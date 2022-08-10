ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, ID

KTAR.com

STORY REMOVED: US–Nuclear Power-California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Please disregard US–Nuclear Power-California, published on August 12, 2022, and datelined in LOS ANGELES. It (add reason for the disregard ). Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
KTAR.com

ADOT opens 4-mile State Route 24 extension in far East Valley

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation opened a new four-mile stretch of State Route 24 in the East Valley on Thursday. The extension between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive along the Maricopa and Pinal county line was constructed as a four-lane expressway, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

White Castle to open spot in Tempe in 2023, 2nd in Arizona

PHOENIX – Popular fast-food chain White Castle announced plans to open a restaurant in Tempe next year, its second location in Arizona. The family-owned company said Thursday the 2,800-square-foot site, near Interstate 10 and Warner Road, will open in the first half of 2023. “We’re really looking forward to...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

DPS says traffic stop suspect shot at troopers near I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Arizona highway troopers exchanged gunfire in Phoenix with a suspect who initially refused to yield to a traffic stop, then took off on foot Wednesday night. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday the suspect shot at three troopers and was captured several blocks away from the initial encounter near Interstate 17 and Grant Street.
PHOENIX, AZ

