inconsistent. Variability year in and year out between dry versus wet summers is not strange for the Sonoran Desert. However, Arizona State Climatologist Erinanne Saffell said there has been an alarming trend over the past 25 years. After an “exceptionally wet”...
STORY REMOVED: US–Nuclear Power-California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Please disregard US–Nuclear Power-California, published on August 12, 2022, and datelined in LOS ANGELES. It (add reason for the disregard ). Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer wants Lake to stop elections rhetoric, pivot to policy
PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer said Wednesday she wants Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake to stop her elections rhetoric and start focusing on policy issues ahead of November’s general election. “I want her to pivot, and I want her to move in the direction of policy....
ADOT opens 4-mile State Route 24 extension in far East Valley
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation opened a new four-mile stretch of State Route 24 in the East Valley on Thursday. The extension between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive along the Maricopa and Pinal county line was constructed as a four-lane expressway, according to a press release.
White Castle to open spot in Tempe in 2023, 2nd in Arizona
PHOENIX – Popular fast-food chain White Castle announced plans to open a restaurant in Tempe next year, its second location in Arizona. The family-owned company said Thursday the 2,800-square-foot site, near Interstate 10 and Warner Road, will open in the first half of 2023. “We’re really looking forward to...
DPS says traffic stop suspect shot at troopers near I-17 in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Arizona highway troopers exchanged gunfire in Phoenix with a suspect who initially refused to yield to a traffic stop, then took off on foot Wednesday night. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday the suspect shot at three troopers and was captured several blocks away from the initial encounter near Interstate 17 and Grant Street.
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 12-14
PHOENIX — The Mercury closing out their regular season, Billy Idol coming to town and a new event in Tempe are just a few things to do this weekend in metro Phoenix. Here are some of the biggest events around the Valley. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue:...
