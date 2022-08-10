ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex Democom
3d ago

Yep! We got below average babysitters pretending to be teachers. But we have the outstanding Republican/Democratic Governor Justice's electric school buses to get the kids to schools where there are NO TEACHERS! Way to prioritize Big Jim!! Kissing the Democrats exactly where the sun doesn't shine!!

Opinion: West Virginia Schools Should Be Wary of Facial Recognition

(TNS) — Marion County announced this week that it plans to add facial recognition technology to its schools in the near future, in partnership with Rank One Computing. The idea behind the upgrade is to use the tech—which matches the facial features of a visitor to a database of images to identify the person—to pinpoint potential threats to the school or students inside.
3 $20,000 scholarships to be given to West Virginia students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — For the 20th anniversary of the Smart529 Scholarship, three students will be given a $20,000 scholarship to be put toward their education. State Treasurer Riley Moore was with students and faculty of Piedmont Elementary School in Charleston to launch the sweepstakes. In a packet given to 13 News, the scholarship gives […]
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in West Virginia on Friday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped significantly Friday in West Virginia. The number of people hospitalized with the virus decreased by 18 to 355, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 49 people in intensive care (down eight) and 11 people on ventilators (up three).
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
West Virginia jails under a state of emergency

WEST VIRGINIA- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday during a media briefing that the jails in the Mountain State are under a state of emergency. The Governor said the state of emergency is because of critical staffing issues and that there is a shortage of employees in the jail system. Gov. Justice says […]
Eddie Campbell
State Fair of West Virginia officially opens

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–The State Fair of West Virginia officially opened the gates for its 97th year on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Fairgoers can find familiar favorites like cinnamon rolls and turkey legs, but, there are some new additions as well. The 2022 fair welcomes Swifty Swine, Welds Bears and performing acrobats who are already pretty […]
97th annual State Fair of West Virginia kicks off Thursday with new changes

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – An event that has been taking place for 97 years, the State Fair of West Virginia has once again made its return to the grounds in Lewisburg. “Mountain Grown Fun” being this year’s theme, it couldn’t be more true. As a beloved tradition, the state fair seems to never fail in pulling people back to their Appalachian roots.
West Virginia to launch two broadband projects costing $6 million

(The Center Square) – Two large West Virginia broadband projects that cost about $6 million, which are meant to expand internet access in Kanawha, Jackson and Lincoln counties, received preliminary approval. The projects will fund about 768 miles worth of new fiber infrastructure, which is expected to provide broadband...
West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 Northbound delays in Virginia

Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, VA., during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first period is for preparation work, and the second is for pavement work.
Kanawha County Commission issues statement against tax amendment, sends opposition to other public officials

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The governing body of West Virginia’s largest county has been vocal during recent meetings about its opposition to a proposed amendment to the state Constitution granting the West Virginia Legislature the authority to eliminate taxes on certain items. Its members now want to make sure other municipal leaders — as well as state officials — understand the reason for their disapproval.
Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
3 Perish In Plane Crash In Northern West Virginia

A small plane carrying three people crashed in northern West Virginia Thursday. The single engine Piper PA-32 aircraft took off from Shawnee Field Airport in Bloomfield, Indiana and was headed to Deck Airport in Myerstown, Pennsylvania. Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane lost altitude before it crashed...
Rep. Miller views progress on West Virginia military hero’s bridge

ROANE COUNTY, WV – (WOWK) — An important West Virginia bridge project got a high-level progress report today.  Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia and State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, visited the Colonel Ruby Bradley Memorial Bridge that is under construction in Roane county. The bridge is named after Spencer native Ruby Bradley, who was […]
Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford Explorer valued at around $53,000. Court documents say that the two then transported the vehicle to West Virginia and tried to trade it in at a Charleston dealership for a more expensive Ford F-150.
