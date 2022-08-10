ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

SignalsAZ

Applications Open For Backyard Garden Program

The City of Phoenix Office of Environmental Programs is beginning its next cohort of the Backyard Garden Program, where participants will receive a garden system — including training, support, and maintenance for one year — at no cost to them. Available garden systems include:. Traditional, raised-bed gardens. Regenerative...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Road to recovery: Arizona rescue cares for puppy with cleft palate

PHOENIX - The Arizona Small Dog Rescue is taking on a big case after a severely underweight, dehydrated puppy with a cleft palate came into their shelter. "Ziggy came to us in pretty rough shape," said foster mom Denise Moore. "He was about 2 1/2 weeks old, severely dehydrated, underweight.
PHOENIX, AZ
Tempe Accelerates Response to Homelessness

The City of Tempe is pioneering an innovative approach to homelessness that prioritizes safety and public health, connects people with housing options and services faster, gives residents new tools to help, and addresses encampments more quickly. In the past two years, Tempe has invested heavily in services and housing. Today,...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (08/14)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Job Fair at Topgolf Glendale (located at 6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register, click here.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Trooper helps veteran stranded in motorized scooter near Phoenix freeway

Daniel Jones says Louie and Angel Gomez, owners of Prescott Tire Pros and Automotive, have helped him and his family so much during hard times. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. MCSO deputy gives back to his community through skateboarding. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:45 AM MST. |
aztv.com

La Gattara Cat Cafe is the Purrfect Place for Cat Lovers!

Whether you want to sip a “catpuccino”, relax and pet cats, or even adopt, then La Gattara Cat Cafe is the place for you! This nonprofit, located at 147 E. Garfield Street in Phoenix currently has 31 resident cats. Come and hang out with the cats for only $15 an hour. Learn more at lagattara.org.
PHOENIX, AZ
gilaherald.com

You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall

Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

6106 N. 35th Avenue

35th Ave Townhouse - 1200 sq ft 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhouse. Has big back yard,attached garage,plenty of kitchen cabinet space. Main cross streets are 35th Ave and Bethany Home and the property is across the street from Walmart shopping center.Close to schools and minutes away from 17 freeway.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

City of Phoenix facing lawsuit over growing homeless population

At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 53 minutes ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Firefighters save dog with 'Fido Bag' from apartment in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Firefighters rescued a family dog from a smoke-filled apartment near 19th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. Upon arrival, Phoenix firefighters found a single apartment that was covered in a heavy black smoke. After a thorough search, they found an unresponsive dog that firefighters...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Where Does This Phoenix City Council Candidate Really Live?

Five months ago, Denise Ceballos-Viner filed her notice of candidacy for the Phoenix City Council. In black ink, she penned her pertinent details: name, date, phone number, mailing address. But the address on the form, filed with the city clerk, is to a home she doesn’t own in South Phoenix....
PHOENIX, AZ

