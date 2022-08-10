ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards

If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
TMZ.com

L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised

10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Bernardino, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
KSBW.com

Rodent infestation closes Disneyland shop

ANAHEIM, Calif. — ADisneyland establishment closed on July 29 because of a major food safety violation: a rodent infestation. The affected location was a retail shop, not a restaurant, the Orange County Register reported. Inspectors found rodent droppings at the shop, identified only as Disneyland Guide 2, in a...
ANAHEIM, CA
worldanimalnews.com

Cruel Cockfighting Ring Busted In California Where Close To 150 Roosters Were Euthanized

A horrific illegal cockfighting ring that took place late Friday night in Jurupa Valley, California, was busted by authorities resulting in 143 roosters being euthanized. Shockingly, more than 200 people were in attendance to witness the carnage for so-called “entertainment” and gambling purposes. The spectators scattered after deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department arrived around midnight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Health#German Shepherds#Overweight And Obesity#Pet Owner
redlandscommunitynews.com

Pho Long, a rare North Vietnamese restaurant in Colton

Most Vietnamese restaurants in the Inland Empire serve the food of southern Vietnam, around the area of Saigon. It’s rare in the Inland Empire to stumble upon a place serving dishes from Hue or Hoi An in the central part of the country, or for that matter, Hanoi in the northern environs. The only North Vietnamese restaurant that I’m aware of is Hanoi Kitchen in Claremont.
COLTON, CA
The Associated Press

Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool

A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
BEAUMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
tag24.com

Shark attack saves man's life in a surprising twist of fate

Huntington Beach, California - It's most people's nightmare, but in a surprising twist of fate, a shark attack actually saved a California man's life. A one-in-a-million story has resurfaced on its 7-year anniversary. The shocking occurrence happened in 2015, when Eugene Finney, then 39, was swimming in the Pacific Ocean...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Mashed

The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect

Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Children's Hospital Los Angeles looking for professional cuddlers for neonatal ICU

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is looking for volunteer baby coddlers for a new program it is launching. The Koala Corps Initiative is a new volunteer program at CHLA that is looking to provide critical love and care to babies in the neonatal Intensive Care Unit. There's no question that at any given hospital, the neonatal ICU has babies in need of medical car. But babies also need love and comfort and unfortunately some may not have parents available. "It was really hard as a parent to try to be bedside 100 percent of the time and sometimes we would miss," Dan Granger told CBSLA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
practicalhorsemanmag.com

California Confirms an EIA Case

California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
CALIFORNIA STATE
redlandscommunitynews.com

Bad guys and good guys with guns around the world

Despite the widely held belief that your odds of being killed by lightning are greater than bullets in a mass shooting it is just that: a belief, not a fact. About 20 Americans are killed each year by lightning while 705 died last year in mass shootings. Much more likely is being killed in one of our many daily “routine” shootings.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy