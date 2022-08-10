ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPD: Four arrests made in Central Bakersfield shooting

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department said four people were arrested after a shooting Tuesday in Central Bakersfield.

BPD said officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to a ShotSpotter activation shortly in the 900 block of 34th Street.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a woman bystander who suffered a non-life-threatening injury, said BPD.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition, said BPD.

Terry Alva, 19; Alan Moore, 22; and a 17-year-old boy, all of Bakersfield, were arrested in connection to the shooting on suspicion of attempted murder, gang participation and weapon violations.

Joe Devers II, 19, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of weapon violations and gang participation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

KGET

BPD to hold a DUI and license checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is to conduct a DUI and license checkpoint in an undisclosed area of the city between Friday at 6:30 p.m. to Saturday at 2 a.m., according to the department. The department said officers will be looking for signs of drug and/or alcohol impairment and checking for proper […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County man sentenced for illegal marijuana grow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for illegally growing marijuana at Sequoia National Forest, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents show, that law enforcement found a marijuana grow site in the national forest in July 2019 and they arrested David Moreno Florez, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
