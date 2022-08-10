Read full article on original website
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Shows That Pete Davidson Is Cultivating a Solid Film Career
In one of his earliest appearances on the Weekend Update desk in his first season on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson remarked that he was still bewildered he got cast on this TV sketch program. "I don't know how to sing, I don't know how to dance, I don't know how to act...I can't even do impressions," he lamented to Collin Jost. His confusion was so great over this matter that he finally thought aloud: "Did my mom see an NBC executive hit a kid and drive off?" While Davidson had a low opinion of himself as a performer in 2015, he’s managed to improve his skills since then. In fact, Davidson is slowly but surely becoming a film actor worth keeping an eye on.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
'Dangerous Liaisons': Trailer and First Look Images Tease Lavish New Period Drama
Things are getting steamy in a teaser for STARZ’s new romantic drama, Dangerous Liaisons. The series will serve as a account of the days leading up to the events of the classic 1782 novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos titled, Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Along with the first look teaser, the network also announced that the lust-filled romance will hit the platform on November 6, with episodes following weekly on Sundays. If you’re more of a streamer, new episodes will hit the STARZ app weekly on Sundays at midnight.
'Six Days, Seven Nights' Star Anne Heche Dies at 53
Hollywood actress Anne Heche has died at age 53, a rep for Heche's family confirmed the news to TMZ in a statement saying: "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact." The Emmy nominee was in a coma after sustaining severe injuries from a car crash in Los Angeles last Friday, August 5. Heche was spotted by a camera speeding past a neighborhood moments before the crash, in which the car was driven 30 feet inside a two-story house. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the car “erupted in heavy fire” shortly after the crash.
Netflix: 10 Best Fantasy Films To Watch After 'The Sandman'
The Sandman by Neil Gaiman has been on everyone's radar because of the new Netflix series. At first, to gear up for the excitement of the adaptation, there was an audiobook with actors like James McAvoy, Taron Egerton, and Andy Serkis. Fans have considered Gaiman's work to be a bit dense because of the world-building, metaphors, and many complex characters.
The 10 Most Popular TV Shows of the 2000s, According to IMDb
The 2000s era was arguably the best for many films, especially television series. Although they weren’t as polished and cinematic as many are today, they elude certain nostalgic and comforting elements that are not so present in today’s sitcoms and television programs. Additionally, the simplicity of television characters...
From Hans to Evelyn Deavor, Best Disney and Pixar Twist Villains
As Disney has entered the modern age, the unambiguously over-the-top depictions of classic villainy have been phased out in favor of stories with no clear-cut villains, deriving conflict from broader concepts than just an outright "bad-guy". While some films have achieved this through tackling inner-family and emotional self-discovery, most films have implemented a shocking twist villain whose unassuming nature is later revealed to be more realistically diabolical than the classic fairy tale baddies.
'Four Weddings and a Funeral': Why Fiona's Tale of Unrequited Love Is So Powerful
Unrequited love - a tale (or heartache) as old as time. We’ve seen various incarnations of it through cinema and television. Whether it’s the pesky work creep who won't get the hint or the reserved wallflower who never thinks they could compare to the beautiful lead, seeing people get their heart broken before they ever get to fully give it to someone makes for some resonant, emotional and universal stories. Usually, the character who is not loved in return is seen as more vulnerable, or less desirable than the object of their affections. The nerd who fancies the jock, the quiet martyr who gives up on her dreams because she knows her crush would be happier with someone else. And usually, we accept that this one-way infatuation was just not meant to be. However, Richard Curtis’ timeless 1994 comedy, Four Weddings and a Funeral subverts everything we know about unrequited love through Kristen Scott Thomas’ character, Fiona.
New 'Black Adam' Images Show Dr. Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and More in Stunning Detail
As the premiere date of Black Adam fast approaches, more content is revealed every day. Today, Vanity Fair revealed some exclusive new images from the upcoming blockbuster and featured an interview with Black Adam himself, leading man and fan-favorite Hollywood bodybuilder Dwayne Johnson. The movie will tell the origin story of Teth-Adam (Johnson), an ancient Egyptian slave who is granted immeasurable powers after becoming a henchman of Wizard Shazam.
Getting Back in the Habit: 'Sister Act's Enduring Legacy 30 Years Later
Paul Rudnick had an idea. He wanted to write a film inspired by classics like Some Like it Hot and Ball of Fire, with a woman at the center forced into hiding after witnessing a mob hit, and becoming a regular fish-out-of-water in her new surroundings. His arena? Not the traveling roadshow or academia of the aforementioned films, but something much more...holy. The church—specifically, a convent of Catholic nuns. Thus, Sister Act was born. However, the journey from page to screen would be anything but blessed, and the final result nothing short of a miracle from the Hollywood gods themselves.
Emily Blunt Joins 'The Fall Guy' Opposite Ryan Gosling
Universal Pictures and 87North’s upcoming action film inspired by the 1980s classic action series, The Fall Guy, already boasted massive star power with The Gray Man actor Ryan Gosling in the lead role.Now it has been announced that Emily Blunt, who has had a fair share of action-packed roles, including the 2014 sci-fi film Edge of Tomorrow and the 2015 crime film Sicario, will star alongside Gosling.
Ezra Miller Filmed 'The Flash' Scenes While Dodging the Law
Amidst all the chaos and confusion going on at Warner Bros. Discovery this month, one thing is safe to assume: They wish they could fast-forward to June 23, 2023. That’s when The Flash solo movie is slated to premiere, and it will certainly be one of the studio’s attempts to kickstart a multi-million dollar franchise. But with ten months to go, the question in everyone’s minds is: How much more damage can Ezra Miller do until then?
How 'Elvis' Shows America's Struggle With Sexuality
Elvis Presley’s legacy is tied to hordes of screaming fans as much as his musical ability. Although he left the building for the final time forty-five years ago, Elvis maintains an iron grip on American culture. The recent success of the film Elvis proves that the love for the King isn’t going away anytime soon. The former would-be electrician, whose style was heavily influenced by Black musicians through his love of gospel and blues, was unlike anything the world had heard before when Sun Records released his first single in the summer of 1954. For the adults at the time, his swiveling hips and rockabilly guitar were everything that was wrong with the country. To teenagers, especially young women, he represented an opportunity to express their desire for something explicitly forbidden socially: sex. The conflicting morals of young and old come together in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, a spellbinding take on a biopic that asks how far we have come.
'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Clip: Be Careful What You Wish For
While the summer blockbuster season may be coming to a close, August has presented itself as a great month for smaller scale releases. One of the more interesting films releasing this month is the George Miller directed fantasy drama Three Thousand Years of Longing, based on A.S. Byatt short story The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. We’re just a couple of weeks away from its theatrical debut and MGM just released a new clip highlighting Elba and Swinton’s headbutting chemistry.
Elvis Presley's 1968 Comeback Special to be Focus of Documentary from Steve Binder
By 1968, Elvis Presley had gone from America's biggest musical act, the man whose swiveling hips set many young girls' hearts aflame, to a has-been with a floundering career. But that all changed when, on December 3, 1968, Elvis performed in a television special that would go on to cement his status as The King. And to celebrate the life of a musician whose life and legend has recently been subject to overwhelming public interest, Steve Binder, the man behind the original special is helping to create a new documentary to be titled Elvis & Steve: The Making of the '68 Comeback Special.
