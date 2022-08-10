ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

9NEWS

17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man driving on I-70

DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to the fatal shooting last month on Interstate 70, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The suspect, who wasn't named because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Westminster, DPD said in a news release. It appeared that the victim,...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

14-year-old on bicycle seriously injured in crash

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 14-year-old was seriously injured in a crash in Broomfield Saturday afternoon. The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Lowell Boulevard at 144th Avenue and involved a vehicle and a bicycle. The 14-year-old on the bicycle was taken to...
BROOMFIELD, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Arapahoe County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Arapahoe County, CO
9NEWS

13-year-old Aurora boy dies from accidental fentanyl overdose

AURORA, Colo. — Younger and younger kids are being impacted by the opiate epidemic. On Wednesday, 13-year-old Jose Hernandez was found dead inside his home. According to his family, it appears to be from an accidental fentanyl overdose. Jose just started 8th grade this week at Aurora Hills Middle School.
9NEWS

Youth create anti-violence billboard in Westwood

DENVER — Young people in southwest Denver have created a billboard to address the gun violence in their community. According to Denver Police, Westwood accounted for 49% of all shootings in city limits in 2020 and 26% of all murders. The billboard is positioned in the heart of Westwood off of Federal, between Alaska and Virginia.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

1 dead in crash on Speer Boulevard

DENVER — A woman is dead after a crash in Denver on Saturday morning. The Denver Police Department (DPD) first tweeted about the crash at 8:08 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the crash happened at West 11th Avenue and North Speer Boulevard. DPD said the crash involved two vehicles....
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Denver

DENVER — A man riding a bicycle died after he was hit by a driver who left the scene Wednesday morning in the East Colfax neighborhood, according to police. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the area of East 13th Avenue and North Syracuse Street, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The cyclist was going north on Syracuse, and the vehicle was going west on 13th when the driver ran a red light and ran into the cyclist, according to police.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

18-year-old killed in crash in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A single-vehicle crash in Weld County overnight left the 18-year-old driver dead and four other teens injured. The Colorado State Patrol said the car rolled over on Weld County Road 88 at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. The 18-year-old man driving the car died at the...
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Worker dies in collapsed trench in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A man has died after getting caught in a collapsed trench in Greeley Saturday. The Greeley Fire Department said they were called to a report of a trench collapse with a person trapped in the 1900 block of East 16th Street just before noon. Crews found...
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

1 hurt after shooting at Brighton house party

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Brighton after a house party spilled onto the street and became violent. Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 7, officers with the Brighton Police Department (BPD) responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of County Road 27 which is also known as North Main Street.
BRIGHTON, CO
9NEWS

Homes evacuated as precaution in Arvada due to brush fire

ARVADA, Colo. — Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire Wednesday afternoon near train tracks in the area of Highway 72, west of Indiana Street, in west Arvada. Authorities were conducting a few home-to-home evacuations as a precaution, and crews were set up for structure protection and to extinguish spot fires, according to Arvada Fire.
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

CDPHE recommending revaccination for patients at two Colorado clinics

COLORADO, USA — Patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine at two Colorado clinics are being asked to get vaccinated again after vaccine doses were not properly stored. Up to 190 patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine between Feb. 3 and June 28, 2022, at the Wheat Ridge-based Colorado Family Clinic, at 4990 Kipling Street, and 594 patients who were vaccinated between Oct. 9, 2021, and April 24, 2022, at Denver-based Servicios de la Raza, at 3131 W. 14th Avenue, are being asked by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to get vaccinated again after the clinics failed to properly store vaccines.
COLORADO STATE
