Hillsborough County, FL

hernandosun.com

All Eyes on East Side

On Saturday, August 6, dance music and the smell of BBQ filled the air on Roper Road in East Brooksville as Eastside Elementary was holding their second Back to School event for students and their families. Eastside’s first event, Popsicles with the Principle, included a three-stop bus excursion with the staff greeting families all around their zoned community with treats and giveaways.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

Pasco County's PACK Camp celebrates 25 years

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — As the summer winds down, a special day camp in Pasco County is celebrating a major milestone. PACK Camp, which stands for the Pasco Association for Challenged Kids, just wrapped up its 25th year. PACK takes in kids with disabilities that other camps won’t.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pasco County Schools create transportation hotline

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — There is a nationwide shortage of school bus drivers. Our Tampa Bay school districts are no exception. This year, thousands of parents, guardians and children are adjusting to new school bus routes, pick-up times and locations to accommodate for a lack of school bus drivers.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
observernews.net

Sumner High set to open new wing in January

Jule F. Sumner High School in the Balm Riverview area of Hillsborough County, the largest school in the nation’s eighth-largest school district, is set to expand even further, with a 25-classroom wing set to open in January. If all goes well, this last-ditch effort to avoid double sessions will...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say

Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly-appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy that was meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez—who was appointed last week by DeSantis after he suspended Andrew...
TAMPA, FL
