Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCTV 5
Shawnee Mission approves $250,000 in school security upgrades
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Visitors in the Shawnee Mission School District will use a new system to enter school doors beginning later this month. The district has approved roughly $250,000 in security upgrades at Monday night’s board meeting. “Given the scope of things, it’s certainly an investment we’re...
Topeka elementary students forced to switch schools at the last minute
TOPEKA (KSNT) — For the past several weeks, a local mother has been scrambling to get her children ready for their first day of school. However, Jennifer Tibbs recently found out her second grader was moved to a different elementary school that’s farther away from her home. The only problem is, Tibbs says she was […]
KCTV 5
KU unveils new program to help K-12 leaders as school begins
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just in time for the start of the school year, the University of Kansas has unveiled a new program to help leaders in K-12 school districts. The University of Kansas says on Thursday, Aug. 11, that its Achievement and Assessment Institute announced its new Center for Evaluation and Education Leadership, which is meant to support district and building level leaders, and organize and implement the most effective and equitable learning environments for PreK-12 students.
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
KU warns of heavy traffic ahead of move-in day
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has warned Lawrence residents to be aware that KU students return to campus for move-in on Thursday, Aug. 18. The University of Kansas says employees and members of the Lawrence community should anticipate heavy traffic around 15th and Iowa streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, as the 2-day move-in process for students begins.
KCTV 5
Family of 12-year-old killed in shooting spreads awareness by giving back ahead of new school year
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- As another school year kicks off, it’s one more without BJ Henderson. “My son has been gone since April 14th of 2021 and I still cry every day,” said his mother, Monica Henderson. The 12-year-old was shot and killed in a parking lot...
KCTV 5
KCPS interim superintendent optimistic about upcoming school year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With just over a week until the start of classes, Dr. Jennifer Collier is looking forward to taking charge of Kansas City Public Schools. The district named Collier as interim superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Mark Bedell, who had been leading the district for six years.
KMBC.com
Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1350kman.com
Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash
Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
KCTV 5
Domestic violence shelter gets new vehicle thanks to community donations, anonymous donor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A domestic violence shelter now has a new tool for helping families thanks to some generosity from the community. Newhouse Shelter personnel were looking for a van earlier in the week to help the families who use their services. Since then, they have raised more than $16,000.
Closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka begins Monday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that westbound traffic on Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka will be closed beginning Monday. All traffic from S.E. 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed while crews patch pavement on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The closure will begin on Aug. 15 and could go […]
49 Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week. Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
WHB celebrates 100 years on Kansas City’s airwaves
Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result. Local restaurants easing...
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
KCTV 5
Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin
As restaurants start seeing demand go up post-pandemic, some are turning to an unusual source to help their staff. At two local restaurants, you might see a robot bringing your food the next time you dine out. Man convicted of dragging Iowa police officer with car charged with assaulting KC...
KCTV 5
Mission Hills installing license plate readers at several intersections
MISSION HILLS, Kan. (KCTV) - Mission Hills has placed cameras at several intersections, which will allow police to log and track vehicles as a crime prevention tool. Mayor David Dickey said the city had been planning to install a few cameras for more than a year but decided to expand its network following an uptick in crime in the area, specifically burglaries and car thefts.
Most Kansas homes selling for over list price, study says
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new study that showed states where homes are selling for less than list price shows Kansas homes are selling above list price. The study is done by RubyHome, and analyzed historical Zillow data from the previous 12 months that sold at a different amount than the list price. Kansas came […]
Does Kansas have the best-looking highway patrol cruisers? You can vote
KANSAS (KSNT) – The 9th Annual “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” Calendar Contest is happening and the Kansas Highway Patrol is stepping up its game this year. The Kansas Highway Patrol has entered a photo of the new cruiser backdropped by the gently rolling hills of Kansas. The Sunflower State got its first look at one […]
Topeka mural honors Oakland neighborhood legacy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re driving through the Oakland neighborhood, keep an eye out for a newly finished mural. This morning, community members gathered for the blessing and dedication at the Lulac Senior Center. The mural on the front of the building is finally complete; although part of it was done last October, it needed […]
Update: Train stopped near Emporia frustrated residents
UPDATE: The empty coal train that was parked near Emporia has been moved, according to BSNF. Ben Wilemon, External Corporate Communications Manager with BNSF contacted KSNT and said the train had been stopped when the train crew’s hours expired. It was moved Thursday afternoon. EMPORIA (KSNT) – Residents unhappy with a parked train at Highway […]
Comments / 0