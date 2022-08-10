ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Woman returns bag of cash found in grocery store parking lot in Gilford

GILFORD, N.H. — A trip to a grocery store in Gilford turned into an experience this woman will remember after finding a bag of cash in the parking lot. Sonjya O'Brien came to Hannaford for dinner, but what she found instead was bag of bills, laying in the lot outside the supermarket in Gilford.
goodmorninggloucester.com

Rosettis in Beverly Worth The Ride

We decided to go back to Rosettis on Brimbal Ave in Beverly for dinner last week. It had been recommended by our friends Chris and Charleen and we have been once but hadn’t been back in quite a while. There are so many fine restaurants right here in Gloucester, it’s hard to leave town for another but it was a special occasion and we have been wanting to return here for this Italian themed dining experience. We were not disappointed.
BEVERLY, MA
1420 WBSM

Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend

Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
NEWPORT, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Boots on the Ground: Volunteers sought for Aug. 20 clean-up of abandoned encampments

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester’s H.O.P.E. initiative has organized its first-ever “Boots on the Ground” community clean-up event, focused on abandoned encampments throughout the City of Manchester. This event, set for Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. and sponsored in part by SERVPRO of Manchester, aims at encouraging collaboration in the community while helping to beautify our city.
MANCHESTER, NH
AccuWeather

Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall

Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nhmagazine.com

Best Outdoor Dining in NH

While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
LONDONDERRY, NH
CBS Boston

Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
WALTHAM, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Crystal Lake reopens for swimming

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s been a rough few weeks for Crystal Lake but with the heat subsiding, so has the E.coli. According to the Manchester Health Department, the public beach at Crystal Lake has been re-opened for swimming as of Friday. Analyses of water samples taken on Aug....
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire

If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH Police Handle Large Car Meet Up, Bomb Threat Friday Night

It was a busy Friday night for Portsmouth Police who had to handle a large car meet up and a bomb threat over the course of several hours. The evening began with a car meet up at the Marshall's and Market Basket shopping center on Woodbury Avenue with 600 cars on display and nearly 1,500 people in attendance. Portsmouth Police said they were aware of the meet up which was promoted on social media and worked with the organizer to keep the event safe for participants, the businesses and their employees.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
nutfieldnews.net

New and Improved Skate Park A First For New England

A new opportunity for recreation and community building will be rising from ruin this Fall in Derry. For over the past year, three local skateboard enthusiasts have been collaborating on the renovation of the skate park at Alexander-Carr Park, with one goal in mind, to make Derry one of the top skate destinations of the country.
DERRY, NH

