Read full article on original website
Related
Decision day: Which bills did California lawmakers kill?
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. On most days, California lawmakers deliberate, debate and decide bills out in public for every Californian to see. Today is not one of those days. In simultaneous marathon hearings, the appropriations committees in the Assembly and Senate rattled through...
'She is a true reflection of so many Californians' | Newsom nominates 1st Latina chief justice
CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom made history by nominating the first Latina to serve as chief justice of the California Supreme Court. “I am just so excited to be able to see a Latina in this role. It’s so historic, and I’m able to witness it,” said Elizabeth Esquivel, trustee for the Yolo county Board of Education.
Newsom unveils long-term strategy to bolster California water supply
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California Gov. Gavin Newsom today unveiled a broad strategy for bolstering the state’s water supply that includes targets to recycle more water, expand reservoir storage and collect more data on the amounts farmers use. Newsom warned that new...
Frenemies reunited: Newsom names former LA mayor to new post
LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects. These days, the two are more friends than frenemies. Newsom announced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'If you're not at the table, you're on the menu': Increasing Latino voter turnout in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kimberly Gudino, who's from South Sacramento, has been voting consecutively since the age of 18. She began her voter journey as a student at Luther Burbank High School. During an afterschool program, Gudino says she was encouraged to vote by a group called "Brown Issues." It's...
Newsom to Legislature: Act fast to enact new climate change targets
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Ramping up goals for tackling climate change, Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Legislature to accelerate greenhouse gas cuts, set new interim targets for reaching 100% clean electricity and codify safety zones around new oil and gas wells. Newsom...
California short 41K nurses, and a new campaign blames state nursing board as reason why
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Experts say there’s a need for 41,000 more registered nurses in California, and a new campaign launched Wednesday to address it. Stand Up 4 Nurses said the State's Board of Registered Nursing is in part to blame because it puts excessive caps on enrollment, limiting the amount nurses.
Newsom wants to accelerate key climate goals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to speed up the state's transition to non-carbon electricity sources and accelerate its timeline for lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Those are among the proposals the Democratic governor has delivered to lawmakers as they work to hash out how to spend $19.3...
RELATED PEOPLE
Newsom says California must boost water recycling, desalination to shore up supply
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California should invest tens of billions of dollars in water recycling, storage and desalination over the next two decades to shore up its supply as the state gets drier and hotter, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a proposal released Thursday. It comes as drought continues to...
10 weekend events in Northern California | August 13-14
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Mole festival, a poetry and music show, and even a brunch market!. The weather this weekend evens out, reaching highs in the mid-90s with a southwest breeze so gather up some friends...
California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband of 10 years
IRVINE, Calif. — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for investigation of poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in 1982 California killing
SUNNYVALE, Calif. — A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a bus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roseville fire chief among emergency responders in deadly Kentucky flooding
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — At least 38 people have died in the flooding in Kentucky that started at the end of July after 8-10.5" of rain fell in only 48 hours. Since then, people from all over the country have responded to the disaster, including Roseville's Fire Chief. For the...
2 escape after plane lands on Southern California freeway
CORONA, Calif — A single-engine airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said. The Piper PA-32 was flying to Corona Municipal Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble and landed in eastbound lanes...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0