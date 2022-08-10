ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYX ABC6

Man severely injured in shooting near downtown Columbus nightclub

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fight in a parking lot overnight near a downtown Columbus nightclub ended in gunfire, police say. Police said officers responded to the area of the XO nightclub at 40 E. Long Street around 1:41 a.m. and found one person shot. Medics took the person...
WSYX ABC6

Child shot multiple times in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after a shooting Friday night in the Hilltop area. Police said the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Friday in the area of 755 Doulton Court. Police said a child was shot twice and is...
WSYX ABC6

2 people injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Thursday night. Authorities were dispatched to Northwold Road around 11 p.m. According to police, one person was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. Another victim walked into OSU Wexner Medical Center East Hospital...
WSYX ABC6

Linden woman charged with murder in husband's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police SWAT officers arrested a woman Thursday who is charged with murder in her husband's death. Dana Colbert, 39, is charged with murder in the death of her 64-year-old husband, Harry, police said. On July 4, police said the couple was involved in a...
WSYX ABC6

Police: women caught on camera shoplifting in Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women caught on camera shoplifting from an Old Navy at Easton Market. Police say, the two women entered the store and stuffed 11 pairs of boys' pants into a tote bag. The two women then exited...
WSYX ABC6

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Weinland Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash near Weinland Park Thursday night. The accident happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Summit Street around 10:30 p.m. Authorities said the motorcycle and a car collided. No one else was hurt. No other...
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured in Sharon Township house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sharon Township fire said one person was injured in a house fire Friday night. Crews responded to the fire at 527 Rossyln Avenue just before 10 p.m. Friday. One person was taken to OSU Main Hospital. Their condition has not been released. Worthington and Columbus...
WSYX ABC6

Standoff suspect dead hours after I-71 chase

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — The man who led law enforcement officers on a chase up Interstate 71 following a failed attempt to breach an FBI building is now dead. Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Nathan Dennis confirmed the man's death at a news conference at about 6 p.m. Thursday..
WSYX ABC6

New 'A Call for Kindness' mural in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Verizon has teamed up with Sarah Hout, a Columbus-based artist, to create a mural to inspire kindness in downtown Columbus. A Call for Kindness is a new movement started by Verizon to try and spread kindness across the country. To see all the murals the movement has created so far click here.
WSYX ABC6

Governor DeWine awards $5 million for Ohio jail safety, security projects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he is providing state assistance to six county jails in Ohio for safety, security, and operational projects. The following six jails were awarded approximately $5 million through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s (ODRC) Bureau of Adult Detention:
WSYX ABC6

Bishop Earl Fernandes talks challenges as Intel plans to move in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Construction crews are diligently moving ground and clearing land in Licking county for Intel's new 20-billion-dollar chip manufacturing plant. The landmark investment has the religious faithful also keeping a close eye on the developments. "Intel is going to build the plant, the president signed the...
WSYX ABC6

Couple ties the knot in hot air balloon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The All Ohio Balloon Festival is underway Friday morning and it may be the perfect backdrop for a couple's big day!. Jeremy and Kim took a ride in a hot air balloon and got married. Despite their fear of heights, it didn't stop them from...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus average gas prices continue to decline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas has dropped below $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 13 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.98. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.65 a...
WSYX ABC6

Some believe harsh political rhetoric leading to higher gun sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 is taking a deeper look into the role politics and social media can play in incidents like Thursday's incident at an FBI office in Cincinnati. Investigators are poring over the suspect's accounts. According to CNN, in one post the suspect even called on people to visit gun shops and be ready for armed combat.
WSYX ABC6

Ex-offender making the best of his second chance at life

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kenneth Maupin is looking to make the most of a second chance at life. Maupin is getting a real opportunity to get a fresh start. Just weeks ago he was released from the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility he's already found a place to live, a stable job and he's focused on making the best of this opportunity.
