Washington State

Herrera Beutler’s loss underscores risk to GOP of crossing Trump

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s (Wash.) loss in the Republican primary in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District is the latest victory for former President Trump, who has proved in recent months that his hold on the party remains firm.

Her loss comes exactly a week after Rep. Peter Meijer (R) also lost his primary to a Trump-backed challenger in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District.

But Herrera Beutler was one of the prominent faces of the movement in the House to impeach Trump, making her loss on Tuesday that much sweeter of a victory for the former president.

“This is the trend we’ve seen with the Republicans who voted for impeachment,” said Jennifer Lim, the executive director of Republican Women for Progress, a group that has been critical of the Republican Party’s evolution under the former president.

Herrera Beutler appeared to be leading last week after the state’s primary night. But by the time Tuesday evening came along, her main opponent Joe Kent was ahead of the incumbent congresswoman by 928 votes out of the 200,000 votes that were cast, according to the Seattle Times.

Kent’s win also appears to have put Washington’s 3rd District on less solid ground for Republicans. After Herrera Beutler’s loss on Tuesday, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report moved the district from “solid Republican” to “lean Republican.”

The congresswoman’s campaign, along with her allies, outspent Kent during the race. She was backed by various Republican groups including Winning for Women, Maggie’s List and other super PACs aligned with the Republican Party establishment.

Still, strategists argue that Kent was particularly well-funded for a first-term primary challenger.

“Republicans always viewed it as a very tough hill to climb for [Herrara Beutler] after the impeachment vote and also Kent being a strong challenger, stronger than a lot of these primary challengers to impeachers,” said one national Republican strategist. “He raised a lot of money. He had money to go on TV. He had a fully-fledged campaign apparatus behind him.

While Herrera Beutler had raised a total of $3.5 million as of June 30 and had $1 million cash on hand, Kent was not far behind, with a total of $2.3 million raised and $353,000 cash on hand during the same period.

Additionally, Kent has become a familiar face in the conservative mediasphere, regularly appearing on Fox News.

“It had to be like the equivalent of millions of dollars worth of advertising because the base does in fact watch Fox News at a pretty reliable rate,” said Alex Hayes, a Washington State-based GOP consultant.

Washington State politicos also say Herrera Beutler has been a target of the far right for years before Trump’s foray into politics.

“Herrera Beutler has always been opposed by the far right in Washington State, a far right that predates President Trump by about a decade,” Hayes said. “She’s essentially been under constant harassment from the Clark County Republican Party.”

In January 2015, the Clark County Republican Party floated the idea of censuring Herrera Beutler, which led to the Washington State Republican Party backing the congresswoman.

Kent has also embraced Trump’s platform, including questioning the 2020 presidential election results.

“Everything Kent was speaking to really appeals to that far right,” Lim said. “All of those sorts of things just really excite the far right and they show up for primaries.”

But Republicans say the final nail in the coffin for Herrera Beutler was her impeachment vote against Trump.

“It was all the impeachment vote,” the national Republican strategist said. “There was no other factor at play. She wouldn’t have had a primary if it weren’t for that vote, and even if she did get a primary without the impeachment vote, she would have been fine.”

“The impeachment vote has proven to be the single most damaging vote that a member could take from a primary perspective,” the strategist added. “If there’s enough money behind it, it’s basically a kill shot in a primary.”

In June, Rep. Tom Rice (S.C.), who also voted to impeach Trump, was defeated by Trump-backed state Rep. Russell Fry in the state’s 7th Congressional District Republican primary. And last week, Meijer was defeated by Trump-backed primary challenger John Gibbs in Michigan. However, Republicans argue that Meijer was ultimately defeated by Democratic spending that boosted Gibbs in the race.

But Herrera Beutler’s fellow Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), who also voted to impeach Trump, survived his primary challenge against Trump-endorsed challenger Loren Culp.

Hayes said that a lot of why Newhouse won and Herrera Beutler lost came down to how their primary opponents spent their campaign funds.

“In Newhouse’s case, the Trump-endorsed candidate there essentially had his entire campaign budget go to the consultants,” Hayes said.

“In Kent’s case, that did not happen,” he continued. “They limited their overhead spending.”

“That’s one of the chief predictors for success is can you prevent your consultant from stealing your whole budget,” he said.

Herrera Beutler’s defeat comes one week before Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), one of the most vocal Republican critics of the former president, faces Trump-backed primary challenger Harriet Hageman.

While Cheney is considered a fixture in GOP politics and has an extremely well-funded campaign, her path to victory is extremely narrow.

A Casper Star-Tribune poll released last week shows Hageman leading Cheney 52 percent to 30 percent among 1,100 registered Wyoming voters likely to participate in the primary.

“All the signs aren’t looking good,” Lim said. “I think a lot of people are expecting [Cheney] to fall victim to what happened to Herrera Beutler, unfortunately.”

The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
The Independent

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
VERMONT STATE
