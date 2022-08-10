Read full article on original website
Related
Elijah McClain case: Arraignment postponed for 3 officers, 2 paramedics
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Five people indicted in connection with the 2019 death of Elijah McClain appeared in court Friday, though none of them entered pleas yet in the case and a new arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 4. On Aug. 24, 2019, Aurora Police Department (APD) officers contacted...
Denver Police sergeant arrested on suspicion of internet luring of a child
DENVER — A Denver Police sergeant turned himself in to authorities Wednesday on suspicion of making sexually explicit advances through the internet toward a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl. Timothy Hyatt, 45, was arrested by the Child Sex Offender Internet Investigations (CHEEZO) Unit of the Jefferson County...
17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man driving on I-70
DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to the fatal shooting last month on Interstate 70, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The suspect, who wasn't named because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Westminster, DPD said in a news release. It appeared that the victim,...
14-year-old on bicycle seriously injured in crash
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 14-year-old was seriously injured in a crash in Broomfield Saturday afternoon. The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Lowell Boulevard at 144th Avenue and involved a vehicle and a bicycle. The 14-year-old on the bicycle was taken to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man involved in crash that killed 2 teens had 2 previous DUI convictions
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A suspected drunk driver involved in a head-on crash near Castle Rock that killed two teens last week had two previous DUI convictions, according to an arrest affidavit. The document says the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was notified of the crash on an Interstate 25...
Lawsuit filed against former Greenwood Village Police officer in death of teen
AURORA, Colo. — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a former Greenwood Village Police officer charged with killing a 17-year-old boy in Aurora last year. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Arapahoe County District Court claims Adam Holen negligently caused the death of Peyton Blitstein, whose father, Todd Blitstein, is listed as the plaintiff.
Adams County follows others in metro area with new coordinated domestic violence team
BRIGHTON, Colo. — The 17th Judicial District is expanding a High Risk Domestic Violence team designed to coordinate responses and resources for survivors in the most dangerous cases, the DA's office said. "Our number one goal is to keep victims alive and to give them the services they need,"...
13-year-old Aurora boy dies from accidental fentanyl overdose
AURORA, Colo. — Younger and younger kids are being impacted by the opiate epidemic. On Wednesday, 13-year-old Jose Hernandez was found dead inside his home. According to his family, it appears to be from an accidental fentanyl overdose. Jose just started 8th grade this week at Aurora Hills Middle School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14-year-old boy found dead at Denver recreation center was beaten, stabbed and shot
DENVER — Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon should have been celebrating his 15th birthday on Wednesday. Instead, police are investigating his murder. The teenage boy's body was found Monday near the baseball diamond at the Southwest Recreation Center. On Wednesday, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said he was the victim of a homicide.
'Who couldn't see this coming': Man who repeatedly violated probation charged in Denver homicide
DENVER — A man charged with murder for the shooting death of a father of two at a Denver park had repeatedly violated probation conditions in the months before the killing related to a prior conviction in El Paso County. Court records show Alejandro Blanco's "continued violations of the...
Youth create anti-violence billboard in Westwood
DENVER — Young people in southwest Denver have created a billboard to address the gun violence in their community. According to Denver Police, Westwood accounted for 49% of all shootings in city limits in 2020 and 26% of all murders. The billboard is positioned in the heart of Westwood off of Federal, between Alaska and Virginia.
1 dead in crash on Speer Boulevard
DENVER — A woman is dead after a crash in Denver on Saturday morning. The Denver Police Department (DPD) first tweeted about the crash at 8:08 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the crash happened at West 11th Avenue and North Speer Boulevard. DPD said the crash involved two vehicles....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grieving father recalls son's life, calls for efforts to curb dangerous driving, street racing
DENVER — The father of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash last month remembered him Wednesday for his love of music and his compassion for others – and said he hoped his family’s tragedy might spur new efforts to curb dangerous driving. Jake Johnson, 30, died...
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Denver
DENVER — A man riding a bicycle died after he was hit by a driver who left the scene Wednesday morning in the East Colfax neighborhood, according to police. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the area of East 13th Avenue and North Syracuse Street, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The cyclist was going north on Syracuse, and the vehicle was going west on 13th when the driver ran a red light and ran into the cyclist, according to police.
18-year-old killed in crash in Weld County
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A single-vehicle crash in Weld County overnight left the 18-year-old driver dead and four other teens injured. The Colorado State Patrol said the car rolled over on Weld County Road 88 at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. The 18-year-old man driving the car died at the...
Worker dies in collapsed trench in Greeley
GREELEY, Colo. — A man has died after getting caught in a collapsed trench in Greeley Saturday. The Greeley Fire Department said they were called to a report of a trench collapse with a person trapped in the 1900 block of East 16th Street just before noon. Crews found...
1 hurt after shooting at Brighton house party
BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Brighton after a house party spilled onto the street and became violent. Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 7, officers with the Brighton Police Department (BPD) responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of County Road 27 which is also known as North Main Street.
Aurora Fire adding new sedative almost 3 years since Elijah McClain died
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue is adding a new sedative for EMS to use for the first time since Elijah McClain's death. The 23-year-old was stopped by Aurora police in 2019. He had done nothing wrong. Officers put him in a carotid hold and paramedics injected him with the sedative ketamine.
Homes evacuated as precaution in Arvada due to brush fire
ARVADA, Colo. — Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire Wednesday afternoon near train tracks in the area of Highway 72, west of Indiana Street, in west Arvada. Authorities were conducting a few home-to-home evacuations as a precaution, and crews were set up for structure protection and to extinguish spot fires, according to Arvada Fire.
CDPHE recommending revaccination for patients at two Colorado clinics
COLORADO, USA — Patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine at two Colorado clinics are being asked to get vaccinated again after vaccine doses were not properly stored. Up to 190 patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine between Feb. 3 and June 28, 2022, at the Wheat Ridge-based Colorado Family Clinic, at 4990 Kipling Street, and 594 patients who were vaccinated between Oct. 9, 2021, and April 24, 2022, at Denver-based Servicios de la Raza, at 3131 W. 14th Avenue, are being asked by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to get vaccinated again after the clinics failed to properly store vaccines.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0