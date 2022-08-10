Read full article on original website
Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crashHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Worker dies in collapsed trench in Greeley
GREELEY, Colo. — A man has died after getting caught in a collapsed trench in Greeley Saturday. The Greeley Fire Department said they were called to a report of a trench collapse with a person trapped in the 1900 block of East 16th Street just before noon. Crews found...
1 dead, 1 shot, 2 fires in 6 separate vehicle incidents in Denver area overnight
Police in the Denver metro area responded to at least six separate vehicle incidents Friday night and into Saturday morning that left one person dead, multiple people injured, and one person shot.
14-year-old on bicycle seriously injured in crash
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 14-year-old was seriously injured in a crash in Broomfield Saturday afternoon. The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Lowell Boulevard at 144th Avenue and involved a vehicle and a bicycle. The 14-year-old on the bicycle was taken to...
Vegetation fire spurs home-to-home evacuations in Arvada
A fire burning in Arvada had crews making home-to-home evacuations in the area of Highway 72 and Indiana Street on Wednesday afternoon. Arvada Fire tweeted that "Crews are both set up for structure protection and to extinguish spot fires."The fire is burning near the train tracks, west of Highway 72 in the area of Indiana Street. All evacuations were lifted just after 3:30 p.m. Jeffco Sheriff tweeted, "Avoid the area of Hwy 72 west of Indiana St. if possible as crews arrive to assist." CopterCopter4 flew over the fire which was burning near the train tracks and across the roadway from a housing development. Highway 72 was closed to traffic during firefighting operations.
Landspouts possible near DIA, other metro cities
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement about possible landspouts.
One dead after crash in Denver
Denver police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Saturday morning. The accident between at least two vehicles unfolded at 7:22 a.m. near the intersection of W. 11th Ave and N. Speer Boulevard in Denver. First responders pronounced one woman dead at the scene. Denver police PIO...
Woman killed in early morning 2-vehicle crash
The Denver Police Department said that a woman motorist was declared dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Speer Boulevard and West 11th Avenue.
berthoudsurveyor.com
Woman killed after truck hits overpass south of Berthoud
An accident on Monday evening that killed a 32-year-old woman from Loveland severely damaged an overpass on I-25 and resulted in an extended road closure. The accident happened around 6 p.m. Monday after the arm of a backhoe that was being hauled by a tractor-trailer struck the bridge near milepost 245 and Weld County Road 34 at the Mead exit.
Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday
Five trails in Boulder will implement new dog-leash restrictions beginning Monday to reduce wildlife interaction as this becomes the most active time of the years for bears.
Boulder County proposes wildfire mitigation tax
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Fire is here to stay in Colorado. It's a natural part of the environment. But, as the fire season extends year-round, a Boulder County commissioner said they need to be doing more to make wildfires easier to put out and protect homes from burning. A...
KKTV
MISSING: At-risk woman with cerebral palsy last seen in Colorado on July 30, 2021
DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a woman who was last seen on July 30. Feliciz Martinez, 38, was last seen on July 30, 2021 and reported missing on Aug. 15, 2021. She was last spotted in the Aurora area. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Felicia suffers from cerebral palsy and uses both a cane and braces to walk. Felicia also has a speech impediment. When she was last seen, she had dyed hair that was half pink and half purple.
Independent team will monitor any time Aurora Fire uses chemical sedative
AURORA, Colo. — Every time Aurora paramedics use a sedative, an independent team will review what happened. That's part of a court ordered settlement after the death of Elijah McClain. The 23-year-old died after police put him in a carotid hold, and paramedics gave him the sedative ketamine. Now,...
KKTV
Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located. The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.
17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man driving on I-70
DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to the fatal shooting last month on Interstate 70, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The suspect, who wasn't named because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Westminster, DPD said in a news release. It appeared that the victim,...
Caught on camera: Man defecates on neighbor’s lawn
This happened last week and now we’re learning police are looking into who did this and why this happened.
Denver Parade of Homes showcases latest builds
The Denver Parade of Homes just kicked off the 2022 season Thursday showcasing almost 40 homes by 14 different builders.
Teen found dead in southwest Denver was shot, stabbed, beaten
The teenage boy who was found dead earlier this week in southwest Denver was shot, stabbed and beaten, according to Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner. The medical examiner ruled that Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon's death was a homicide. The 14-year-old's body was found around 1:15 p.m. Monday near the baseball...
Flooding impacts Globeville neighborhood along I-70
DENVER — When I-70 saw torrential downpours in Denver, it led to flooding -- and in some cases, rescues. But the neighborhoods alongside the major corridor also suffered some flooding as well -- including Globeville. "Floating, bobbing cars and water...muddy water everywhere...floating railroad ties going by," Gayle LeRoux recalled.
KRDO
Kentucky dogs in search of their fur-ever home in Denver
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group of dogs that had been up for adoption in the state of Kentucky has migrated to Denver in their search for a forever home. Denver's Dumb Friend's League says they've been taking in dozens of those dogs ever since severe flooding hit the blue grass state earlier this month.
Parker police ask residents to share their external home camera footage
(Parker, Colo.) The Parker Police Department is inviting residents to register their external video cameras to help catch crime. The Video Increasing Safety in Our Neighborhoods program, also known as VISION, is a program in which residents voluntarily register their external home cameras to aid the investigation of crimes within the area.
