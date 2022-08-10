Read full article on original website
Tim Lincecum's Wife Dies After Battle With Cancer, S.F. Giants Mourn
The wife of Tim Lincecum -- one of the best MLB pitchers of all time -- has sadly died ... the San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday night. She was just 38 years old. Cristin Coleman, who dated Lincecum for years, passed away following a battle with cancer in late June ... but it hadn't been widely reported until the Giants mourned her loss in a series of tweets on Thursday.
Phillies announcers, others fire back at Keith Hernandez for dig at team
Keith Hernandez has become the new public enemy in Philadelphia after he took a dig at the team during a Mets broadcast earlier in the week.
Cristin Coleman, wife of SF Giants' Tim Lincecum, dies
Coleman was a popular Bay Area educator.
BREAKING: MLB All-Star Suspended For Rest Of Season And Part Of Next Year
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended for 80 games.
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
Tommy Pham comes up with quote of the year after one of biggest hits of the year
New Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham followed up his walk-off double against the New York Yankees with one of the better quotes of the 2022 season.
Only 1 Player Has Won Both the Little League World Series and MLB World Series
Yusmeiro Petit is the only player to win both the Little League World Series and MLB World Series. The post Only 1 Player Has Won Both the Little League World Series and MLB World Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
Dodgers News: Bad News Opposing Hitters, Dustin May is Adding Another Pitch
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May hasn’t thrown a pitch in the big leagues since May 1, 2021, when the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow snapped on a pitch in Milwaukee. May underwent Tommy John surgery shortly after the injury, and he has spent the past 15 months working to get back on the mound at Dodger Stadium.
Fernando Tatis Jr. Costs the Padres Their Dream Season
They had every star lined up—until a little Clostebol blew up their plans.
Preller criticizes Tatis' maturity amid PED suspension
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller was left disappointed by the news of star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 80-game suspension for violating MLB's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. "I think we're hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be some maturity," Preller said Friday, according to The...
MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games
The San Diego Padres take on the Washington Nationals today at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Padres vs Nationals matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games. What MLB games are on today?. (All times are listed as ET)
Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets
Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
Yasiel Puig discusses Major League Baseball return
Former Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been playing in the KBO in South Korea since appearing in his last MLB game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, but it sounds like the 31-year-old is ready to make his return to the big leagues. In an interview with TMZ...
Bills rookie Matt Araiza hits 82-yard punt in preseason debut
It isn’t often that a rookie punter makes one of the most sensational plays in a preseason game, but Bills punter Matt Araiza did. In Saturday’s preseason game, with the Bills punting from their own 18-yard line, Araiza boomed an 82-yard punt into the end zone, for a 62-yard net.
MLB News: Wild Brawl Between Padres and Giants Fans at Petco Park Goes Viral
An ugly brawl between Giants and Padres fans took the baseball internet by storm.
Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' lineup Saturday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 113 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .250 batting average with a .641 OPS, 2...
Chad Pinder batting fifth for Oakland on Friday
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Pinder will start in right field on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Luis Garcia and Houston. Stephen Vogt returns to the bench with Sean Murphy moving behind the plate. numberFire's models project...
Will Clark reveals hilarious Rickey Henderson base-stealing story
Will Clark had his number retired by the Giants on July 30, and it's no surprise that many are having the 58-year-old recount stories from his playing career. During a Tuesday appearance on KNBR's Tolbert and Copes, Clark answered a question regarding his favorite player to have at first base. The Giants legend had a 15-year playing career, with many players coming over to chat at his position.
Why Shanahan faces preseason dilemma with 49ers QB Lance
On Trey Lance’s first snap of his second series with the 49ers last summer, coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up the kind of play that is not often seen in the preseason. Lance faked a handoff to running back Trey Sermon and continued on a bootleg to the left. Lance stopped, turned his body, set his feet and fired deep down the right side of the field to wide receiver Trent Sherfield.
