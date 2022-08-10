Read full article on original website
Collider
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Shows That Pete Davidson Is Cultivating a Solid Film Career
In one of his earliest appearances on the Weekend Update desk in his first season on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson remarked that he was still bewildered he got cast on this TV sketch program. "I don't know how to sing, I don't know how to dance, I don't know how to act...I can't even do impressions," he lamented to Collin Jost. His confusion was so great over this matter that he finally thought aloud: "Did my mom see an NBC executive hit a kid and drive off?" While Davidson had a low opinion of himself as a performer in 2015, he’s managed to improve his skills since then. In fact, Davidson is slowly but surely becoming a film actor worth keeping an eye on.
Collider
'Cinderella: The Reunion' Will Reunite the Original Cast for 25th Anniversary
For its 25th anniversary, ABC announced that their Wonderful World of Disney will be reuniting the cast of 1997's live-action adaptation of Cinderella, starring Brandy Norwood as the titular princess. The event, Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20, will mark the first time in over two decades that ABC has aired the Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic in an hour-long program to celebrate the occasion. Our musical, magical hearts can barely contain our excitement!
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
Collider
'Six Days, Seven Nights' Star Anne Heche Dies at 53
Hollywood actress Anne Heche has died at age 53, a rep for Heche's family confirmed the news to TMZ in a statement saying: "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact." The Emmy nominee was in a coma after sustaining severe injuries from a car crash in Los Angeles last Friday, August 5. Heche was spotted by a camera speeding past a neighborhood moments before the crash, in which the car was driven 30 feet inside a two-story house. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the car “erupted in heavy fire” shortly after the crash.
Collider
Ezra Miller Filmed 'The Flash' Scenes While Dodging the Law
Amidst all the chaos and confusion going on at Warner Bros. Discovery this month, one thing is safe to assume: They wish they could fast-forward to June 23, 2023. That’s when The Flash solo movie is slated to premiere, and it will certainly be one of the studio’s attempts to kickstart a multi-million dollar franchise. But with ten months to go, the question in everyone’s minds is: How much more damage can Ezra Miller do until then?
Collider
Why Not Showing the Bank Heist Made 'Reservoir Dogs' a Better Movie
It's been 30 years since Reservoir Dogs introduced the world to Quentin Tarantino and his rag tag band of thieves: Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen), Mr. Orange (Tim Roth), Mr. White (Harvey Keitel), Mr. Pink (Steve Buscemi), Mr. Brown (Tarantino himself), and Mr. Blue (Edward Bunker). The 1992 film is about a group of thieves aiming to pull off the perfect diamond heist, but the crime goes haywire when one of the men turns out to be a cop. Now, it's well known why Tarantino doesn't show the actual bank heist in Reservoir Dogs, as it came down to a budgetary reason, though the filmmaker himself has always deemed not showing the heist as beneficial to the overall story. Showing the heist itself isn't a bad idea. In fact, there are plenty of reasons why it could've made the Sundance hit even better, but not including that crucial scene that clouds the plot helped make the film unforgettable. Why?
Collider
'American Horror Story’ Season 11 Announces Cast, Including Billie Lourd and Zachary Quinto
As secretive as always, it’s been a long while since we heard anything surrounding the upcoming 11th season of FX and Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series, American Horror Story. Since the show first came onto the scene over a decade ago with “Murder House”, fans of the series have dealt with the ever-building anticipation year after year until Murphy finally reveals what the next season’s theme will be. And, while that information is still up in the air, we do know at least some names on the call sheet — with a wave of old faces returning and new ones joining in on the fun.
Collider
How To Watch ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’: Where is the Anthology Series Streaming?
In 2011 The Walking Dead aired for the first time on AMC, and audiences were introduced to the largest zombie universe on screen to date. Over the past 11 years fans of the graphic novel-inspired franchise have viewed 11 seasons of the original show and dove into two spin-off series, (not to mention the six killer video games). Now fans of the zombified universe are getting something they haven’t seen before: an anthology series telling six very different, terrifying tales, introducing new characters, and continuing the stories of some past fan favorites.
Collider
Elvis Presley's 1968 Comeback Special to be Focus of Documentary from Steve Binder
By 1968, Elvis Presley had gone from America's biggest musical act, the man whose swiveling hips set many young girls' hearts aflame, to a has-been with a floundering career. But that all changed when, on December 3, 1968, Elvis performed in a television special that would go on to cement his status as The King. And to celebrate the life of a musician whose life and legend has recently been subject to overwhelming public interest, Steve Binder, the man behind the original special is helping to create a new documentary to be titled Elvis & Steve: The Making of the '68 Comeback Special.
