Manchester, NH

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH Police Handle Large Car Meet Up, Bomb Threat Friday Night

It was a busy Friday night for Portsmouth Police who had to handle a large car meet up and a bomb threat over the course of several hours. The evening began with a car meet up at the Marshall's and Market Basket shopping center on Woodbury Avenue with 600 cars on display and nearly 1,500 people in attendance. Portsmouth Police said they were aware of the meet up which was promoted on social media and worked with the organizer to keep the event safe for participants, the businesses and their employees.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
whdh.com

Man arrested for Manchester arson

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man was arrested in Manchester for arson, the city’s police announced. On August 8, Manchester Police and Fire responded to a first-floor apartment fire on Second Street. The fire caused extensive damage in its living room. Although no one was in the apartment at the time, but tenants from several surrounding apartments evacuated.
MANCHESTER, NH
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
Accidents
manchesterinklink.com

Boots on the Ground: Volunteers sought for Aug. 20 clean-up of abandoned encampments

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester’s H.O.P.E. initiative has organized its first-ever “Boots on the Ground” community clean-up event, focused on abandoned encampments throughout the City of Manchester. This event, set for Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. and sponsored in part by SERVPRO of Manchester, aims at encouraging collaboration in the community while helping to beautify our city.
WCAX

Claremont woman dies following collision with propane truck

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Claremont woman has died after colliding with a propane truck Friday morning. It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Windsor Road near the Cornish town line. Police say the 63-year-old, who has not been identified, collided with the truck. Witnesses and first responders tried to resuscitate the woman but were unsuccessful.
manchesterinklink.com

Crystal Lake reopens for swimming

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s been a rough few weeks for Crystal Lake but with the heat subsiding, so has the E.coli. According to the Manchester Health Department, the public beach at Crystal Lake has been re-opened for swimming as of Friday. Analyses of water samples taken on Aug....
manchesterinklink.com

FEET Widening will cause Sunday night I-293 onramp closure

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces that drainage work will require closing the northbound off ramp from the Everett Turnpike in Bedford to the I-293 southbound/Route 101 eastbound highway on Sunday evening, August 14, 2022. This work is scheduled to be done between the...
newportdispatch.com

Windham County Sheriff’s cruiser involved in rollover crash

DUMMERSTON —A Windham County Sheriff’s cruiser was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash today. The incident took place at the intersection of Upper Dummerston Road and Route 30 in Dummerston. Deputy Justin Abualjadail was responding to a motor vehicle crash when he lost control of the vehicle and...
WCAX

Police investigating fatal crash involving a Claremont woman

WESTMORELAND, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Police are investigating the death of a Claremont woman involved in a car crash. They say around 3:45 p.m. Friday, 72 year-old Sharon McLaughlin of Claremont was driving on Route 12 in Westmoreland when she crossed the center line. Police say she crashed into...
1420 WBSM

Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend

Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
NECN

Man to Plead Guilty in 2019 Death of Great Niece, 11

A man who was charged in the 2019 death of his great niece in Lawrence, Massachusetts, was set to plead guilty in court Thursday, prosecutors said. Miguel Rivera was due in Lawrence Superior Court, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office. The Lawrence native was arrested on charges of permitting...
KRMG

Officials: Investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance is now considered a homicide case

CONCORD, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire announced Thursday that the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance is now being considered a homicide. According to The Associated Press, the investigation into Harmony Montgomery who had not been seen since 2019 at the age of 5 but was not reported as missing until late 2021, is now being considered a murder investigation.
Boston

The Boxford bear appears to have moved to Middleton

The bear has been visiting backyards, and even ate two of a family’s seven backyard chickens from a coop. A bear was sighted Monday in the Middleton Square area of Middleton, town police announced on Facebook, and residents reported sightings in backyards across town and in the surrounding area.
MIDDLETON, MA

