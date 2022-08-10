Read full article on original website
NBC Tabs Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett for Notre Dame Broadcasts, per Report
The duo will replace Mike Tirico and Drew Brees in the booth this season.
Whitefish Bay youth baseball team reaches Juniors Little League World Series and will play on ESPN+
A juniors youth baseball team from Whitefish Bay (ages 13 and 14) will appear Sunday morning on ESPN+ in the first battle of the Juniors Little League World Series, taking on a team from South Riding, Virginia. The event, for players just slightly older than the renowned Little League World...
‘A dream come true’: Arlington’s Noel Buck makes debut with Revolution at age 17
"It's a lot of emotions, you know. It’s just a lot." Noel Buck of Arlington, who joined the New England Revolution Academy at age 12, made his long-awaited Major League Soccer debut with the Revolution at age 17 on Saturday. Buck, who appeared in 66 games at the youth...
Former NFL Star Frank Gore Charged With Assault
Former NFL star Frank Gore has been charged with assault following an altercation with a woman at a New Jersey hotel. According to TMZ, the incident occurred on July 31 at the Tropicana Atlantic City, when a 28-year-old woman informed hotel security that Gore physically assaulted her. When police arrived on the scene, they reported no visible signs of physical injuries on the woman, and Gore was not taken into custody. However, upon further investigation by the authorities, Gore has since been charged with simple assault in connection to the incident. In a new report obtained by TMZ Sports, Gore,...
