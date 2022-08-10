ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ABC10

Decision day: Which bills did California lawmakers kill?

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. On most days, California lawmakers deliberate, debate and decide bills out in public for every Californian to see. Today is not one of those days. In simultaneous marathon hearings, the appropriations committees in the Assembly and Senate rattled through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Frenemies reunited: Newsom names former LA mayor to new post

LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects. These days, the two are more friends than frenemies. Newsom announced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

Newsom wants to accelerate key climate goals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to speed up the state's transition to non-carbon electricity sources and accelerate its timeline for lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Those are among the proposals the Democratic governor has delivered to lawmakers as they work to hash out how to spend $19.3...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | August 13-14

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Mole festival, a poetry and music show, and even a brunch market!. The weather this weekend evens out, reaching highs in the mid-90s with a southwest breeze so gather up some friends...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband of 10 years

IRVINE, Calif. — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for investigation of poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
ABC10

DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in 1982 California killing

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a bus...
ABC10

2 escape after plane lands on Southern California freeway

CORONA, Calif — A single-engine airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said. The Piper PA-32 was flying to Corona Municipal Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble and landed in eastbound lanes...
CORONA, CA
