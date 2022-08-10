Unrequited love - a tale (or heartache) as old as time. We’ve seen various incarnations of it through cinema and television. Whether it’s the pesky work creep who won't get the hint or the reserved wallflower who never thinks they could compare to the beautiful lead, seeing people get their heart broken before they ever get to fully give it to someone makes for some resonant, emotional and universal stories. Usually, the character who is not loved in return is seen as more vulnerable, or less desirable than the object of their affections. The nerd who fancies the jock, the quiet martyr who gives up on her dreams because she knows her crush would be happier with someone else. And usually, we accept that this one-way infatuation was just not meant to be. However, Richard Curtis’ timeless 1994 comedy, Four Weddings and a Funeral subverts everything we know about unrequited love through Kristen Scott Thomas’ character, Fiona.

