You can't keep a good man down for long, as Eoin Morgan has shown in the opening 10 days of The Hundred. A poor run with England led to his retirement from international duty, but the 35-year-old has found form with the bat and superbly guided London Spirit to three wins from their opening three matches, the latest a nine-run win over defending champions Southern Brave.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO