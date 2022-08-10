DENVER — A man riding a bicycle died after he was hit by a driver who left the scene Wednesday morning in the East Colfax neighborhood, according to police. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the area of East 13th Avenue and North Syracuse Street, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The cyclist was going north on Syracuse, and the vehicle was going west on 13th when the driver ran a red light and ran into the cyclist, according to police.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO