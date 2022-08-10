It's been 30 years since Reservoir Dogs introduced the world to Quentin Tarantino and his rag tag band of thieves: Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen), Mr. Orange (Tim Roth), Mr. White (Harvey Keitel), Mr. Pink (Steve Buscemi), Mr. Brown (Tarantino himself), and Mr. Blue (Edward Bunker). The 1992 film is about a group of thieves aiming to pull off the perfect diamond heist, but the crime goes haywire when one of the men turns out to be a cop. Now, it's well known why Tarantino doesn't show the actual bank heist in Reservoir Dogs, as it came down to a budgetary reason, though the filmmaker himself has always deemed not showing the heist as beneficial to the overall story. Showing the heist itself isn't a bad idea. In fact, there are plenty of reasons why it could've made the Sundance hit even better, but not including that crucial scene that clouds the plot helped make the film unforgettable. Why?

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO