ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner confirms he is running for mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Van Turner confirms he is running for Memphis mayor. Van Turner served two terms as county commissioner and president of the local NAACP chapter. Turner says he wants to address Memphis, Tennessee’s public safety, jobs, and education issues. He says if elected--- community policing programs...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Informed Sources: August 13, 2022

GUESTS: Amber Mills (R-Shelby County Commissioner) Van Turner (D-Shelby County Commissioner) HOT TOPICS: Shelby County Commission Asks State for Help New Bail Courtroom Mud Island Makeover
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
wknofm.org

BTH: More Community Engagement, Less "Respond," says MPD Chief Davis

The number of officers employed by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) has substantially declined in recent years. Many local elected and appointed officials have tried to retain and recruit police officers by creating incentives, like a no-residency requirement, sign-on bonuses, tattoo waivers, and more. MPD currently has nearly 2,000 officers,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Group#Affordable Housing#Blight Authority
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks

The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WBBJ

Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
actionnews5.com

Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be laid to rest later this month. Funeral and visitation arrangements have been released for Firefighter David Pleasant, who died when the fire truck he was driving wrecked on the way to a house fire on Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
irlonestar.com

8.10.22 – Former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis – The Cindy Cochran Show

8.10.22 – Former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis – The Cindy Cochran Show. Bill Morris former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis,Extradited James Earl Ray , Assassinated Martin Luther King ,to stand trial in Memphis…Grew up with Elvis Presley remained close friends was honored guard at his funeral…Author of Bill Morris “A Legendary Life”
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

Public Safety August 11, 2022

Christina M. Baker, of Munford, was charged with reckless endangerment, sentenced to 6 months probation, amended to consent to reckless endangerment; probation/diversion; $2,500 fine plus cost, paid up front, probation fees must be paid prior to August 1, 2022- completed diversion and dismissed Aug. 2, 2022, charge total cost $2,662;
MILLINGTON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy