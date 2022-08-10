ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkins asks Louisiana Supreme Court to overturn disqualification

By Nancy Cook, Carolyn Roy
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Attorneys for Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins have filed a writ asking the Louisiana Supreme Court to overturn the decision of two lower courts that disqualified him from running for re-election .

The lawsuit challenging Perkins’ candidacy filed by Shreveport resident Francis Deal claimed Perkins lied under oath on his candidacy form, claiming he lived at residence in southwest Shreveport when he actually lives in a downtown Shreveport condominium he purchased in May 2019, where he took out a Louisiana Homestead Exemption.

In running for office in Louisiana, unless that office is for U.S. Senate or U.S. House of Representatives, the candidate must (shall) live in the district where he or she is registered to vote and takes a homestead exemption.

Last week, Shreveport District Judge Brady O’Callaghan disqualified Perkins ‘ bid for re-election after it was established that Perkins’ candidacy form contained erroneous information, which he swore to under oath was true and correct when he signed the form.

The lawsuit questioning Perkins’ candidacy was filed on July 29. Perkins changed his voter registration one day later, on July 30, to his current residence in the 700 block of Marshall Street. But the southeast Shreveport address that remains on the form he signed on July 22 stands.

In the 52-page writ submitted to the Louisiana Supreme Court , Perkins attorney Scott Bickford argues that the 2nd Circuit judges were incorrect in upholding the trial court’s decision and took it a step further to say the 2nd Circuit judges were wrong in upholding a Ouachita Parish Court’s decision to disqualify the candidacy of a man who also filed for candidacy using one address, though he took his Homestead Exemption from another.

Judge O’Callaghan cited that case in his ruling in the Perkins case, which was appealed to the 2nd Circuit Court.

Attorneys for the plaintiff in the lawsuit that led to Perkins’ disqualification filed opposition briefs with the with Louisiana Supreme Court late Wednesday in response to Perkin’s writ. The 21-page response reiterates the same assertions as laid out in the lawsuit and argued in the lower courts: that Perkin’s inaccuracies in his filing for candidacy disqualify him from running under the law.

It is unclear whether the Supreme Court Justices will accept the writ submitted by Perkins. If they don’t, the 2nd Circuit decision will stand and Perkins will be disqualified; however, the high court justices could opt to request an answer from the plaintiff’s attorneys and decide after reading both briefs, or the Justices could ask for oral arguments.

If the ruling stands, Perkins will continue to serve as the mayor of Shreveport until his term ends this year when the winner of the mayor’s race is sworn into office.

