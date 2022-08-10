Read full article on original website
leoweekly.com
29 Delicious Breakfast, Brunch And Donut Spots Around Louisville
Louisville is a foodie city, and that extends to the realm of breakfast, brunch and donuts. We may have missed a few spots that have a breakfast burrito on the menu, but this list is focused on places that specialize in breakfast, donuts or reliably offer a Sunday brunch buffet.
A Moment Of Silence For The Thousands Of Cold Bud Lights We Lost In Kentucky Today
It’s difficult to fathom a loss like this, and tough to the totality of the grief I’m sure we’re all feeling into words right now… but it brings me great pain to announce that we lost a lot thousands upon thousands of cans of delicious Bud Light, during a tragic accident in Louisville, Kentucky, this afternoon.
leoweekly.com
A Stroll Down Restaurant Memory Lane
Covid, Delta, Omicron, BA.5, bah! Sometimes it seems as if the pandemic will never end. In fact, the experts say, it’s more likely to shift from pandemic to endemic status, which isn’t much better since it’s essentially acknowledging that it will always be around, like the flu or common cold.
Popular Louisville ice cream shop ends season early due to staffing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One popular Louisville ice cream shop is closing its doors early this summer to the dismay of many. Dairy Kastle, located on Eastern Parkway, is ending its season on Sunday, Aug. 14 due to staff shortages. According to a Twitter post, the walk up ice cream...
WLKY.com
Last supermoon of 2022 is coming. When to look up in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — August’s full moon will appear on Thursday night, Aug. 11, reaching peak illumination at 9:36 p.m. Eastern time, but it will look full from now until early Saturday. Just look toward the southeast after sunset to catch a glimpse of the Sturgeon Moon rising. This...
After a freak accident halted business, this Louisville sweets shop is back up and running
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Census data shows more than 93,000 small businesses in the Louisville Metro are run, owned and operated by just one person. From real estate agents to contractors or even bakers - getting hurt and not being able to keep the business running is a nightmare scenario.
leoweekly.com
Foodie Fest To Debut At The Depot in Jeffersonville On Saturday
This Saturday, Aug. 13, World Of Foodies will host Foodie Fest, a new all-ages event that celebrates food and community, at The Depot, a venue in Southern Indiana made of decorated shipping containers. The event is free and will run from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. List of food...
WLKY.com
Inaugural Fox Fest brings music, food for 12 hours benefitting Louisville restaurant workers in need
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — An event happening in St. Matthews on Saturday is partnering with an organization that helps out restaurant workers in need. The first ever Fox Fest starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday and will go all the way to 2 a.m. A portion of sales from...
foodanddine.com
SuperChefs plots a relocation and Tha Drippin Crab recovers from a break-in
Chef Darnell Ferguson has a lot on his plate. Ferguson’s SuperChefs in the Highlands closed at the end of July, but is actively seeking a new location. Popular brunch spot in Louisville’s Highlands closes, announces plans to move, by Dahlia Ghabour (Louisville Courier Journal) SuperChefs restaurant at 1702...
Wave 3
Andrea Knabel’s family walk same route, same time as the day she went missing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Andrea Knabel is walking the same route at the same time as she did the day she went missing. Knabel was last seen in Audubon Park on August 13 of 2019. Andrea Knabel’s family was able to trace where and when she last...
Maryland Daily Record
Justin Shearer Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Wife/Spouse Name: Alicia Shearer (m.2006-2017) Kids/Children Name: Covil Shearer and Corbin Shearer. Profession: Street Racer and American television personality. Justin Shearer is a famous, talented, and well cherished Street Racer and a well-known American television personality who has featured on the show name “Street Outlaws.” He is popularly known as Big Chief. This show is all about giving a chance to some great and hardworking racers to showcase their talent. He is also a gym trainer. Presently he is working at Midwest Street Cars place.
Vote for Ethan: This Kentuckiana canine is a finalist for the Hero Dog Awards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana's own Ethan, who was once left dying outside the Kentucky Humane Society, has been nominated for a national award. If he wins, he'll be flown to Florida for an award ceremony. The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is a nonprofit organization who strives to advance...
Viral post claiming man is attacking Hardin County residents is fake, police say
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County police are asking residents to be weary of sharing an "alarmist" social media post that claims the community is in danger. The Elizabethtown Police Department says a viral Facebook post, which claims a man going around Elizabethtown attacking people who don't give him money, is fake.
foodanddine.com
Sangria Bar at Union opens in Jeffersonville where Bocce Bowl used to be
Bocce Bowl had its core of avid supporters, but as so often is the case, they were too few in number. It was back to the art of brainstorming, and at this juncture we turn to Laurel Deppen at Louisville Business First, who explains what happened next. Bobby Bass, owner...
'Frustrated, violated, shocked': Cherokee Triangle homeowners look for help in car keying incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Highland neighbors living in Cherokee Triangle are looking for a man, captured on security camera video, allegedly keying cars in the area Satuday. Lena Lions, who lives in the area, says her and fellow homeowners are, "frustrated, violated, shocked." According to neighbors, he was going around...
wdrb.com
Eastbound lanes of Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled to close for weekend in early September
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge are scheduled to close Sept. 9. They're set to close on 10 p.m. that Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. the following Monday. The closure will allow crews to switch construction lanes on the lower deck as the project moves into phase two.
townandtourist.com
10 Best Waterfalls near Louisville, KY (Easily Accessible for All)
Louisville, Kentucky is a beautiful city on the Ohio River. It is near the border of Indiana. It has lovely forests filled with streams, rivers, historical remains, and ancient rock formations. There are only a few waterfalls within Louisville itself. Some of these are small. Others are man-made like Papa...
Wave 3
Zappos closing Louisville outlet store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville clothing outlet store and warehouse will be closing by the end of the year. The Outlet Powered by Zappos, located at 9101 Minor Lane, is set to close later this year as the company said it refocuses away from certain areas of business. The...
wdrb.com
Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
wdrb.com
Louisville judge upholds order for Portland gas station to vacate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge upheld an order for a Louisville gas station to vacate on Friday. Boone's Marathon gas station in Portland has been ordered to shutdown for 90 days after a string of violence at the business. The order to vacate was issued earlier this month following...
Comments / 3