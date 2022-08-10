Read full article on original website
BBC
Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: 'A joke', 'bullied' & 'rotten' - are Man Utd at rock bottom?
If last weekend's defeat at home by Brighton served as a warning for Manchester United and their new manager Erik ten Hag, then Saturday's embarrassing loss at Brentford will have sent alarm bells into overdrive. The Red Devils' first away match of the new campaign ended in a sobering 4-0...
Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League - live!
MBM report: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte are looking to make it two league wins from two. Join Daniel Harris for the latest
Manchester United Could Terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s Contract Due To Bad Attitude
Manchester United could now consider terminating the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo who has a year remaining at Old Trafford if they don’t see a change in attitude claims a new report.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v QPR - Can the Lads keep our good league form going?
Tickets: Tickets are available here. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com to residents outside the UK and Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man only. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on...
Report: Chelsea Won't Reach Barcelona's £25 Million Asking Price For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea looks to sign another forward to replace the departed Timo Werner, now the Blues look to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to London but are struggling to come to an agreement.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Fofana, De Jong, Aubameyang, Morata, Rashford, Tierney, Depay, Ramos
Chelsea have agreed personal terms with 21-year-old France defender Wesley Fofana but have had two bids rejected by Leicester City, who want more than £80m. (Mail) Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, could also be on their way to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea leading the race for the Barcelona players. (Express)
BBC
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari joins AC Monza on loan for season
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has joined Serie A side AC Monza on loan for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Udinese, making 15 appearances for the Italian club. Mari joined Arsenal in January 2020 from Brazilian side Flamengo,...
BBC
Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham United: Taiwo Awoniyi earns Forest first Premier League win in 23 years
Nottingham Forest rode their luck to claim their first Premier League win for 23 years with a thrilling rollercoaster victory over West Ham. Club-record signing Taiwo Awoniyi, a summer arrival from Union Berlin for a reported £17m, bundled home the winner with his knee in first-half stoppage time after Jesse Lingard's half-hit shot was blocked.
BBC
Kyle Naughton: Veteran Swansea City defender aims to leave club 'where I found it'
Swansea City were a club in a different place when Kyle Naughton arrived in Wales. Garry Monk was Swansea's manager. His side were ninth in the Premier League, two places behind Liverpool and above the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa and Leicester, and would end the season eighth, Swansea's best finish in the Premier League era.
‘I Could See That’ - Pundit Tips Newcastle to Sign Conor Gallagher Instead of James Maddison
Former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell has said that Newcastle United could sign Conor Gallagher instead of James Maddison.
BBC
Aston Villa v Everton: Team news
Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard is expected to have an unchanged squad for the visit of Everton. Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia, Douglas Luiz and Tyrone Mings are all pushing for a start, although the latter is still nursing a minor groin problem. New signings Conor Coady and Amadou Onana...
BBC
Robert Page: Wales to sign up manager 'in forthcoming weeks', says FAW president
Wales manager Robert Page is close to agreeing a new "long-term" deal, says Football Association of Wales (FAW) president Steve Williams. Page, 47, has led the team to their first World Cup finals in 64 years. He took charge when Ryan Giggs stepped away, temporarily at first, in November 2020...
Sheffield United Manager Paul Heckingbottom Praises Manchester City Loanee James McAtee Following Debut
Manchester City loanee James McAtee made his debut for Sheffield United last night in their EFL Cup tie against West Brom and impressed his new manager with his performance.
'We Strive To Effect Positive Change' - Liverpool Football Club On Tackling Unacceptable Fan Behaviour
According to an official statement, Liverpool Football Club has seen a notable increase in the number of fans sanctioned due to the use of discriminatory behaviour.
Report: Midfielder ‘Has Already Attracted Interest’ From Liverpool - Klopp Competing With AC Milan & Juventus For Transfer
Liverpool are interested in a highly rated midfielder that they played against in pre-season according to a report.
Report: Manchester United Reach Total Agreement With Adrien Rabiot On Personal Terms
Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot for a number of weeks and have now reportedly reached a total agreement with Rabiot and his mother Veronique on personal terms.
BBC
The Hundred: How Eoin Morgan & Trevor Bayliss have turned around London Spirit's fortunes
You can't keep a good man down for long, as Eoin Morgan has shown in the opening 10 days of The Hundred. A poor run with England led to his retirement from international duty, but the 35-year-old has found form with the bat and superbly guided London Spirit to three wins from their opening three matches, the latest a nine-run win over defending champions Southern Brave.
BBC
Eurovision: Excitement as Leeds and Sheffield battle to host 2023 event
Eurovision fever has been evident on the streets of Yorkshire after Leeds and Sheffield made the shortlist to host next year's song contest. Spice Girls star Mel B threw her weight behind the bid by her home city of Leeds and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard gave his backing to Sheffield.
BBC
'Ten Hag empowered in Ronaldo decision'
The question is what club wants to sign Ronaldo and that has been the issue all over the summer really. The nearer we get to the end of the transfer window then you would imagine there is less likelihood of him moving. Nevertheless Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is one of...
