WSYX ABC6
Man severely injured in shooting near downtown Columbus nightclub
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fight in a parking lot overnight near a downtown Columbus nightclub ended in gunfire, police say. Police said officers responded to the area of the XO nightclub at 40 E. Long Street around 1:41 a.m. and found one person shot. Medics took the person...
WSYX ABC6
Child shot multiple times in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after a shooting Friday night in the Hilltop area. Police said the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Friday in the area of 755 Doulton Court. Police said a child was shot twice and is...
WSYX ABC6
2 people injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Thursday night. Authorities were dispatched to Northwold Road around 11 p.m. According to police, one person was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. Another victim walked into OSU Wexner Medical Center East Hospital...
WSYX ABC6
Linden woman charged with murder in husband's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police SWAT officers arrested a woman Thursday who is charged with murder in her husband's death. Dana Colbert, 39, is charged with murder in the death of her 64-year-old husband, Harry, police said. On July 4, police said the couple was involved in a...
WSYX ABC6
Police: women caught on camera shoplifting in Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women caught on camera shoplifting from an Old Navy at Easton Market. Police say, the two women entered the store and stuffed 11 pairs of boys' pants into a tote bag. The two women then exited...
WSYX ABC6
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Weinland Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash near Weinland Park Thursday night. The accident happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Summit Street around 10:30 p.m. Authorities said the motorcycle and a car collided. No one else was hurt. No other...
WSYX ABC6
1 person injured in Sharon Township house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sharon Township fire said one person was injured in a house fire Friday night. Crews responded to the fire at 527 Rossyln Avenue just before 10 p.m. Friday. One person was taken to OSU Main Hospital. Their condition has not been released. Worthington and Columbus...
WSYX ABC6
Four decade old Upper Arlington cold case solved through DNA technology
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Upper Arlington's Police Chief, Steve Farmer, announced that a decades-old cold case homicide has been resolved through DNA technology. On June 3, 1980, the body of eight-year-old Asenath Dukat was discovered in a creek bed on the grounds of First Community...
WSYX ABC6
Standoff suspect dead hours after I-71 chase
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — The man who led law enforcement officers on a chase up Interstate 71 following a failed attempt to breach an FBI building is now dead. Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Nathan Dennis confirmed the man's death at a news conference at about 6 p.m. Thursday..
WSYX ABC6
Remains of Chillicothe sailor killed at Pearl Harbor to be buried in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — — A sailor from Chillicothe who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, finally accounted for nearly 80 years later, will be buried in Greenfield. ABC6 reported in April that the remains of Navy Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman were identified in 2020....
WSYX ABC6
New 'A Call for Kindness' mural in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Verizon has teamed up with Sarah Hout, a Columbus-based artist, to create a mural to inspire kindness in downtown Columbus. A Call for Kindness is a new movement started by Verizon to try and spread kindness across the country. To see all the murals the movement has created so far click here.
WSYX ABC6
Cops & Barbers: Providing kids with school supplies and back-to-school hair cuts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Department and the Starfish Assignment are teaming up again this Sunday to host the fifth annual Cops & Barbers event. This year AEP has sponsored the event and 100 pre-registered students will get a new backpack full of school supplies, officials say.
WSYX ABC6
Governor DeWine awards $5 million for Ohio jail safety, security projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he is providing state assistance to six county jails in Ohio for safety, security, and operational projects. The following six jails were awarded approximately $5 million through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s (ODRC) Bureau of Adult Detention:
WSYX ABC6
Bishop Earl Fernandes talks challenges as Intel plans to move in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Construction crews are diligently moving ground and clearing land in Licking county for Intel's new 20-billion-dollar chip manufacturing plant. The landmark investment has the religious faithful also keeping a close eye on the developments. "Intel is going to build the plant, the president signed the...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County among 56 Ohio counties in orange on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For a fourth consecutive week, Franklin County is in orange on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a high spread of the virus in the county. The CDC said Franklin County's case rate per 100,000 is 221.3, and the new COVID-19 admissions...
WSYX ABC6
Couple ties the knot in hot air balloon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The All Ohio Balloon Festival is underway Friday morning and it may be the perfect backdrop for a couple's big day!. Jeremy and Kim took a ride in a hot air balloon and got married. Despite their fear of heights, it didn't stop them from...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus average gas prices continue to decline
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas has dropped below $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 13 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.98. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.65 a...
WSYX ABC6
Some believe harsh political rhetoric leading to higher gun sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 is taking a deeper look into the role politics and social media can play in incidents like Thursday's incident at an FBI office in Cincinnati. Investigators are poring over the suspect's accounts. According to CNN, in one post the suspect even called on people to visit gun shops and be ready for armed combat.
WSYX ABC6
Ex-offender making the best of his second chance at life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kenneth Maupin is looking to make the most of a second chance at life. Maupin is getting a real opportunity to get a fresh start. Just weeks ago he was released from the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility he's already found a place to live, a stable job and he's focused on making the best of this opportunity.
WSYX ABC6
Good Day Gardening: Local nursery specializing in late season Belgian mums
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — It's almost mum season. We stopped by Darby Creek Nursery to check out their upcoming mums, and they are looking fabulous. Jeff Turnbull, owner of the nursery, said right now is when you want to start seeding your lawn if you are wanting fresh turf.
