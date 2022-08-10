Read full article on original website
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards
If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
California City Evacuates Amid Dangerous Chemical Leak
There is the possibility of an explosion.
‘Not the way our health care system should work’: Orange County physician takes to Twitter to secure special formula for premature baby
An Orange County pediatrician is making waves online after taking to Twitter to help save a baby’s life. Dr. Eric Ball has been caring for a premature baby for more than a month. The child has now been released from the hospital but is now in need of a “special kind of formula that’s very […]
TMZ.com
L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised
10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
Climate change doubles likelihood of ‘megastorms,’ extreme flooding in California: study
With every degree that the Earth gets warmer, the likelihood for a “megastorm” increases, too, the study found.
KSBW.com
Rodent infestation closes Disneyland shop
ANAHEIM, Calif. — ADisneyland establishment closed on July 29 because of a major food safety violation: a rodent infestation. The affected location was a retail shop, not a restaurant, the Orange County Register reported. Inspectors found rodent droppings at the shop, identified only as Disneyland Guide 2, in a...
More Mojitos, Less Mosquitoes: How To Rid Your Home Of The Pesky Biters
The insects are more than just a buzzing annoyance that’s prevalent in our region. They transmit harmful diseases, so it’s important to snuff them out ASAP.
worldanimalnews.com
Cruel Cockfighting Ring Busted In California Where Close To 150 Roosters Were Euthanized
A horrific illegal cockfighting ring that took place late Friday night in Jurupa Valley, California, was busted by authorities resulting in 143 roosters being euthanized. Shockingly, more than 200 people were in attendance to witness the carnage for so-called “entertainment” and gambling purposes. The spectators scattered after deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department arrived around midnight.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Pho Long, a rare North Vietnamese restaurant in Colton
Most Vietnamese restaurants in the Inland Empire serve the food of southern Vietnam, around the area of Saigon. It’s rare in the Inland Empire to stumble upon a place serving dishes from Hue or Hoi An in the central part of the country, or for that matter, Hanoi in the northern environs. The only North Vietnamese restaurant that I’m aware of is Hanoi Kitchen in Claremont.
Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California
PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
mynewsla.com
Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool
A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
Here’s what to do when you find a cat
No matter how upset they get, most people who’ve found cats mean well and seriously want to do the right thing but have no idea how or what to do. The post Here’s what to do when you find a cat appeared first on Long Beach Post.
tag24.com
Shark attack saves man's life in a surprising twist of fate
Huntington Beach, California - It's most people's nightmare, but in a surprising twist of fate, a shark attack actually saved a California man's life. A one-in-a-million story has resurfaced on its 7-year anniversary. The shocking occurrence happened in 2015, when Eugene Finney, then 39, was swimming in the Pacific Ocean...
Settlement talks underway in battle over estate of missing woman, Dia Abrams
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — A mediated settlement could end the court battle over the estate of Dia Abrams, a former La Jolla resident who mysteriously went missing in 2020 from her ranch near Idyllwild. Abrams’ boyfriend, Keith Harper, currently lives on the ranch and manages the estate as a...
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
Children's Hospital Los Angeles looking for professional cuddlers for neonatal ICU
Children's Hospital Los Angeles is looking for volunteer baby coddlers for a new program it is launching. The Koala Corps Initiative is a new volunteer program at CHLA that is looking to provide critical love and care to babies in the neonatal Intensive Care Unit. There's no question that at any given hospital, the neonatal ICU has babies in need of medical car. But babies also need love and comfort and unfortunately some may not have parents available. "It was really hard as a parent to try to be bedside 100 percent of the time and sometimes we would miss," Dan Granger told CBSLA...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
California Confirms an EIA Case
California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
OC rental scam: Lucky door knock saves couple thousands of dollars, headaches
Imagine someone knocking on your door and telling you that your home has been listed for rent without your knowledge.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Bad guys and good guys with guns around the world
Despite the widely held belief that your odds of being killed by lightning are greater than bullets in a mass shooting it is just that: a belief, not a fact. About 20 Americans are killed each year by lightning while 705 died last year in mass shootings. Much more likely is being killed in one of our many daily “routine” shootings.
