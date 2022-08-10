ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

9NEWS

Worker dies in collapsed trench in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A man has died after getting caught in a collapsed trench in Greeley Saturday. The Greeley Fire Department said they were called to a report of a trench collapse with a person trapped in the 1900 block of East 16th Street just before noon. Crews found...
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

14-year-old on bicycle seriously injured in crash

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 14-year-old was seriously injured in a crash in Broomfield Saturday afternoon. The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Lowell Boulevard at 144th Avenue and involved a vehicle and a bicycle. The 14-year-old on the bicycle was taken to...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Vegetation fire spurs home-to-home evacuations in Arvada

A fire burning in Arvada had crews making home-to-home evacuations in the area of Highway 72 and Indiana Street on Wednesday afternoon. Arvada Fire tweeted that "Crews are both set up for structure protection and to extinguish spot fires."The fire is burning near the train tracks, west of Highway 72 in the area of Indiana Street. All evacuations were lifted just after 3:30 p.m. Jeffco Sheriff tweeted, "Avoid the area of Hwy 72 west of Indiana St. if possible as crews arrive to assist."  CopterCopter4 flew over the fire which was burning near the train tracks and across the roadway from a housing development. Highway 72 was closed to traffic during firefighting operations. 
ARVADA, CO
The Denver Gazette

One dead after crash in Denver

Denver police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Saturday morning. The accident between at least two vehicles unfolded at 7:22 a.m. near the intersection of W. 11th Ave and N. Speer Boulevard in Denver. First responders pronounced one woman dead at the scene. Denver police PIO...
DENVER, CO
berthoudsurveyor.com

Woman killed after truck hits overpass south of Berthoud

An accident on Monday evening that killed a 32-year-old woman from Loveland severely damaged an overpass on I-25 and resulted in an extended road closure. The accident happened around 6 p.m. Monday after the arm of a backhoe that was being hauled by a tractor-trailer struck the bridge near milepost 245 and Weld County Road 34 at the Mead exit.
BERTHOUD, CO
9NEWS

Boulder County proposes wildfire mitigation tax

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Fire is here to stay in Colorado. It's a natural part of the environment. But, as the fire season extends year-round, a Boulder County commissioner said they need to be doing more to make wildfires easier to put out and protect homes from burning. A...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

MISSING: At-risk woman with cerebral palsy last seen in Colorado on July 30, 2021

DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a woman who was last seen on July 30. Feliciz Martinez, 38, was last seen on July 30, 2021 and reported missing on Aug. 15, 2021. She was last spotted in the Aurora area. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Felicia suffers from cerebral palsy and uses both a cane and braces to walk. Felicia also has a speech impediment. When she was last seen, she had dyed hair that was half pink and half purple.
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located. The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man driving on I-70

DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to the fatal shooting last month on Interstate 70, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The suspect, who wasn't named because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Westminster, DPD said in a news release. It appeared that the victim,...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Flooding impacts Globeville neighborhood along I-70

DENVER — When I-70 saw torrential downpours in Denver, it led to flooding -- and in some cases, rescues. But the neighborhoods alongside the major corridor also suffered some flooding as well -- including Globeville. "Floating, bobbing cars and water...muddy water everywhere...floating railroad ties going by," Gayle LeRoux recalled.
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Kentucky dogs in search of their fur-ever home in Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group of dogs that had been up for adoption in the state of Kentucky has migrated to Denver in their search for a forever home. Denver's Dumb Friend's League says they've been taking in dozens of those dogs ever since severe flooding hit the blue grass state earlier this month.
DENVER, CO
