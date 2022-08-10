Read full article on original website
Plans underway to pay CPD officers extra to combat crime on CTA trains
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new plan to combat ongoing crime on the CTA.The agency is taking action after numbers like this: showing 530 reports of violent crime so far this year. That's up from 412 this time last year and a steady increase since 2015.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the details on a renewed deal aimed at keeping riders safe. The plan involves officers choosing to do CTA detail on their days off will be paid time and a half, the officer's straight pay rate. CBS 2 obtained this internal Chicago police memo. It says:"The CTA has renewed its...
fox32chicago.com
New analysis of traffic stops finds CPD arresting more Black drivers than reported
A new study by Block Club Chicago highlights more evidence that Chicago police are arresting thousands more Black drivers after traffic stops than what's being reported. The author, Pascal Sabino, joined Good Day Chicago on Friday to talk more about it.
$15,000 reward offered in CTA Red Line murder case
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a new push to find the men behind a murder on the CTA's Red Line. Saturday Cook County Crime Stoppers passed out a flyer at the 79th Street Red Line Stop. It offers a $15,000 reward for help finding the two men who shot and killed Diunte Moon there last weekend. Moon's grieving mother tells CBS 2 her son was a hardworking father. He worked extra hours to pay for a party for his 8-year-old daughter. Police have released surveillance video of the two wanted men and announced plans to add more officers to trains following the shooting.
Some Chicago police officers to get pay bump for taking CTA patrol shifts
The Chicago Transit Authority announced a new agreement with the Chicago Police Department Thursday. In a statement, the CTA said that the volunteer CPD officers will now be paid time and half when patrolling CTA properties.
CTA Red Line shooting victim was a father, aspiring lawyer
CHICAGO (CBS) – The man who was shot and killed last weekend on the CTA Red Line was a loving father and aspiring lawyer who studied at Roosevelt University.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas spoke to the man's mother.That shooting at the 79th Street Red Line stop in the early morning last Saturday ended in the death of 29-year-old Diunte Moon. Police released surveillance video of the suspects.Police said after a brief conversation, one of them took out a gun and shot Moon. His mother said he had been working extra shifts to pay for a big birthday party for his 8-year-old...
Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, killed at stop sign in Englewood ID'd
A man was fatally shot at a stop sign on Chicago's South Side late Friday night, police said.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Oak Lawn residents offer staunch support for police
Oak Lawn residents came out in force to offer support for the village’s police department after a well-publicized arrest of a teen following a traffic stop last month. Residents jammed the Oak Lawn Village Hall for the board meeting Tuesday morning to provide testimony in support of officers after the arrest of Hadi Abuatelah, 17, of Palos Hills, on July 27 after a traffic stop. Police pulled over the vehicle Abuatelah was a passenger in at a parking lot in the 9500 block of Southwest Highway.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police brass will divert cops from neighborhoods to secure film sets, emails say
Days after someone threw a suspected explosive device onto a downtown film set, at least two Chicago police commanders are being ordered to take cops from patrol duties to sit on TV and movie production locations Friday and Saturday, according to CPD emails shared with CWBChicago. One of the affected...
Chicago shooting: Woman shot while in vehicle in River North, police say
A 19-year-old woman was shot in River North early Saturday, Chicago police said.
Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
cwbchicago.com
Woman carjacked inside West Loop parking garage this morning, police say
A 24-year-old woman was choked and carjacked as she walked to her vehicle inside a West Loop parking garage Friday morning. Chicago police said a man confronted the woman and demanded her property inside the Presidential Towers parking garage, 32 South Jefferson, around 6:35 a.m. A police spokesperson said that...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot by Chicago police officer on Near West Side during traffic stop
CHICAGO - A man was shot by Chicago police during an investigatory stop on Chicago's Near West Side Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of West Adams. At about 3:12 p.m., Chicago police officers conducted an investigatory stop on a vehicle. The officers allegedly observed a man...
Back of the Yards shooting: Chicago police officer shoots armed person after struggle, police say
The person shot was critically wounded, according to CPD.
CBS News
Willie Wilson wants to bring back CTA's own police force, calls Chicago's elected leaders "totally out of touch"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson on Wednesday said he wants to bring back a dedicated CTA police force and return conductors to every train to stem spiking violent crime on the city's public transit system. Wilson said Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other elected officials in Chicago are "totally...
fox32chicago.com
Person fatally struck by CTA Brown Line train on North Side; conductor hospitalized
CHICAGO - A person was fatally struck by a CTA Brown Line train Friday afternoon at the Francisco station on the North Side. The male was standing on the platform about 4:35 p.m. when he fell into the tracks and was hit by a train, Chicago police said. He was...
Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say
CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon. The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right […]
fox32chicago.com
Suspect shoots man after robbing him in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot during a robbery in South Shore Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 1500 block of East 75th Street. At about 3:10 a.m., a 40-year-old man was walking outside when an unknown male offender armed with a handgun approached him. The offender demanded the...
Car Thefts in Cook County For Two Types of Vehicles Are Up 767%. Why? Social Media, Sheriff Says
The Chicago area this summer has seen a huge spike in car thefts according to Cook County Sheriff's office. However, according to a press release, only two types of vehicles are at risk: Kia and Hyundai. "Since July 1, there have been 642 reported thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles...
spotonillinois.com
Police Issue Warning to Kia and Hyundai Drivers After Surge In Thefts Across Cook County
A social media challenge has led to a surge of thefts of some Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Cook County, with authorities saying such crimes have risen a startling 767%. Hundreds of people in Cook County had their Hyundai or Kia vehicles stolen this summer, including a suburban man whose...
1 dead, 1 wounded in South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed, and another was wounded, in Burnside early Saturday morning. The two men were walking outside on the 9400 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 6 a.m. when another man approached them and began to fire shots, police said. The 28-year-old was transported to the University of […]
