Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Android Authority
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 alternatives you can buy
Underwhelmed by Samsung's latest offering? There's no shortage of exciting alternatives.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Should you upgrade?
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro were the first higher-end true wireless earbuds offered by Samsung under its Galaxy Buds brand. It’s been over a year and a half since their launch in January 2021, but they are finally getting a successor in the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. But are there enough upgrades on offer to get Samsung’s latest buds? Let’s take a look at the Galaxy Buds Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
What color Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 should you buy?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a fun-sized foldable of high caliber. Choosing the right color to buy isn't easy, so we're here to help.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: Flippin' gorgeous
With the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung is delivering the most beautiful foldable ever, complete with a bigger battery, smaller size, lighter weight, and more powerful processor.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has competition: Motor Razr 2022 debuts in China with flagship internals and an excellent price
Motorola has announced the new Moto Razr 2022 with top-of-the-line internals and design tweaks meant to make the Razr 2022 look and feel more modern. For starters, the phone doesn’t have the characteristic chin of its predecessor. Motorola has opted to go with a conventional-looking screen. The hinge is also thinner and more robust. As a result, the Razr 2022 now closes almost flat.
itechpost.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro: Here's What You Have to Know
Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro on Wednesday. Learn more about their features and whether these Galaxy Watches are right for you. There are two sizes of the Galaxy Watch 5: 40mm and 44mm. It uses Sapphire Crystal glass, which according to Samsung gives its screens a 60% boost in scratch resistance over its predecessors, according to the news story by Engadget.
Digital Trends
I tried OxygenOS 13, and it’s everything I feared it would be
OxygenOS 13 is here. Well, sort of. OnePlus released the OxygenOS 13 open beta for the OnePlus 10 Pro on August 9, giving users a chance to get an early glimpse at what the future of OnePlus software looks like. Contents. Android betas are always an exciting thing, but there’s...
CNET
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder: Best Deals on Samsung's New Earbuds
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest product from Samsung in the wireless headphone space. The earbuds were announced at Samsung's Unpacked event on Wednesday and feature a smaller, lighter and more comfortable design. When paired up with a compatible Galaxy phone, the earbuds also support Hi-Fi audio. The...
Digital Trends
CyberOne robot is Xiaomi’s answer to Tesla Bot
Xiaomi this week introduced CyberOne, a humanoid robot that looks set to take on Tesla Bot. Tipping the scales at a hefty 52 kg and standing 1.77 meters tall, CyberOne showed up stage alongside Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun at an event in Beijing on Thursday, August 11. I was both...
Apple Insider
Compared: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 versus iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 Pro
Samsung has unveiled the latest version of its compact folding smartphone -- the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Here's how the foldable device stacks up against Apple's more conventional iPhone. As with past devices in the Galaxy Z Flip lineup, the latest iteration is a compact and fashion-forward smartphone that can...
Digital Trends
Hurry — This ultra-thin Lenovo gaming laptop is $550 off today
Gamers looking for laptop deals to replace their aging machines should definitely check out this offer for the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop. It’s available for $1,400 from Lenovo, after a 28% discount that slashes $550 off its sticker price of $1,950. That’s a great deal for a gaming laptop that will let you play today’s most popular games, but you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of it because the price cut may disappear at any moment.
Digital Trends
The best ultrawide monitors for 2022
If you're looking for a new desktop experience, upgrading your setup with an ultrawide monitor can deliver more immersive gaming, especially curved models. Plus, these monitors offer extra space, so they're great for multitasking at work and more. There are some important considerations when it comes to size, resolution, and...
itechpost.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Pre-Orders, Price, When It Goes on Sale, and More
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has now been revealed at the recent Unpacked 2022 event. Samsung's recent Unpacked event revealed its newest devices, the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. As can be seen in the latest edition of...
Digital Trends
Buy this 15-inch Dell laptop for $200, get The Disney Bundle for free
Laptop deals don’t have to break the bank as demonstrated by this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop deal. Right now at Dell, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $210, saving you $90 off the usual price of $300. Even better, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle which includes access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ entirely for free over that period of time. Worth $84 on its own, this is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new budget laptop. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 chargers 2022
You need one of these epic chargers to ensure your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 charges at the max speed.
Digital Trends
HP Z2 Mini G9 Workstation review: a serious Mac Studio rival
HP Z2 Mini G9 Workstation “The HP Z2 Mini G9 Workstation is both amazingly small and surprisingly powerful.”. A few years ago, it would have been hard to imagine a compact workstation like the HP Z2 Mini G9. It’s smaller than a shoebox, but has full desktop-class components within its black box.
pocketnow.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs HUAWEI P50 Pocket
Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the Galaxy Unpacked event, where it also unveiled the brand new Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches, and the brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds. In this comparison, we’ll compare the best that Samsung offers against HUAWEI’s latest flip phone, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket.
