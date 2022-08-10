ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer rumours: Fofana, De Jong, Aubameyang, Morata, Rashford, Tierney, Depay, Ramos

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with 21-year-old France defender Wesley Fofana but have had two bids rejected by Leicester City, who want more than £80m. (Mail) Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, could also be on their way to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea leading the race for the Barcelona players. (Express)
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari joins AC Monza on loan for season

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has joined Serie A side AC Monza on loan for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Udinese, making 15 appearances for the Italian club. Mari joined Arsenal in January 2020 from Brazilian side Flamengo,...
Aston Villa v Everton: Team news

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard is expected to have an unchanged squad for the visit of Everton. Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia, Douglas Luiz and Tyrone Mings are all pushing for a start, although the latter is still nursing a minor groin problem. New signings Conor Coady and Amadou Onana...
The Hundred: How Eoin Morgan & Trevor Bayliss have turned around London Spirit's fortunes

You can't keep a good man down for long, as Eoin Morgan has shown in the opening 10 days of The Hundred. A poor run with England led to his retirement from international duty, but the 35-year-old has found form with the bat and superbly guided London Spirit to three wins from their opening three matches, the latest a nine-run win over defending champions Southern Brave.
Eurovision: Excitement as Leeds and Sheffield battle to host 2023 event

Eurovision fever has been evident on the streets of Yorkshire after Leeds and Sheffield made the shortlist to host next year's song contest. Spice Girls star Mel B threw her weight behind the bid by her home city of Leeds and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard gave his backing to Sheffield.
'Ten Hag empowered in Ronaldo decision'

The question is what club wants to sign Ronaldo and that has been the issue all over the summer really. The nearer we get to the end of the transfer window then you would imagine there is less likelihood of him moving. Nevertheless Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is one of...
