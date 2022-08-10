ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation

TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
TOWSON, MD
wypr.org

Thousands of substitute teachers to close the teacher gap in Baltimore

Not enough teachers are returning to Maryland classrooms this month as schools across the state, and the nation, struggle to find workers willing to show up. Some school districts plan to recruit thousands of substitutes but there’s concern about how effective temporary teachers will be for students. Lack of school staff and classroom safety issues from larger class sizes are major concerns for teachers in the Baltimore region.
BALTIMORE, MD
Commercial Observer

DC Mayor Bowser Commits $170M to 11 Affordable Housing Projects

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with D.C.’s Department of Housing and Community Development, has committed more than $170 million to 11 affordable housing projects in the District, according to the Mayor’s office. Combined with with the $135 million commitment announced in February that went to 10 projects,...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

‘Power to lead’: I AM MENtality nonprofit provides mentorship, education and work opportunities to Baltimore boys and young men

Baltimore native Darren Rogers was fulfilling his goal of aiding troubled youth in Baltimore City through his services as a care worker for a psychiatric rehabilitation program, but he wanted to do more. While scouring the Baltimore area for volunteer mentorship opportunities, Rogers noticed a gap in the market for...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Mayor Brandon Scott plans to ”move Baltimore towards a better, brighter future” with second round of American Rescue Plan Act funding

Mayor Brandon Scott has announced the non-profit recipients who will receive the second round of American Rescue Plan Act grant awards from the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs. In response to COVID-19 and its negative economic impacts, these grants will continue to support Baltimore’s “nonprofit organizations serving families, youth...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
WTOP

Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis

It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hundreds of college students moved into Morgan State's new Thurgood Marshall building Saturday

Hundreds of college students participated in Morgan State University's Move-In Day on Saturday and became the first-ever residents at the university's newly constructed Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall.The new 10-story facility is the first residence hall to be built on Morgan State University's campus in more than three decades, according to university staff. It cost $95 million to build and will house 670 student residents, staff said.It has a variety of amenities, including fitness centers, study rooms, and a convenience store. Later in the fall, a campus dining hall will be made available to students living in the facility, according to university staff."I feel like I'm going to have a great experience here," one of the new college students said. "I'm ready for freshman week."
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott signs bill targeting calls for false burglar alarms

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday signed a bill into law aimed at false burglar alarms. The bill reduces the number of false alarms, from 15 to five, that police are required to respond to before the property is placed on the city's false alarm registry. Scott said the law will police allocate resources."This bill helps free up officer time to be redirected to responding to public safety issues and allows us to put officers where our residents need them the most: out on the street, working to reduce violence," he said.Owners whose property ends up on the false alarm registry list need to get their security system fixed and inspected before they can be removed.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#School Board#Science And Technology#Politics Local#Coy
baltimorefishbowl.com

Dam Jam to teach about Baltimore’s drinking water system at Lake Montebello on Saturday

Learn about the Baltimore region’s drinking water system while enjoying Lake Montebello this weekend at Dam Jam 2022, hosted by the city’s public works department. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3601 Hillen Road, across from Merganthaler “Mervo” High School. It will be hosted by the Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW).
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. public schools return to mandatory mask policy

Prince George’s County public schools are requiring masks again ahead of the new academic year, citing the spread of a highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron subvariant. The Maryland school district said Friday that it had returned to a mandatory mask policy in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the easily spread BA.5 Omicron strain, which has spread farther and faster than its predecessors and fueled a rise in community transmission rates across the country.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Wes Moore to Attend Mid-Shore Events on August 16

Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for Governor of Maryland, will be making two appearances on the Shore on August 16. The first event will take place at the Packing House in Cambridge on August 16 from 4pm to 530pm. The host committee includes CG Appleby, Meta Boyd, Rob Etgen, Jay Falstand, Howard Freedlander, Wayne Gilchrist, Alan Griffith, Steve Hamblin, Ed Hatcher, Beth & Jeff Horstman, Tim & Kristen Junkin, Marty & Al Sikes, and Richard & Beverly Tilghman. Tickets can be purchased here.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

DPW celebrates city's water system with music, food and tours at Dam Jam

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's Department of Public Works is celebrating the system that brings drinking water to people's homes with the return of Dam Jam, a festival featuring music, food trucks and family activities.According to the most recent report, the department's water system, which serves city residents and some in the surrounding counties, meets or exceeds regulatory standards.Water is sourced from the Gunpowder Falls, North Branch Patapsco River and the Susquehanna River and stored in three reservoirs outside the city limits, according to the agency. The Liberty, Loch Raven and Prettyboy reservoirs all have dams to create storage space for...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says

BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
COLUMBIA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy