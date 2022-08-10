Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Did you buy a $25 bike yesterday? Retired firefighter’s bike ‘sold’ by mistake during stop at neighborhood yard sale
MANCHESTER, NH – Rick Blanchette was enjoying a leisurely bike ride on Saturday. He was on his way from his home in the North End to SNHU to watch some soccer when a neighborhood yard sale caught his eye. Being neighborly, he stopped to chat and even found a...
WMUR.com
Woman returns bag of cash found in grocery store parking lot in Gilford
GILFORD, N.H. — A trip to a grocery store in Gilford turned into an experience this woman will remember after finding a bag of cash in the parking lot. Sonjya O'Brien came to Hannaford for dinner, but what she found instead was bag of bills, laying in the lot outside the supermarket in Gilford.
leominsterchamp.com
Furniture store move to make room for family entertainment center at Mall at Whitney Field
LEOMINSTER — Sofas, recliners and mattresses will soon be replaced by trampolines, bowling and arcade games at the former Toys “R” Us at The Mall at Whitney Field. Leominster native Mark Emma and his wife Christine are looking to open the region’s first Launch Entertainment at 118 Commercial Road by late November.
goodmorninggloucester.com
Rosettis in Beverly Worth The Ride
We decided to go back to Rosettis on Brimbal Ave in Beverly for dinner last week. It had been recommended by our friends Chris and Charleen and we have been once but hadn’t been back in quite a while. There are so many fine restaurants right here in Gloucester, it’s hard to leave town for another but it was a special occasion and we have been wanting to return here for this Italian themed dining experience. We were not disappointed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend
Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
manchesterinklink.com
Boots on the Ground: Volunteers sought for Aug. 20 clean-up of abandoned encampments
MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester’s H.O.P.E. initiative has organized its first-ever “Boots on the Ground” community clean-up event, focused on abandoned encampments throughout the City of Manchester. This event, set for Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. and sponsored in part by SERVPRO of Manchester, aims at encouraging collaboration in the community while helping to beautify our city.
Owners of popular restaurant announce closure of longtime location, refer people to 2 new eateries
CHELSEA, Mass. — A popular eatery known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is closing its Chelsea restaurant and referring customers to two new locations. In a Facebook post, Floramo’s announced that its Chelsea location will be closing on Sept. 9. The restaurant has been a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984.
manchesterinklink.com
Day 1 of Kickin’ it at Bronstein Park: Harry needs a new pair of sneakers
My first attempt at starting an unauthorized Kickball League for The Homeless in Manchester was a tad fruitless (to say the very least), but not without a high degree of verbal gems to lick and consider in the days ahead. For months now, I’ve been driving past Brownstein Park off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Two Massachusetts Cities Are Apparently the Worst in America to Visit
Out of 40 of the worst cities and towns to visit across the country, two of them are located right here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts -- if you're going to believe the rankings, that is. A finance company called Mind Your Dollars has taken the time to filter out...
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
UPDATE: GA Couple Missing After Landing in Manchester, NH Found
9:20 a.m. UPDATE: Marlin “Bud” Scheib and Ann Scheib have been safely located, according to NH State Police. No information was disclosed about where or how they were found. New Hampshire State Police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly couple from Georgia that went missing after landing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nhmagazine.com
Best Outdoor Dining in NH
While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
nerej.com
Dacon completes 95,000 s/f warehouse/distribution center for Crate&Barrel and Sterling Movers in N.H.
Hudson, NH Dacon has completed a 95,000 s/f expansion of 36 Executive Dr. in response to market demand for warehouse and distribution space along the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border. The property is located near Rtes. 3 and 495 in Sagamore Industrial Park. This expansion is now fully leased to Crate&Barrel which...
Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
manchesterinklink.com
Crystal Lake reopens for swimming
MANCHESTER, NH – It’s been a rough few weeks for Crystal Lake but with the heat subsiding, so has the E.coli. According to the Manchester Health Department, the public beach at Crystal Lake has been re-opened for swimming as of Friday. Analyses of water samples taken on Aug....
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire
If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
Portsmouth, NH Police Handle Large Car Meet Up, Bomb Threat Friday Night
It was a busy Friday night for Portsmouth Police who had to handle a large car meet up and a bomb threat over the course of several hours. The evening began with a car meet up at the Marshall's and Market Basket shopping center on Woodbury Avenue with 600 cars on display and nearly 1,500 people in attendance. Portsmouth Police said they were aware of the meet up which was promoted on social media and worked with the organizer to keep the event safe for participants, the businesses and their employees.
Remember When This U-Haul Truck Travesty in Manchester, New Hampshire, Went Viral?
There is only one word in the English language we can use to describe this video that was captured in Manchester, New Hampshire, a few months ago, and that word is WILD. The caption was "Just another day in Manchester. She kept on driving and returned to U-haul and claimed the damage was already there. "
nutfieldnews.net
New and Improved Skate Park A First For New England
A new opportunity for recreation and community building will be rising from ruin this Fall in Derry. For over the past year, three local skateboard enthusiasts have been collaborating on the renovation of the skate park at Alexander-Carr Park, with one goal in mind, to make Derry one of the top skate destinations of the country.
Comments / 0