fox13news.com
Pinellas County Schools' new superintendent credits student-focused culture for teacher retention
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Teacher shortages have worried school systems across the country and in the Tampa Bay area, but it’s not a dire situation in Pinellas County. A lot is happening in the state's seventh-largest school district, where the new superintendent credits a good culture focused on students for their teacher retention.
hernandosun.com
All Eyes on East Side
On Saturday, August 6, dance music and the smell of BBQ filled the air on Roper Road in East Brooksville as Eastside Elementary was holding their second Back to School event for students and their families. Eastside’s first event, Popsicles with the Principle, included a three-stop bus excursion with the staff greeting families all around their zoned community with treats and giveaways.
Bay News 9
Pasco County's PACK Camp celebrates 25 years
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — As the summer winds down, a special day camp in Pasco County is celebrating a major milestone. PACK Camp, which stands for the Pasco Association for Challenged Kids, just wrapped up its 25th year. PACK takes in kids with disabilities that other camps won’t.
Manatee County schools to enforce clear bag policy, other safety measures at athletic events
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Manatee County announced Friday that it will implement districtwide enhanced safety and security measures at district athletic events. According to a news release, these measures will include the use of new weapons detection systems, wanding and the resumption of a clear...
Hillsborough among top counties in Florida for STDs, health data shows
Hillsborough County is among Florida's top ranks for sexually transmitted infections, but two other counties rank higher when it comes to numbers and rates.
Florida curriculum trainings show teachers how to make students ‘desirable citizens’
At the end of June, the Florida Department of Education started training teachers for new versions of curriculum to use in 2023. The trainings cover government, civics, and how to make students "desirable citizens."
Hillsborough County Schools launch new bus tracker system
The Hillsborough County School District is launching a new bus tracking system to help communicate bus times with parents amid bus driver shortages.
Beach Beacon
The Pop Up Picnic Girl's charcuterie boards catching on around Pinellas
Britty Murawinski built her first charcuterie board on the day of her wedding. She and her husband wanted a charcuterie-themed cocktail hour, but found that the prices being charged were well beyond their budget. So Murawinski took matters into her own hands and built her own display. The event went...
Pasco County Schools create transportation hotline
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — There is a nationwide shortage of school bus drivers. Our Tampa Bay school districts are no exception. This year, thousands of parents, guardians and children are adjusting to new school bus routes, pick-up times and locations to accommodate for a lack of school bus drivers.
Lawsuit Says Student Expelled From Pasco County Middle School When Mom Complained About Gender Questionnaire
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl was expelled from a Florida school and transferred to another in January 2022 after her mother spoke out against a gender identity survey taken in school, according to a lawsuit filed by her parents. Rebecca Yuengling’s daughter was
LIVE: Rushe Middle School evacuated on first day of class due to possible threat
Charles S. Rushe Middle School in Land O' Lakes is being evacuated this morning "out of an abundance of caution" as authorities investigate a possible threat, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.
Sarasota deputies: Be careful with children’s first day of school photos
It may seem like an innocent thing, but safety experts and law enforcement are warning parents to think twice before doing so.
Flag flown in memory of local vets one too many in Tampa community, sparks controversy
Friends of three Lake Wales veterans who recently passed away want to fly an American flag over a club in their gated community, but their HOA decided against allowing that display in a third common area.
Bay News 9
Mount Dora mom decides to homeschool her daughter over Florida's Parental Rights in Education law
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — While many Lake County students are heading back to school, one third grader’s new classroom is just steps away from her bedroom. This is the first full year Florida’s Parental Rights in Education will be in effect at the state's public schools. The...
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued in Pinellas County
A mosquito-borne illness advisory was issued in Pinellas County, the health department announced Thursday.
“Do You Want Me To Hit You?” Dunedin Preschool Teacher Arrested Punching 4-Year-Old
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On Wednesday at approximately 12:52 p.m., deputies arrested a preschool teacher for child abuse of a student. Deputies responded to Kindercare Learning Center, located at 1990 Main Street in Dunedin, after reports of a child abuse in progress. During the course
observernews.net
Sumner High set to open new wing in January
Jule F. Sumner High School in the Balm Riverview area of Hillsborough County, the largest school in the nation’s eighth-largest school district, is set to expand even further, with a 25-classroom wing set to open in January. If all goes well, this last-ditch effort to avoid double sessions will...
cltampa.com
Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say
Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly-appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy that was meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez—who was appointed last week by DeSantis after he suspended Andrew...
Hillsborough County Sheriff Searching For Three Violent Circle K Robbery Suspects
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for three suspects who robbed a Circle K gas station. On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 3:57 a.m. three suspects with covered faces and wearing hoodies ran into the Circle K gas station
Principal opens food pantry inside Polk County school located in food desert
Come this new school year, students and parents of Lake Marion Creek Middle School will have access to a food pantry.
