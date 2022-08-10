ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Sustainable fashion events supporting local Goodwill initiatives

By Alyssa Koh
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Goodwill of the Finger Lakes will be hosting two community-based sustainability events on August 17 and 18.

The events, which have been set up to showcase the impact of sustainability and thrifting on the Rochester community, are as follows: the inaugural Thrift Crawl from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 17, and a summer social at the Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on August 18.

Goodwill opens new contact center in Rochester

For the Thrift Crawl, which coincides with National Thrift Shop Day, participants will start at the Goodwill location on 451 South Avenue and be shuttled to various Goodwill stores across the greater Rochester Area. Each location will provide snacks, styling tips from local “thrift-fluencers”, and a store-wide 15% discount. You must purchase tickets in advance, which you can find here .

988 Hotline launches partnership with Goodwill of the Finger Lakes

For the RMSC event, called We Are Goodwill Summer Social: Sustainability Under the Stars, attendees will find music, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a sustainable fashion show at the Strasenburgh Planetarium. You can purchase tickets here .

All proceeds from both events will support Goodwill’s programs and services. For more information on these upcoming events or Goodwill of the Finger Lake’s other programs, check out their website here .

rochesterfirst.com

‘Peace BBQ’ calls on city men to help stem tide of gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the City of Rochester copes with the 48th homicide of 2022, Pathways to Peace, Rise Up Rochester, Roc the Peace, and other organizations came together on Hudson Avenue Thursday evening for a community bar-be-que. It’s a series of continued outreach on the streets to help people change their minds about gun violence.
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Upstate Cities Turn To Canal Heritage For Economic Development

Canalside in Buffalo has already transformed Buffalo’s waterfront into a year-round destination. The City of Rochester is pursuing Aqueduct Reimagined, the centerpiece of the ROC the Riverway initiative, which aims to transform the historic aqueduct into a central gathering place while improving connectivity downtown along the riverfront. Syracuse Inner...
BUFFALO, NY
