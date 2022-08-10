Read full article on original website
Popculture
Netflix Reveals Renewal Fate of Popular Reality TV Series for Season 3
After Netflix subscribers finish their eight-episode binge of Indian Matchmaking Season 2, they can already start to look forward to a new season. The streaming giant has officially renewed Indian Matchmaking for Season 3, meaning elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia will help even more singles find romantic connections. Netflix actually...
Popculture
Netflix Renews 12-Time Emmy-Winning Series for Season 4
Netflix has officially renewed the 12-time Emmy-winning series Love, Death and Robots for Season 4. The news was revealed Friday by Netflix, who posted about it on Instagram. At this time, there are no specific details available, but we can likely expect casting information and a premiere date to be revealed in the coming months.
Popculture
New Season of Fan-Favorite Netflix Returns
Never Have I Ever, the Netflix coming-of-age comedy series created by The Office alum Mindy Kaling, is back for another season, with Deacon Phillipe, son of former acting powerhouse couple Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe. It's already been renewed for a fourth and final season. Never Have I Ever follows the journey of an Indian-American high school student grieving the death of her father while navigating adolescence. The role is considered to be the 18-year-old's breakout role. The new season was released on the streaming platform on Aug. 12. Philippe plays the role of Parker.
Popculture
Ellen DeGeneres' Show on HBO Max Canceled
Not even Ellen DeGeneres could escape the recent cancelation sweep at HBO Max. The former daytime host's animated series Little Ellen was canceled ahead of its Season 3 premiere, Deadline reported Wednesday. The show features a 7-year-old Ellen, voiced by Laurel Emory, and episodes were already completed. The new season was initially set to premiere in June but was then delayed indefinitely before the final cancellation notice was delivered.
Popculture
Anne Heche's Ex, James Tupper, Pays Tribute to Her Amid Her Death
Hours before Anne Heche's death was confirmed, her former partner James Tupper, and the father of their 13-year-old son, Atlas took to Instagram to post a photo of Heche, captioned with the words "love you forever" followed by a broken heart emoji. The tribute came a day after multiple media outlets reported that the actress was not expected to recover from the injuries she sustained in the fiery car crash last week in LA.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Says She Might Leave Franchise Soon
Cheryl Burke isn't sure about her future when it comes to Dancing With the Stars. The longtime pro on the ABC dance competition admitted she's not sure how many more seasons she has in her during an interview with Allison Kugel on her Allison Interviews podcast Tuesday. "Where I'm at...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
Popculture
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 12)
Netflix's already impressive streaming library is about to get a little fuller with a slate of new additions this weekend. With the month now in full swing, four new titles from Netflix's August 2022 content list are headed your way this weekend, and they're all Netflix original films and series. Among the highlights are 13: The Musical, the streamer's adaptation of the 2007 musical of the same name, and Season 3 of Never Have I Ever.
Popculture
'Ghosts' Season 2 on CBS: TV Guide Offers First Look at Script of Premiere Episode
The Woodstone Bed & Breakfast is almost open for business! Months after CBS's hit comedy Ghosts closed out its debut season with a major ratings win, the Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-led series is set to return to TV screens next month, and fans now have their best look yet at Season 2 thanks to a glimpse of the Ghosts Season 2 premiere episode script, titled "Spies."
Popculture
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
Popculture
Anne Heche, 'Chicago P.D.' and 'Another World' Alum, Dead at 53
Actress Anne Heche, who appeared in NBC's Chicago P.D. as well as the '90s soap opera Another World, has died at the age of 53, a representative for the star told PEOPLE on behalf of Heche's family and friends. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Popculture
Howard Stern's Reveals Father Ben Has Died at 99
Howard Stern shared the news that he recently lost his father, Ben, at age 99. The reveal comes alongside another surprising aspect of Stern's life due to his painting on the cover of Dan's Papers. Dan's Papers is an insider's newsletter for The Hamptons, and Stern's paintings have graced the...
Popculture
Netflix Quietly Canceled Another Show This Summer, Report Says
In the streaming era of television, pop culture fans of all tastes are getting more television than ever. However, that also means there are more TV show cancellations than ever. While media and online chatter have run rampant with all the changes and cuts going down on HBO Max, Netflix's typical bloodbath of content curbing hasn't stopped. We've brought up multiple shows that Netflix gutted over the summer, often with little to no notice from the media. Among those cancellations was Standing Up, Q-Force and the utterly stunning The Midnight Gospel. Those latter two come as the streamer is canceling tons of animated projects, and we now have one more to add to that list: Adventure Beast.
Popculture
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Teases Season 2 Will Revisit 'Possession' Episode
Ghosts Season 2 is just weeks away, and series star Utkarsh Ambudkar recently teased that the new episodes will revisit his past "possession" episode. During a cast interview with Fandom, the hilarious Season 1 episode was brought up with one of the hosts asking Ambudkar — who plays Jay Arondekar — if he would want to do more possession scenes. "Yeah, I would, I would love to do it," the actor replied.
