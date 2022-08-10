Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
City of Memphis blight and illegal dumping task force holds first meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tackling illegal dumping and blight in Memphis neighborhoods is a top priority for a group of city leaders. The first meeting of the city’s illegal dumping and blight task force happened Thursday. After this meeting, the task force will meet monthly for six months and...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner confirms he is running for mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Van Turner confirms he is running for Memphis mayor. Van Turner served two terms as county commissioner and president of the local NAACP chapter. Turner says he wants to address Memphis, Tennessee’s public safety, jobs, and education issues. He says if elected--- community policing programs...
actionnews5.com
MLGW will not disconnect utilities for nonpayment from Shelby County residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer utility bills are sky high and folks are broke. Luckily, Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials said they can help customers make ends meet. The utility announced this week that no residential customer will have their power cut off for not paying their bill. The utility also said this is a temporary policy.
Informed Sources: August 13, 2022
GUESTS: Amber Mills (R-Shelby County Commissioner) Van Turner (D-Shelby County Commissioner) HOT TOPICS: Shelby County Commission Asks State for Help New Bail Courtroom Mud Island Makeover
wknofm.org
BTH: More Community Engagement, Less "Respond," says MPD Chief Davis
The number of officers employed by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) has substantially declined in recent years. Many local elected and appointed officials have tried to retain and recruit police officers by creating incentives, like a no-residency requirement, sign-on bonuses, tattoo waivers, and more. MPD currently has nearly 2,000 officers,...
Second walkway in 10 days collapses at Peppertree Apartments, residents say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents of a troubled Memphis apartment complex said there has been a second collapse on the property. “It’s horrible,” said a woman who has lived in Peppertree Apartments for five years. The tenant asked to stay anonymous for fear of retaliation. She shared a...
Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
City of Memphis implements plan to help prevent flash flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — These past few days, the rain has brought a nice cool down from the heat we’ve had this summer, but it is also brought with it flash flooding. So ABC24 spoke with the City of Memphis Public Works to see how they are trying to minimize flooding.
Mid-South Area Job Fair to be held in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) with the Governor's Job Fair Network of Mississippi will host the 2022 Mid-South Area Job fair at Brown Missionary Baptist Church Thursday, August 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. MDES said people are often hired on spot, so...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
WBBJ
Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
Public funeral arrangements announced for fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements for fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant, who was killed Wednesday when the fire engine he was driving on the way to a call was hit by a pickup truck on Danny Thomas Boulevard and E.H. Crump Boulevard, were announced by his family Saturday. The...
State issues second order for Memphis nursing home to shut down
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dirt and cockroaches in cabinets and on dishes, medication mismanagement, and unlicensed staff caring for residents are just a few of the problems at one Memphis nursing home. A nursing home FOX13 investigated has been ordered to shut down again. In July, FOX13 told you about...
Opinion | There are still some credible people in elected office | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians should give a huge shout out to now former city councilwoman Jamita Swearengen. The two-term city leader was elected Shelby County Circuit Court clerk in the county general election and will officially assume that office on September 1st. But that’s not the reason she deserves kudos.
actionnews5.com
Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be laid to rest later this month. Funeral and visitation arrangements have been released for Firefighter David Pleasant, who died when the fire truck he was driving wrecked on the way to a house fire on Wednesday.
Residents remain concerned after management claims they paid MLGW bill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Management at a Hickory Hill apartment complex told residents Monday that they are not at risk of losing their utility service, but the residents aren’t so sure. Residents at Highland Hills Apartments got a letter from Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) saying their utilities...
Tennessee Tribune
Shelby County DA Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses for Alleged Voter Fraud
MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee prosecutor who went after Pamela Moses for alleged voter fraud lost her race last week. Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich was unseated by a progressive challenger Steve Mulroy. Mulroy had 56.13 percent of the vote, beating Weirich by over 15,000 votes. She has...
Sexton: AG Can Remove DA-Elect Mulroy for Refusing to Prosecute Crime
Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R) is making one thing very clear before progressive DA-elect Steve Mulroy moves into 201 Poplar: Follow the law or go back to teaching it. Sexton took aim at the former University of Memphis law professor’s controversial campaign promises like eliminating cash bail...
irlonestar.com
8.10.22 – Former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis – The Cindy Cochran Show
8.10.22 – Former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis – The Cindy Cochran Show. Bill Morris former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis,Extradited James Earl Ray , Assassinated Martin Luther King ,to stand trial in Memphis…Grew up with Elvis Presley remained close friends was honored guard at his funeral…Author of Bill Morris “A Legendary Life”
millington-news.com
Public Safety August 11, 2022
Christina M. Baker, of Munford, was charged with reckless endangerment, sentenced to 6 months probation, amended to consent to reckless endangerment; probation/diversion; $2,500 fine plus cost, paid up front, probation fees must be paid prior to August 1, 2022- completed diversion and dismissed Aug. 2, 2022, charge total cost $2,662;
