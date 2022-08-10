ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Chicago

Plans underway to pay CPD officers extra to combat crime on CTA trains

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new plan to combat ongoing crime on the CTA.The agency is taking action after numbers like this: showing 530 reports of violent crime so far this year. That's up from 412 this time last year and a steady increase since 2015.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the details on a renewed deal aimed at keeping riders safe. The plan involves officers choosing to do CTA detail on their days off will be paid time and a half, the officer's straight pay rate. CBS 2 obtained this internal Chicago police memo. It says:"The CTA has renewed its...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

$15,000 reward offered in CTA Red Line murder case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a new push to find the men behind a murder on the CTA's Red Line. Saturday Cook County Crime Stoppers passed out a flyer at the 79th Street Red Line Stop. It offers a $15,000 reward for help finding the two men who shot and killed Diunte Moon there last weekend. Moon's grieving mother tells CBS 2 her son was a hardworking father. He worked extra hours to pay for a party for his 8-year-old daughter. Police have released surveillance video of the two wanted men and announced plans to add more officers to trains following the shooting. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

CTA Red Line shooting victim was a father, aspiring lawyer

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man who was shot and killed last weekend on the CTA Red Line was a loving father and aspiring lawyer who studied at Roosevelt University.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas spoke to the man's mother.That shooting at the 79th Street Red Line stop in the early morning last Saturday ended in the death of 29-year-old Diunte Moon. Police released surveillance video of the suspects.Police said after a brief conversation, one of them took out a gun and shot Moon. His mother said he had been working extra shifts to pay for a big birthday party for his 8-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Oak Lawn residents offer staunch support for police

Oak Lawn residents came out in force to offer support for the village’s police department after a well-publicized arrest of a teen following a traffic stop last month. Residents jammed the Oak Lawn Village Hall for the board meeting Tuesday morning to provide testimony in support of officers after the arrest of Hadi Abuatelah, 17, of Palos Hills, on July 27 after a traffic stop. Police pulled over the vehicle Abuatelah was a passenger in at a parking lot in the 9500 block of Southwest Highway.
OAK LAWN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cta#Public Transit#Crime#Transit Police#Cpd#The Cta Board#City Club Of Chicago#The Blue Line
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
COOK COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman carjacked inside West Loop parking garage this morning, police say

A 24-year-old woman was choked and carjacked as she walked to her vehicle inside a West Loop parking garage Friday morning. Chicago police said a man confronted the woman and demanded her property inside the Presidential Towers parking garage, 32 South Jefferson, around 6:35 a.m. A police spokesperson said that...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot by Chicago police officer on Near West Side during traffic stop

CHICAGO - A man was shot by Chicago police during an investigatory stop on Chicago's Near West Side Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of West Adams. At about 3:12 p.m., Chicago police officers conducted an investigatory stop on a vehicle. The officers allegedly observed a man...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon. The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 dead, 1 wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO —  A 28-year-old man was shot and killed, and another was wounded, in Burnside early Saturday morning. The two men were walking outside on the 9400 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 6 a.m. when another man approached them and began to fire shots, police said. The 28-year-old was transported to the University of […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy