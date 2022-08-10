ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City leaders continue to tackle blighted properties

By Chelsea Swift
 3 days ago

City leaders are continuing to tackle blight in Erie neighborhoods.

The city’s Blighted Property Review Committee meeting took place on Aug. 10.

During the meeting, five properties in several neighborhoods were listed as blighted. This includes one home on the 700 block of West 4th Street as well as another home in the 900 block of East 24th Street.

Are house prices going down?

The city’s demolition coordinator said that each neighborhood has its own property maintenance inspector.

“They will give me a list of properties to look at monthly to kind of evaluate, see what our case history is on them. If they haven’t gotten anywhere, and they’ve used every code enforcement possible, and it still hasn’t gotten any results, then it’ll come to me,” said Michael Lavery, demolition coordinator.

Lavery said that in the last three years more funding has become available. He said this helps the committee.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
