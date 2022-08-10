ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson linebackers ‘striving to be students of the game’ like Skalski and Spector

By Justin Robertson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

For the first time in a long time, Clemson fans will see a different linebacker core this upcoming season without James Skalski and Baylon Spector, but this year’s group is still trying to keep the same identity.

When Skalski and Spector left after 2021, their departures left gaping holes in the front seven, giving a handful of other players an opportunity to fill their shoes.

One of those players is redshirt junior Keith Maguire, who is one of the oldest linebackers on the roster and is competing for Skalski’s former spot at the Mike’ backer position.

Entering his fourth season with Clemson, Maguire knows it’s his time to shine without having Skalski and Spector on the field.

“When they left, you realize that you have to step up and take that lead,” Maguire said on Tuesday.

“Those two guys were obviously some of the best two linebackers you could have, so there was a level of it that you knew where your spot was. When they left, we all knew that both spots were open, and (starting) day one, everyone’s trying to compete, put their best foot forward and try to earn that spot.”

Maguire was credited with 15 tackles and a pass breakup in 2021, and was a three-star recruit out of high school.

His sentiments were shared by LaVonta Bently and Jeremiah Trotter, who are both competing with Maguire to start at middle linebacker.

Maguire said that the three of them have been splitting snaps in the middle, much like they did in the spring.

On the other hand, rising sophomore Barrett Carter figures to play significant snaps at multiple positions in 2022, including at all three linebacker positions and safety.

While Carter isn’t primarily competing for Skalski’s old position, he knows that the group has to take on the same identity that Skalski and Spector did.

“I think we’re all striving to be students of the game like they were,” Carter said. “Not only were they students of the game, but they translated it to the field, and they made the plays. I think we’re just trying to carry on that impact and that legacy that they left.”

The entire linebacker rotation remains very fluid up to this point, but head coach Dabo Swinney is confident that the Tigers have the talent to replace Skalski and Spector.

“They all can play,” Swinney said last week. “LaVonta Bentley, as a redshirt junior, that’s a bad dude right there. He’s a grown man. … But Trotter, Maguire, Bentley and Trenton Simpson, you can just throw them up in the air.”

Odds to win the ACC in 2022, per Tipico Sportsbook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnFtX_0hCNlsHg00

